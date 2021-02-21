10 things you need to know today: February 21, 2021

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tim O'Donnell
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

1.

President Biden has approved a major disaster declaration for Texas as the state struggles to recover from deadly winter storms, the White House announced in a Saturday statement. That paves the way for federal assistance "to supplement state and local recovery efforts" in affected areas. All 254 counties in the Lone Star State are eligible to receive public assistance, while people living in 77 counties are eligible to receive individual assistance, which "can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster." In his own statement, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) thanked Biden, who has said he intends to travel to Texas next week unless his visit is seen as a hindrance to recovery efforts. [CNN, The Dallas Morning News]

2.

Former President Donald Trump will make his first public appearance since leaving the White House last month next week at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Florida, sources familiar with the matter told The New York Times and CNN. Trump, who has been permanently banned from Twitter, has mostly kept a low profile since the end of his term, and he hasn't spoken in a public setting since the rally preceding the deadly Capitol riot on Jan. 6, the Times notes. At CPAC, Trump reportedly plans to talk about the future of the Republican Party and President Biden's immigration policies, which are largely aimed at undoing Trump's. Of course, the former president often goes off script in his speeches, so the contents may change. Former Vice President Mike Pence reportedly declined an invitation to attend the event. [The New York Times, Politico]

3.

A United Airlines flight landed safely at Denver International Airport on Saturday after experiencing engine failure over northern Colorado. The Boeing 777 was carrying 10 crew members and 231 passengers en route to Hawaii from Denver, when one passenger described hearing an explosion and seeing a flash of flight. The engine appeared to have caught fire, and debris fell from the aircraft, some of it landing in parks and people's yards. There have been no injuries reported either on board or on the ground. In a video from inside the plane, passengers can be heard cheering as it touched down safely. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the incident. [The Denver Post, Fox News]

4.

Three people are dead and two others were injured, but are in stable condition after a shootout inside a gun store in Metairie, Louisiana, on Saturday, authorities said. Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Lopinto said one suspect shot and killed two victims in the store before multiple people fired on the suspect, who was killed. It's unclear if the people returning fire were employees or customers of the store, and authorities need time to determine exactly how the shooting unfolded. "We are trying to put it all together and piece it together from what we have in this developing scene," Lopinto said at a press briefing outside the store Saturday. [ABC News, CNN]

5.

Israel began easing its COVID-19 restrictions Sunday as infections continue to decline following a national lockdown and a rapid vaccination effort. Social distancing and masks will still be required, but libraries, gyms, restaurants, and museums can open their doors. The entire education system is expected to return to normal in March. Israel has the highest vaccination rate in the world, with more than 49 percent of its population already having received at least one dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. The country's health ministry and health services organizations have reported promising data on the vaccine's efficacy, and it appears to be playing a role in driving down the infection rate. Subsequently, Israel has unveiled its plan to allow vaccinated people to attend cultural events and fly abroad using a "green badge" app, which will show proof of their inoculation. [BBC, The Associated Press]

6.

Judge Merrick Garland, President Biden's nominee for attorney general, will appear before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Monday for his confirmation hearing. In his prepared opening statement, which was released Saturday, Garland listed providing "equal justice" for minority communities, confronting "extremist" violence, and "protecting the independence" of the Justice Department "from partisan influence in law enforcement investigations" while "strictly" regulating communications with the White House as some of his top priorities. Garland is expected to be confirmed to the post five years after former President Barack Obama nominated him for a Supreme Court seat. The Republican-led Senate blocked his path to confirmation then, arguing that it was too close to the 2016 presidential election. [NBC News, CBS News]

7.

Crowds gathered at a cemetery in Myanmar's capital Naypyitaw for a funeral for Mya Thwet Thwet Khine, a 19-year-old woman who was shot by police last week at an anti-coup protest. She died from her wounds Friday, marking the first confirmed fatality since pro-democracy demonstrations began earlier this month after the military junta seized power from Myanmar's elected government. Mourners raised their hands in a silent three-fingered salute, which has become a symbol of resistance, as the hearse carrying Mya Thwet Thwet Khine's body arrived. The funeral took place one day after security forces shot and killed two more protesters amid an increasingly violent state response to the movement, which has nevertheless shown no signs of slowing down. [The Associated Press]

8.

