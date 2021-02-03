10 things you need to know today: February 3, 2021

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Harold Maass
Updated
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

1.

House impeachment managers said in a brief filed with the Senate on Tuesday that former President Donald Trump was "singularly responsible" for inciting the mob that attacked the Capitol on Jan. 6 seeking to reverse his election loss to President Biden. The House's nine Democratic impeachment managers called Trump's actions "a betrayal of historic proportions." "If provoking an insurrectionary riot against a Joint Session of Congress after losing an election is not an impeachable offense," they wrote, "it is hard to imagine what would be." Trump's new defense lawyers responded hours later with a 14-page response to the House impeachment article. They said Trump did not incite the mob to attack the Capitol or "engage in destructive behavior." [The Washington Post]

2.

President Biden told Senate Democrats in a virtual meeting that a $618 billion coronavirus relief package proposed by 10 Republicans is "way too small," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said Tuesday. Biden, who is pushing for a $1.9 trillion package, urged lawmakers to "go big," said Sen. Jack Reed (D-R.I.). The Democrat-led Senate took a step toward passing Biden's stimulus package with a simple majority. That would allow Democrats to pass Biden's plan without the 10 Republican votes they would need to avoid a filibuster. Biden met Monday with the 10 Republicans and made it clear that he wants a bipartisan relief bill, but won't delay to win over Republicans. The two sides did not reach a deal but are continuing talks. [USA Today, The Associated Press]

3.

The Biden administration said Tuesday that it would start sending some coronavirus vaccine doses directly to pharmacies. Many pharmacies already are administering vaccine doses distributed through state systems, but the new program will create a direct pipeline from the federal government to pharmacies. It is part of an effort to make vaccines more widely available. The initiative is separate from the federal government's use of Walgreens and CVS to get vaccine doses to long-term care facility residents. White House coronavirus response coordinator Jeff Zients said the government will start by sending one million doses per week to 6,500 pharmacies. The deliveries will be in addition to the weekly shipments to states, which totaled 10.5 million doses this week. [Politico]

4.

President Biden on Tuesday signed three executive orders on immigration that he said would make the U.S. immigration system more "fair, orderly, humane." One of the orders establishes a task force to reunite children separated from their families at the Mexican border under a Trump administration policy designed to discourage illegal immigration. A second order addresses the surge in asylum applications and looks at replacing former President Donald Trump's "Remain in Mexico" policy for people seeking asylum. The third order calls for federal agencies to perform a "top-to-bottom review" of immigration policies. "I'm not making new law," Biden said. "I'm eliminating bad policy." The orders came as the Senate confirmed Alejandro Mayorkas as Homeland Security secretary. He is the first Latino and immigrant to hold the job. [NPR, The New York Times]

5.

Two FBI agents were killed and three others were injured Tuesday in a gun battle that erupted when they tried to execute a search warrant in Sunrise, Florida. FBI Director Christopher Wray identified the agents who were killed as Special Agents Daniel Alfin and Laura Schwartzenberger. They were the first FBI agents killed on duty since 2008. The agents were investigating criminals who prey on children online. The man they were looking into was suspected of involvement in violent crimes against children. He reportedly barricaded himself inside the Water Terrace apartments in the normally quiet residential community. After the gun battle, the man, who was not immediately identified, was found dead inside. One law enforcement official said the suspect apparently killed himself before agents could get to him to place him under arrest. [The New York Times]

6.

The Senate on Tuesday confirmed former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg as President Biden's transportation secretary. Buttigieg is the first openly gay Cabinet member in U.S. history to win Senate confirmation. At 39, he is the youngest member of Biden's Cabinet. Buttigieg, who was among Biden's rivals for the Democratic presidential nomination, has vowed to use infrastructure projects to help address racial and economic disparities. He also has said he would help advance Biden's fight against climate change by addressing mass-transit ridership that has fallen due to the coronavirus pandemic. Buttigieg tweeted after the 86-13 vote that he was "honored and humbled" and "ready to get to work." [ABC News]

7.

A Russian court on Tuesday sentenced opposition leader Aleksei Navalny to more than two years in prison for violating his parole. Navalny, one of the main challengers of the Kremlin and President Vladimir Putin, was accused of violating his parole for a 2014 conviction by failing to report to authorities when he was in Germany recovering from being poisoned with a military-grade nerve agent in an apparent state assassination attempt. Navalny was also accused of reporting to authorities in some cases on the wrong day of the week. Large crowds have protested his arrest, and police have arrested thousands. Navalny remained defiant. "All of this will fall apart," he said, "because you cannot lock up the whole country." [The New York Times]

8.

