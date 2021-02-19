10 things you need to know today: February 19, 2021

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Harold Maass
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

1.

The Biden administration on Thursday sent generators, blankets, and other supplies to Texas to help people struggling without power or running water after a brutal blast of extreme winter weather. President Biden also approved declarations for Oklahoma and Louisiana, two other states hit hard by the storm, which has been blamed for several dozen deaths. "Jill and I are keeping Texas, Oklahoma, and other impacted states in our prayers," Biden tweeted. "Please heed the instructions of local officials and stay safe." The Federal Emergency Management Agency has delivered 60 generators to provide power at hospitals, water facilities, and other critical sites. Hundreds of thousands remained without power in Texas for a third straight day, and nearly half of the state's residents remained under boil-water notices or without running water as another storm affected the Plains and the East Coast on Thursday. [The Hill, CNN]

2.

NASA on Thursday landed its Perseverance rover on Mars, kicking off a new push to study the Red Planet to determine whether it ever supported life. The U.S. space agency has conducted other missions to Mars, but the work of the new $2.7 billion robotic explorer gives America a new set of tools with the most advanced capabilities the U.S. has ever had on the planet. Perseverance, which is about the size of a car, has sophisticated cameras and lasers that can analyze the chemical components of rocks, as well as ground-penetrating radar capable of identifying fossilized microbial life from an era when Mars had plentiful water. "It's an enormous undertaking that's in front of us, and it has enormous scientific potential to really be transformative," said Kenneth Williford, a deputy project scientist on the mission. "The question is, 'Was Mars ever a living planet?'" [The New York Times]

3.

The Biden administration said Thursday that the United States was ready to start talks with Iran about reviving the 2015 deal to prevent the country from acquiring nuclear weapons. Former President Donald Trump withdrew the U.S. from the deal nearly three years ago, and reimposed sanctions. Iran has recently resumed uranium enrichment in violation of the landmark deal. "If Iran comes back into strict compliance with its commitments ... the United States will do the same and is prepared to engage in discussions with Iran toward that end," Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a joint statement with his British, French, and German counterparts. Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif responded in a tweet, saying that "instead of sophistry & putting onus on Iran," the U.S. and other world powers should abide by their "own commitments & demand an end to Trump's legacy of #EconomicTerrorism against Iran." [Reuters]

4.

Democrats on Thursday introduced President Biden's immigration overhaul on Capitol Hill. The proposal includes a path to citizenship for millions of undocumented immigrants. "We're here today because last November 80 million Americans voted against Donald Trump and against everything he stood for," Sen. Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) said. "They voted to restore common sense, compassion, and competence in our government. And part of that mandate is fixing our immigration system, which is a cornerstone of Trump's hateful horror show." The immigration reform push, based on a proposal Biden made on his first day in office, comes as Democrats also are trying to pass a new round of $1.9 trillion in coronavirus relief, which the White House has identified as Biden's top priority. [The New York Times]

5.

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) faced an intense backlash on Thursday after photos that went viral showed him traveling with his family to Cancun, Mexico, while millions in his state were struggling for days without power or running water due to a brutal winter storm. Cruz returned to Texas after 11 hours in Cancun. He said he had gone to Mexico because after his family "lost heat and power too" his daughters "asked to take a trip with friends," and "wanting to be a good dad" he agreed, and accompanied them to Cancun. He reportedly had been scheduled to return on Saturday but caught a flight home on Thursday after an uproar from many Democrats as well as some conservatives. The state Democratic Party tweeted: "Texans are dying and you're on a flight to Cancun. #TedCruzRESIGN." [NBC News]

6.

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster (R) on Thursday signed a restrictive "fetal heartbeat" abortion ban bill into law. The controversial legislation, passed by the state House a day earlier, requires doctors to search for a fetal heartbeat using ultrasound before performing an abortion, and outlaws the procedure if one is found, with exceptions for pregnancies resulting from rape or incest, or in cases when the woman's health is in danger. Critics argued that the law won't give women enough time to decide whether to get an abortion after finding out they are pregnant, calling the legislation blatantly unconstitutional because it denies the right to an abortion before fetus viability, which comes at about 24 weeks of pregnancy. The right was established under the landmark Roe v. Wade U.S. Supreme Court decision. [The State]

7.