President Biden visited former Sen. Bob Dole (R-Kan.), who was recently diagnosed with stage four lung cancer, on Saturday. Biden and Dole, who is 97, served together in the Senate between 1973 and 1996, and despite hailing from different sides of the aisle, the two have said they consider each other friends. In a December interview, Dole said Biden was a "good chairman of the Judiciary Committee" when he was in the upper chamber, adding that the fact that he "knows how the government works and the Congress works" will benefit him during his presidency. After the Saturday visit, which was not on the president's public schedule, Biden said Dole was "doing well." Dole is expected to start treatment Monday. [The Wall Street Journal, CNN]

9.

Friedrich Karl Berger, a 95-year-old former German concentration camp guard who had settled in Tennessee, was deported Saturday after U.S. authorities determined he once served at a subcamp of the Neuengamme system near Hamburg. The camp held Jewish prisoners, as well as Russian, Dutch, and Polish prisoners, and political opponents from France, Italy, and other countries, per The Washington Post. Justice Department historians linked Berger to the camp thanks to an index card found on a sunken ship that was mistakenly bombed by British warplanes in 1945 while carrying prisoners who were forced to evacuate to the main camp as British and Canadian forces approached. It is unclear whether German authorities will take steps against Berger, who has been in the U.S. since 1959. [The Washington Post, NPR]

10.

Novak Djokovic won his third consecutive and ninth overall Australian Open on Sunday after defeating Daniil Medvedev, who was on a 20-match winning streak, in straight sets, 7-5, 6-2, 6-2. The 33-year-old Serbian has never lost a finals match in Melbourne in his storied career. He's appeared in the tournament 17 times now, coming away with the trophy more than half the time. The win also marks Djokovic's 18th Grand Slam title overall — he has five Wimbledon championships, three U.S. Open titles, and one French Open victory — putting him two shy of his longtime rivals, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer, who are tied for the most all time at 20. Djokovic is younger than both of them and appears to be in a solid position to make a run at the record. [ESPN]

More stories from theweek.com
5 outrageously funny cartoons about Ted Cruz's Cancun getaway
American politicians hide behind the palace walls
SNL tries to coax apologies out of Ted Cruz, Andrew Cuomo, Gina Carano in latest cold open

Recommended Stories

  • Donte DiVincenzo with a buzzer beater vs the Sacramento Kings

    Donte DiVincenzo (Milwaukee Bucks) with a buzzer beater vs the Sacramento Kings, 02/21/2021

  • Lindsey Vonn and P.K. Subban List Beverly Hills Home for $7.2 Million After Ending Engagement

    Lindsey Vonn and P.K. Subban announced their split in December

  • Why did a crazed gunman take his own life in a remote N.Y. town after killing spree?

    Clues left behind solved the mystery of a deadly attack on the family of a federal judge and rival men's rights attorney.

  • 95-Year-Old Man Who Was a Nazi Concentration Camp Guard Deported to Germany

    A 95-year-old man who was living in Tennessee has been deported back to Germany after it was discovered that he served as a guard at a Nazi concentration camp.

  • The Inside Story Of ‘Supervillain: The Making Of Tekashi 6ix9ine’: Director Karam Gill Peels Back The Layers Of Controversial Rapper In Showtime Docuseries

    Tekashi 6ix9ine, born Daniel Hernandez, is a colorful and somewhat vile character. A man who got famous through gang affiliation, a gang that he later ratted out in court, and controversial social media videos. He’s a man who started getting attention after creating his own clothing with the word ‘HIV’ on it, plead guilty to […]

  • Lynch: Tiger Woods talks, says nothing, PGA Tour life goes on

    Tiger Woods joined CBS Sports at Riviera during the final round of the Genesis Open, and the familiar scrutiny followed.