The State Department on Tuesday officially called the military takeover in Myanmar a coup d'état. The designation required the Biden administration to cut foreign aid to the country. President Biden quickly condemned the country's military for taking control and detaining leading members of the governing party, including Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi. But members of the administration spent a day debating whether to call the military's actions a coup. The U.S. does little trade with Myanmar, also known as Burma, but some feared that the official designation could drive the military rulers to strengthen ties with China. Despite the halting of Washington's already limited foreign aid to Myanmar, the U.S. plans to continue humanitarian aid to the nation's Rohingya minority. [CNN, The Wall Street Journal]

9.

The remains of Brian Sicknick, the Capitol Police officer who died after being injured during the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, arrived Tuesday to lie in honor in the building's Rotunda. Dozens of Sicknick's fellow officers lined up near the Capitol's steps to wait for his remains to be delivered. President Biden, first lady Jill Biden, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) all visited the Rotunda to pay tribute to Sicknick. Sicknick, 42, died one day after he was injured in a clash with supporters of former President Donald Trump as they stormed the Capitol seeking to overturn Trump's election loss. Sicknick will be buried in Arlington National Cemetery. He is only the fifth private citizen to lie in honor in the Capitol. [The New York Times]

10.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is stepping down as CEO later this year, the online retail giant said Tuesday. Bezos has served as the company's chief executive since he founded it in 1995 as an online bookseller. He will become executive chair as Andy Passy, currently CEO of Amazon Web Services, replaces him as CEO. "Being the CEO of Amazon is a deep responsibility, and it's consuming," Bezos wrote in a letter to employees. "When you have a responsibility like that, it's hard to put attention on anything else. As Exec Chair I will stay engaged in important Amazon initiatives but also have the time and energy I need to focus on the Day 1 Fund, the Bezos Earth Fund, Blue Origin, The Washington Post, and my other passions." The news came as Amazon reported quarterly sales and profit that beat expectations. [CNN]

More stories from theweek.com
Biden's team is reportedly surprised Republicans don't see the political upsides of backing a big COVID-19 bill
Rise of the Barstool conservatives
Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel, and Trevor Noah dissect the GOP civil war on Marjorie Taylor Greene's 'loony lies'

Originally published

Latest Stories

  • Biden's team is reportedly surprised Republicans don't see the political upsides of backing a big COVID-19 bill

    The politics of COVID-19 spending legislation is complicated. President Biden and former President Donald Trump, who don't agree on much, both pushed to get $2,000 direct payments to most Americans this winter, and the Republican governor of West Virginia is backing Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package while his state's Democratic senator, Joe Manchin, favors a smaller package. The White House is privately meeting with a group of Senate Republicans who proposed a $618 billion alternative package, The Associated Press reports, even as Biden and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen reject that amount as insufficient and urge Democrats to go big and go quickly. Biden and his advisers "publicly tout the virtues of bipartisan collaboration," but "they aren't pollyannaish about it," Sam Stein reports at Politico. "They know there is no recent history to suggest any such collaboration is coming.," but "inside the White House there is still some surprise that Republicans currently aren't more interested in working with them on COVID relief. Not because they believe Republicans philosophically support the bill, but because there are clear political incentives for them to do so." Biden and his aides have noted repeatedly that just because the budget reconciliation process would allow Democrats to pass much of the $1.9 trillion package without Republican support, Republicans can still vote for the package. If Democrats go the budget reconciliation route, the 10 Senate Republicans can either "oppose the measure without being able to stop it or work to shape it, pledge to vote for it, and get credit for the goodies inside it," Stein reports. "Put another way: Republicans could vote for a bill that includes billions of dollars of help for states, massive amounts of cash for vaccine distribution, and $1,400 stimulus check for most Americans. Or they could oppose it on grounds that the price tag is too steep, or the minimum wage hike is too high, or the process too rushed." And if they do that, a senior administration official told Stein, "they'll get no credit" for those $1,400 checks. Democrats only have the party-line option because they unexpectedly won both Senate seats in a Georgia runoff election, Stein notes, and one political "lesson from that episode is, quite bluntly: It's better to be on the side of giving people money." Trump understood that. Time will tell what Senate Republicans will decide. More stories from theweek.comRise of the Barstool conservativesStephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel, and Trevor Noah dissect the GOP civil war on Marjorie Taylor Greene's 'loony lies'Meatballs, f-bombs, vote fraud conspiracies: A Trump Oval Office meeting so insane, Giuliani was 'the voice of reason'

  • Ex-Nebraska clerk praised for tornado work gets prison term

    A former northeastern Nebraska village clerk who was praised for her work in helping rebuild her community following a 2014 tornado strike has been sentenced to prison for stealing from the village. Kimberly Neiman, 58, was sentenced Monday in Stanton County District Court to three years in prison, the Norfolk Daily News reported. Neiman was arrested last year on multiple felony theft and other counts.