President Biden plans to announce Friday that he is giving U.S. support to a global effort to distribute coronavirus vaccines more equitably. Biden is scheduled to pledge $4 billion on Friday during a Group of Seven meeting with fellow leaders of the world's largest economies. An initial $2 billion will go to Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, for use by the Covax Facility, according to administration officials. The U.S. then will provide another $2 billion over two years after other donors have honored their pledges. The administration of former President Donald Trump declined to participate in the project, partly due to Trump's feud with the World Health Organization. The money is expected to give a significant boost to the effort, which has struggled to come up with the funding it needs since it was announced last year. [The Washington Post]

8.

The United States officially rejoined the Paris climate accord on Friday, 107 days after former President Donald Trump's withdrawal from the landmark treaty took effect. Trump ordered the U.S. pullout from the 2015 international agreement in 2019, but his decision didn't take effect until Nov. 4, 2020, the day after he lost his bid for re-election. President Biden told the United Nations that the U.S. wanted to return to the accord as soon as he took office. "A cry for survival comes from the planet itself," Biden said in his inaugural address. "A cry that can't be any more desperate or any more clear now." The Friday return was largely symbolic, but still important, said former United Nations climate chief Christiana Figueres. "It's the political message that's being sent," said Figueres, one of the leaders who helped craft the accord's agreement on reducing greenhouse gases. [The Associated Press]

9.

Former Sen. Bob Dole, who was the GOP's 1996 presidential nominee, has been diagnosed with stage four lung cancer. He will start treatment next week. "While I certainly have some hurdles ahead, I know that I join millions of Americans who face significant health challenges of their own," Dole, 97, said in a tweet on Thursday. Dole entered politics after returning from World War II, where he lost most of the use of his right arm after being wounded in battle. In 1976, then-President Gerald Ford picked Dole as his running mate in his unsuccessful re-election campaign. Dole went on to serve as the top Republican in the Senate before winning the party's presidential nomination in 1996, but he lost to then-President Bill Clinton. In recent years, he has championed causes such as the creation of the World War II Memorial on the National Mall. [The Wall Street Journal]

10.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Associate Education Minister Jan Tinetti announced Thursday that the nation's schools would offer free sanitary products to students starting in June. The policy expands on a 2020 pilot project aiming to begin fighting what is known as period poverty as part of the government's efforts to fight poverty and boost students' attendance and well-being. "Young people should not miss out on their education because of something that is a normal part of life for half the population," Ardern said. "Removing barriers to healthy, active, educational outcomes for children and young people is an important part of the Government's Youth and Wellbeing Strategy." [NPR]

More stories from theweek.com
The chilling tributes to Rush Limbaugh
Rudy Giuliani's 'funny story' about Rush Limbaugh, golf, and 'panties' was so bad, Steve Bannon cringed
Texas governor walks back Fox News comments on Green New Deal, says gas, coal failed in Texas freeze

Recommended Stories

  • Lebanese port blast investigator formally told he is removed

    The prosecutor investigating last year’s massive blast in Beirut was formally notified Friday that he would no longer lead an enquiry into last year's deadly port explosion, state-run Lebanon's National News Agency reported. Thursday’s decision by the country's highest court to remove Investigating Judge Fadi Sawwan came after legal challenges by senior officials he had accused of negligence that led to the blast, considered one of the largest non-nuclear explosions in history. The agency said Sawwan was officially informed about the Court of Cassation’s decision after he arrived at his office in Beirut on Friday morning.

  • Somali capital gunfire amid election protests

    It comes after militiamen attacked army positions, close to the presidential palace, overnight.