  • Watch Evanescence Play ‘Wasted on You’ on ‘Kimmel’

    Band's new album The Bitter Truth, their first LP of original music in 10 years, arrives March 26th

  • Cruz and Cuomo Face Scandal. Trump Can't Save Them.

    Even by Washington standards, this has been a particularly shameless week. With millions of Texans freezing in their homes, Sen. Ted Cruz fled to a Mexican beach, offering his constituents little more than the political cliché of wanting to be a “good dad.” (Apparently, flying your daughters to Cancún is just like carpooling — if your minivan were the Ritz-Carlton resort.) Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas blamed the complete meltdown of state infrastructure not on a lack of preparation from leaders in the state but the Green New Deal — a liberal policy proposal that is not even close to becoming law. His predecessor, former Gov. Rick Perry, suggested that Texans would willingly endure days of blackouts to keep the “federal government out of their business.” It seems hard to believe that any Texan — or really any human — would choose to have to melt snow for water. The outrageous behavior extended beyond the Lone Star State. In New York, a state lawmaker said that Gov. Andrew Cuomo had vowed to “destroy” him for criticizing Cuomo’s handling of the deaths of nursing home residents in the past year — an issue that is under investigation by the Justice Department. And Ron Johnson, the Wisconsin senator, said the armed attack on the Capitol did not seem all that well armed. Apparently, he missed the many, many videos of attackers carrying guns, bats and other weapons. And yet, beneath all this noise was the sound of something even more unusual: silence. For much of the past six years, former President Donald Trump has dominated the political conversation, prompting days of outrage, finger-pointing and general news cycle havoc with nearly every tweet. The audacious behavior of other politicians was often lost amid Trump’s obsessive desire to dominate the coverage. Well, the former president has now gone nearly silent, leaving a Trump-size void in our national conversation that President Joe Biden has little desire to fill. That has been a rude awakening for some other politicians, who find themselves suddenly enmeshed in controversy that is not quickly subsumed in a deluge of Trump news. It is unclear whether any will pay a significant political price for their actions. The last administration delivered a constant stream of chaos that may have fundamentally reshaped the kind of fact-based rhetoric and norm-abiding behavior we expect from our political leaders. Already, some politicians have adopted Trump’s playbook for surviving controversy: Blame liberals, double down and never admit any mistake. Biden, at least, seems determined to set a different tone. T.J. Ducklo, a deputy press secretary who reportedly used abusive and sexist language with a female reporter, resigned last Saturday — reflecting Biden’s Inauguration Day promise that he would fire anyone he heard being disrespectful. And in his first presidential town hall Tuesday, Biden repeatedly used two words that many in Washington have not heard in a while: “I’m sorry.” Democrats in Disarray. Kind Of? After a few weeks of party unity, Democrats are showing some fresh signs of division. Over the past week, Biden indicated that he was not fully sold on two proposals backed by his progressive base: forgiving $50,000 of student debt for each borrower and raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour. Both plans have some high-profile champions. Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York, the majority leader, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts have called on Biden to use his executive authority to cancel about 80% of the student loan debt run up by about 36 million borrowers. And the party is fairly united over a $15 minimum wage, with Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont committed to including it in the COVID-19 relief package currently making its way through Congress. The issue for Democrats is how quickly to move. Biden favors a more gradual phase-in of the $15 minimum wage, in part to assuage concerns from business owners. And on student debt, Biden is not convinced that he can erase so much with a stroke of his executive pen. He has also signaled that the proposals should include income caps. “My daughter went to Tulane University and then got a master’s at Penn; she graduated $103,000 in debt,” he said at a CNN town hall Tuesday. “I don’t think anybody should have to pay for that, but I do think you should be able to work it off.” Biden may simply be looking at some political realities. Polls indicate that both proposals are popular, though support for a $15 wage drops when voters are told of potential economic effects — like a Congressional Budget Office forecast that it could cost more than 1 million jobs. As for student debt, majorities back the $50,000 in relief, but support rises when the plan is targeted at lower-income families. By the Number: 16 That was the number of crossover districts — congressional districts where the two parties split results between the presidency and Congress — in 2020, according to a new analysis by Daily Kos. That is the lowest number in a century. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Ted Cruz’s wife and children back in US after controversial Mexico trip