  • Top Marine General: We Need to Get Comfortable with 'Throwaway' Equipment

    The Pentagon needs to think differently about investments, Marine Commandant Gen. David Berger said.

  • McConnell Urges Caucus to Oppose Mayorkas for Biden DHS Secretary

    Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell urged Senate Republicans to vote against President Biden’s choice to lead the Department of Homeland Security, blasting Alejandro Mayorkas as an “ethically-compromised partisan lawyer.” “Frankly, his record should foreclose confirmation, even to a lower post,” McConnell said Tuesday in a withering speech on the Senate floor, adding that it is “remarkable that someone with this record is even up for a Cabinet appointment. I’ll be voting against his confirmation and urge our colleagues to do the same.” The Kentucky Republican listed several aspects of Mayorkas’s career that he said make the DHS veteran unworthy of the Cabinet post. “As a high-ranking official in the Obama administration, Mr. Mayorkas did his best to turn U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services into an unethical favor factory for Democratic Party royalty,” McConnell continued. McConnell referenced an inspector general report that discovered Mayorkas had intervened to help several foreign investors connected to high-profile Democrats obtain green cards. Mayorkas previously headed U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, where he promoted a “culture of fear and disrespect,” McConnell charged. The Senate GOP leader said he has supported Biden’s other Cabinet nominees up to this point because they are “mainstream” choices, but argued Mayorkas is “something else.” A handful of other Senate Republicans have also voiced concern about Mayorkas’s nomination as DHS chief. “There’s a number of problems with that nomination that we need to talk about,” Senator John Cornyn, a Texas Republican, said last week. Meanwhile, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer called Mayorkas’s qualifications “unassailable.” “He is a seven-year veteran of the DHS and has already been confirmed by this chamber three — three — times,” Schumer said. “Like most of President Biden’s Cabinet nominees, his nomination is also history-making: He will be the first Latino and first immigrant to hold the top job at DHS.” The Senate voted to confirm Mayorkas as DHS Secretary Tuesday afternoon in a 56-43 vote. So far, five of Biden’s Cabinet-level nominees have been confirmed: Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Transportation secretary Pete Buttigieg, and Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

  • Officer who ordered arrest, pepper-spraying of man resigns, Keller police say

    Officer Blake Shimanek was the officer-in-charge who told another officer to place Marco Puente in handcuffs and pepper-spray him as Puente filmed his son’s arrest.

  • Huckabee: Biden 'making Barack Obama look like Ronald Reagan'

    Former Arkansas governor joins FOX News contributor Marc Thiessen to discuss president's progressive agenda on 'The Story'

  • Capitol rioter 'Helmet Boy' arrested in Pennsylvania after family tips off FBI

    The man appears on video breaking a window with his helmet inside the US Capitol

  • Sri Lanka scraps Japan-India port deal

    Sri Lanka said Tuesday it had pulled out of an agreement with Japan and India to develop a deep-sea container terminal viewed as an effort to counter China's growing influence in the region.

  • South Africa gets first vaccine doses, bringing relief to health workers

    South Africa's first coronavirus vaccine doses arrived by airplane on Monday, offering some relief for health workers who have been stretched during a second wave of infections and are first in line for the shots. President Cyril Ramaphosa and other top officials were at the OR Tambo international airport to receive the 1 million shots of the AstraZeneca vaccine, produced by the Serum Institute of India (SII). Some scientists and health workers have publicly criticised Ramaphosa's government for not securing access to vaccines sooner.

  • Op-Ed: Has Biden forgotten he's commander in chief? Here's America's national security to-do list

    For a democracy that finds itself perpetually at war, does our military system satisfy the essential requirements of both effectiveness and fairness?

  • One Person’s Trash Is Another Person’s Coffee Table

    Furniture made from waste materials just keeps getting better—and easier to buyOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Oakland Man Robbed at Gunpoint With Semi-Automatic Weapons in Broad Daylight

    Armed suspects robbed a home in the Fruitvale/Central area of Oakland in broad daylight. TERRIFYING: Two suspects w/semi-auto guns force a man into a home in Oakland. Happened 1/29 at around 1:40pm. Oakland Police are using this video as part of their investigation.