  • What to make of the Biden administration's first overseas calls

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had to wait a month for a call from President Biden, and while Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman got a call Thursday, it came not from Biden but from Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.The big picture: Biden, Austin, Secretary of State Tony Blinken, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and national security adviser Jake Sullivan have together called officials from at least 43 countries, with Blinken alone calling 39 (there’s considerable overlap between their call lists).Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe administration’s first calls generally went to America’s neighbors, Canada and Mexico, followed by the U.K., France, Germany as well as leaders from the EU and NATO.Major U.S. partners in the Pacific (Australia, India, Japan and South Korea) have also taken priority, while Biden and Blinken have both spoken with their “great power” counterparts in China and Russia.Biden’s 12th and most recent call went to Netanyahu, but he otherwise hasn’t spoken with any U.S. partners in the Middle East. And while Blinken has spoken with officials in Saudi Arabia and the UAE, there has yet to be a single call announced with Egypt.Between the lines: While Netanyahu had to wait a few weeks for a call, Blinken, Austin and Sullivan all held early calls with their Israeli counterparts. If any longtime U.S. partner should be wary of a “snub,” it’s probably the Egyptians.The Biden administration has already raised concerns about human rights abuses by the Egyptian government, in a clear break from Trump’s “my favorite dictator” approach to Abdel Fattah al-Sisi. However, the State Department still approved a big arms deal with Egypt this week.Why it matters: The calls give some sense of Biden’s early priorities.Excluding Israel, there have been fewer calls to the Middle East (seven total to Iraq, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and the UAE) than to Southeast Asia (eight calls to Indonesia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam).The administration’s focus on the Indo-Pacific was further underlined by Blinken’s participation Thursday in discussions with his counterparts from the “Quad” strategic dialogue: Australia, India and Japan.Blinken also met virtually Thursday with officials from France, Germany and the U.K. to discuss issues including Iran, the administration’s one genuine priority in the Middle East.Worth noting: There have been relatively few calls thus far to Latin America or Africa. Leaders in both regions are hoping for more attention from Biden than they received from Trump.What to watch: Biden will address the Munich Security Conference on Friday and also take part in the virtual G7 summit, two of his first “international” engagements as president.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Joe Biden to defend democracies in security meeting speech

    President Biden will deliver a robust defense of America’s own democracy, and the broader power of democracies to face autocratic threats from China and Russia, during a virtual address Friday to the Munich Security Conference. Why it matters: Biden is seeking to repair the transatlantic alliance after four years of President Trump, who harangued allies about their defense spending and questioned America’s commitment to NATO.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeAn administration official who briefed reporters said the new U.S. president is trying to reassure allies and adversaries America is committed to global alliances. Using a signature line, he'll also say it’s never safe to “bet against America,” the official said. Biden will be making his case after America’s democracy was shaken at home by the assault on the Capitol on Jan. 6, with many in his audience wondering if Trump was a populist, nationalist aberration or sign of things to come in the U.S. The big picture: The conference convenes a national security who's who. Biden made numerous appearances as a senator and three as vice president.During another amid Trump’s presidency, he vowed, “We’ll be back. We’ll be back.”He received a standing ovation for that promise two years ago, speaking after then-Vice President Mike Pence articulated Trump’s "America-First" vision for the country and world. Go deeper: During his speech, to be delivered late Friday morning from the East Room, Biden also will address Iran’s nuclear program, the economic and national security challenges posed by China and the nearly two-decade war in Afghanistan, the official said. Biden won’t get into a specific timetable for negotiations with Iran but generally express an openness to reengaging in diplomacy to bring Iran back into compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal.He will specifically single out Russia for its efforts to attempt to discredit and destabilize democracies.Between the lines: Biden will participate earlier Friday morning in a virtual G-7 summit, where countries are expected to pledge to work together to combat COVID.They also are expected to agree to pursue expansionary fiscal policies that will help the global economy avoid a prolonged contraction. As of Friday, the U.S. will officially be a party to the Paris climate accord again, the administration official said. Trump withdrew the U.S. from the agreement in 2017.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Child accidentally kills mom with gun from purse, police say

    The youngest of her five children also was wounded, Cornelius police say. All were in the apartment.

  • EU books 150 million extra Moderna COVID-19 vaccines for 2021, option for more in 2022

    The European Commission said on Wednesday it had struck a deal for an extra 150 million doses of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine this year, nearly doubling the number of shots secured from the U.S. biotech firm for 2021. Under the deal, which confirms what Reuters exclusively reported on Monday, the European Union also has the option to buy another 150 million doses next year. The EU has already booked 160 million doses of the Moderna shot for this year.

  • Nigeria's Okonjo-Iweala makes history as head of WTO

    Three months after the Trump administration rejected her, former Nigerian finance minister Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala received unanimous backing on Monday to become the first woman and first African director-general of the World Trade Organization. A self-declared "doer" with a track record of taking on seemingly intractable problems, Okonjo-Iweala will have her work cut out for her at the trade body, even with Donald Trump, who had threatened to pull the United States out of the organisation, no longer in the White House. As director-general, a position that wields limited formal power, Okonjo-Iweala, 66, will need to broker international trade talks in the face of persistent U.S.-China conflict; respond to pressure to reform trade rules; and counter protectionism heightened by the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Report: Hashimoto will be offered job to head Tokyo Olympics

    The Tokyo Olympic organizing committee is about to get a new president — and it looks like it will be a woman. According to a report in Japan, the job will be offered to 56-year-old Olympic Minister Seiko Hashimoto. Hashimoto, who could be named this week, would replace Yoshiro Mori, who was forced to resign last week after he made demeaning comments about women.

  • Republicans evidently hope to win back suburban voters by attacking school closures

    Republicans have landed on an early campaign theme for the 2022 midterms, and any elections before then: Blame President Biden and the Democrats for enduring school closures. "Locked out of power at the federal level, Republicans have increasingly focused on shutdowns as a way to win back the suburbanites who drifted away during the Trump presidency," David Weigel reports at The Washington Post. The conflict between angry parents and teachers over school reopneings is real, and it has "reached a fever pitch," The Wall Street Journal reports, but it's complicated. Republican lawmakers, "while offering no commitment to meaningfully engage on policy proposals, have responded to continued school closures by striking hard at Biden and Democrats, with more Republicans each week accusing the administration of scaling back their ambitious goals on everything from testing to school reopenings," Politico adds. And "Biden's advisers and allies recognize that they need to respond to the spiraling angst felt by families or risk driving them into the arms of waiting Republicans." "In Virginia, Republican candidates for governor have campaigned on ending the school closures; in New Jersey, they've criticized the Democratic governor's vaccine rollout," Weigel reports. "The first Republican ad buys ahead of the 2022 House midterms have been billboards accusing Democrats of opposing school reopenings because of their support from teacher's unions." So far, though, public polling doesn't favor the GOP case. "Since the start of the year, national polls have found voters more in agreement with the teachers unions than with the demands for reopening," Weigel notes, and the only groups where there's majority support for complete reopening of schools right away are Republicans and Trump supporters. A Politico/Morning Consult poll released Wednesday morning found that 59 percent of voters trust local school administrators on reopening schools, two-thirds trust parents, and 54 percent trust local teachers unions. A similar faction, 55 percent, say teachers should be vaccinated before schools open. More stories from theweek.comThe chilling tributes to Rush LimbaughBeto O'Rourke is organizing wellness checks for seniors during Texas' blackouts. Ted Cruz is in Cancun.Bob Dole announces he has stage 4 lung cancer

  • 1.65 million-year-old mammoth tooth is 'world's oldest DNA', scientists say

    The world's oldest DNA has been extracted from the tooth of a mammoth that lived 1.65 million years ago. It smashes the previous record by almost a million years, offering hope of mapping the genomes of a host of Ice Age giants. An international team also sequenced the teeth of two other mammoths, which date back 1.34 million and 870,000 years. The breakthrough sheds fresh light on the evolution of the iconic beast, and how fast it became adapted to a cold climate. Senior author Prof Love Dalen, of the Centre for Palaeogenetics in Stockholm, said: "This DNA is incredibly old. "The samples are a thousand times older than Viking remains and even pre-date the existence of humans and Neanderthals." The teeth fragments, below, were unearthed from deep layers of permafrost in north east Siberia, which had frozen and preserved the notoriously fragile genetic material, with only minute amounts remaining.