  • Lindsey Graham proven wrong immediately after trying to defend numerous Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's statements

    Senator says he would want to have conversations with Ms Greene before passing judgement on her prior comments

  • Archaeologists unearth 2,000-year-old mummies with golden tongues in northern Egypt

    Archaeologists in Egypt have unearthed more than a dozen 2,000-year-old mummies, including some with gold tongues in their mouths, according to the country’s Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities. The Egyptian-Dominican team from the University of Santo Domingo in the Dominican Republic was working at the Taposiris Magna Temple in western Alexandria when it discovered the remains of 16 ancient Egyptians buried in rock tombs. The mummies were poorly preserved and in a state of significant decomposition, but photographs released by the ministry showed a human skeleton with a clearly visible, tongue-shaped piece of gold placed in its jaw. According to officials, the amulets “were placed in the mouth of the mummy in a special ritual to ensure their ability to speak in the afterlife before the Osirian court.” In Egyptian mythology, Osiris was the god of the afterlife, as well as fertility and agriculture. Dr Kathleen Martinez, who headed the team, explained that of the 16 mummies, the two most important had preserved alongside them the remains of scrolls and parts of their cartonnage – a kind papyrus or linen-based papier-mache used to construct the intricate “face masks” that envelop the mummified bodies inside their sarcophagi.

  • Myanmar coup: China blocks UN condemnation as protest grows

    The fate of political leader Suu Kyi remains unclear as civilian disobedience gathers pace.

  • 5 children, 1 adult killed in Oklahoma shooting

    A family member is in custody after Muskogee, Oklahoma, police said they found multiple people dead inside a home early Tuesday morning.

  • White House tries to pacify Democratic senator upset at Kamala Harris doing media in his state without telling him

    Joe Manchin annoyed at vice president plugging Covid relief without his knowledge

  • Divided House approves $5,000-$10,000 fines for lawmakers who bypass security screenings

    The House voted 216 to 210 Tuesday night to fine lawmakers $5,000 the first time they bypass new security measures and $10,000 for each subsequent violation. Capitol Police installed metal detectors outside the House chamber after the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol, but some Republican lawmakers have just walked around the magnetometers or refused to stop after setting them off. House Rules Committee Chairman Jim McGovern (D-Mass.) criticized the "elitist mentality" of such lawmakers in a floor speech Tuesday. Lawmakers are not allowed to bring firearms into the House chamber. "The rules apply to us, too — and it's time all of us acted like it," McGovern said. Some of his "friends on the other side," he added, "are acting as though by being elected to Congress, they have been anointed to some sort of special club — one that gets to pick and choose what rules to follow." No Republicans voted for the new rule. In an email to House Republicans sent Tuesday night, Rep. Lauren Boebert's (R-Colo.) office urged other members to vote against the "unconstitutional metal detector fines." Other Republicans point out that they are allowed to step around metal detectors when they enter the Capitol and its office buildings. Lawmakers will now have 90 days to pay any fines incurred before the money is taken directly from their paychecks. It is "an unprecedented step," Politico reports, but it "speaks to the new reality: lawmakers are afraid of being injured, or worse, by colleagues trying to sneak weapons on to the House floor." House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) has instituted new security measures for House members and their staff both inside and outside of the Capitol, and a full review of congressional security she ordered will be finished in March. She is also calling for a "9/11-style commission" to investigate the Jan. 6 siege. Pelosi said Tuesday that the security fines are "sad" but necessary after "many House Republicans began disrespecting our heroes by refusing to adhere to basic precautions keeping members of our congressional community safe — including by dodging metal detectors, physically pushing past police, and even attempting to bring firearms into the chamber." More stories from theweek.comBiden's team is reportedly surprised Republicans don't see the political upsides of backing a big COVID-19 billRise of the Barstool conservativesStephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel, and Trevor Noah dissect the GOP civil war on Marjorie Taylor Greene's 'loony lies'

  • Recovered COVID patients likely protected for at least six months, study finds

    Almost all people previously infected with COVID-19 have high levels of antibodies for at least six months that are likely to protect them from reinfection with the disease, results of a major UK study showed on Wednesday. Scientists said the study, which measured levels of previous COVID-19 infection in populations across Britain, as well as how long antibodies persisted in those infected, should provide some reassurance that swift cases of reinfection will be rare. "The vast majority of people retain detectable antibodies for at least six months after infection with the coronavirus," said Naomi Allen, a professor and chief scientist at the UK Biobank, where the study was carried out.

  • Woman pours boiling water on sleeping boyfriend and records it on Snapchat, IL cops say

    “They rushin him to burn center but oh well,” she posted on SnapChat, authorities say.