  • Inside the All-Star voting numbers: The NBA is a tough crowd

    NBA players are apparently not easily impressed — even by other NBA players. LeBron James and Kevin Durant were the only two players to appear on more than 50% of the ballots cast by their playing peers in All-Star Game starter balloting this season, based on a review of the numbers released by the league. James appeared on 56% of the ballots, Durant on 55%.

  • Moscow denies visa to candidate for NASA post, says U.S. has made similar move

    Moscow said on Wednesday it had denied a visa for a candidate to head the mission of U.S. space agency NASA in Russia, in what it described as retaliation for the U.S. denial of a visa to an undisclosed Russian official. Russia did not identify the U.S. official who had been denied a visa, or provide further details of the incident for which it was retaliating.

  • Over-75s 'given time' to pay BBC licence fee

    The BBC says there will be "no amnesty", but greater flexibility because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

  • Delivery-only restaurant brands see pandemic-fueled growth

    Delivery-only brands — cooked in another brand's kitchen and often delivered by third parties like Uber Eats — were proliferating even before the pandemic. Big restaurant chains are now joining the fray, hoping to win new customers as traffic in their dining rooms dwindles. On Wednesday, Applebee’s is launching Cosmic Wings, a delivery-only brand that specializes in chicken wings and Cheetos-flavored dipping sauce.

  • Legal troubles loom over Trump after presidency

    Donald Trump may have evaded an impeachment conviction for the second time, but the former president is still facing multiple lawsuits and civil and criminal investigations that call into question his conduct before and during his time in office.

  • Boris Johnson calls Trump's impeachment a 'kerfuffle' and suggests Biden copied his Build Back Better slogan

    Boris Johnson described impeachment proceedings against Trump as 'toings and froings' and a 'kerfuffle.'

  • 'Let's think big' - Germany wants to work closely with Biden on trade, China, climate

    Germany wants Europe and the United States to strengthen transatlantic ties with a trade deal to abolish industrial tariffs, a WTO reform to increase pressure on China and a joint carbon-emission trading system to protect the climate. Peter Beyer, transatlantic coordinator for Chancellor Angela Merkel's government, told Reuters in an interview published on Monday that Germany and the new U.S. administration under President Joe Biden should "think big" and aim for an ambitious agenda based on shared values and focused on joint interests.

  • Rare winter storm kills 21 in southern U.S.

    The brutal cold has engulfed vast swaths of the United States, shuttering COVID-19 inoculation centers and hindering vaccine supplies. It is not expected to relent until the weekend.Officials in Texas drew criticism as the state energy grid repeatedly failed, forcing rolling blackouts. Freezing weather stilled giant wind turbines that dot the West Texas landscape, making it impossible for energy companies to meet escalating demand.

  • A Peek Inside 3 Sears-Catalog Homes Throughout America

    The company, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy this week, once provided over 370 different home designs in a wide range of architectural stylesOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • U.S. forces in Iraq hit by rockets, contractor killed

    A rocket attack on U.S.-led forces in northern Iraq killed a civilian contractor on Monday and injured a U.S. service member, the U.S. coalition in Iraq said, in the deadliest such attack in almost a year. The attack, claimed by a little-known group that some Iraqi officials say has links with Iran, raises tensions as Washington explores some degree of detente with Tehran. Of the nine other people hurt, eight were civilian contractors and one a U.S. service member, a coalition spokesman said.