    They travelled to Cancun on Wednesday as millions were without power in Texas amid Winter Storm Uri

  • Israel shuts Mediterranean shore after oil devastates coast

    Israel closed all its Mediterranean beaches until further notice on Sunday, days after an offshore oil spill deposited tons of tar across more than 100 miles (160 kilometers) of coastline in what officials are calling one of the country's worst ecological disasters. Activists began reporting globs of black tar on Israel's coast last week after a heavy storm. The deposits have wreaked havoc on local wildlife, and the Israeli Agriculture Ministry determined Sunday that a dead young fin whale that washed up on a beach in southern Israel died from ingesting the viscous black liquid, according to Kan, Israel's public broadcaster.

  • Arkansas' GOP governor says he won't back a Trump 2024 bid

    Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Sunday he will not back Donald Trump if the former president runs for the White House in 2024, saying “it’s time” to move on to different voices in the Republican Party. “No, I wouldn’t,” Hutchinson said when asked on CNN’s “State of the Union" whether he would ever support Trump again. Hutchinson had said after the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, which led to Trump's impeachment by the House, that he wanted Trump’s administration to end.

  • Myanmar protest call for general strike draws junta threat

    A call for a Monday general strike by demonstrators in Myanmar protesting the military’s seizure of power has been met by the ruling junta with a thinly veiled threat to use lethal force, raising the possibility of major clashes. The call for a general strike was made Sunday by the Civil Disobedience Movement, a loosely organized group leading resistance to the army’s Feb. 1 takeover. State television broadcaster MRTV late Sunday carried a public announcement from the junta, formally called the State Administration Council, warning against the general strike.

  • Gardner's return won't displace Frazier as starter in left

    Brett Gardner's return to the Yankees won't displace Clint Frazier from taking over as New York's starting left fielder. Gardner agreed Friday to a $4 million, one-year contract to return to the Yankees for a 14th season, a deal subject to a successful physical for the 37-year-old. Manager Aaron Boone cautioned developments during a season could alter intentions but for now Frazier was projected over Gardner in an outfield that has Aaron Hicks in center and Aaron Judge in right.

  • Selma Blair said her 'leg was numb' during a 2018 Christian Siriano fashion show months before her MS diagnosis

    Selma Blair said her "leg was numb" and she "couldn't feel the ground" during Christian Siriano's fashion show in 2018, months before an MS diagnosis.

  • California school board resigns after caught mocking parents

    California parents rally outside City Hall as the entire Oakley school board resigns after members were caught mocking parents; Ashley Hartman and her son Landon Beaudin react on ‘Fox and Friends Weekend.’

  • Pennsylvania police officer arrested by FBI for alleged participation in US Capitol riot, suspended

    Joseph Fischer, 54, bragged on his Facebook profile about storming the federal building, according to a criminal complaint.

  • After 170 years, the America's Cup still eludes Britain

    Britain’s attempt to recover the America’s Cup sailing trophy after 170 years has again ended in failure, this time on the opposite side of the world from where the Cup first slipped its grasp. Ineos Team UK, skippered by Britain’s most celebrated competitive sailor, four-time Olympic gold-medalist Ben Ainslie, was beaten 7-1 by Italy’s Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli in the final of the Prada Cup challengers series that ended off Auckland, New Zealand on Sunday. Luna Rossa will go on to race defender Emirates Team New Zealand in the 36th Cup match next month while Team UK will head home, eventually to reflect on the failure of a well-funded, talented but troubled campaign.

  • Myanmar coup: Huge crowds mourn woman killed in protests

    Mya Thwe Thwe Khaing was shot just before her 20th birthday, during rallies against a military coup.

  • Fact check: No indication Tom Brady will accept — or snub — White House visit

    Social media posts claiming Tom Brady has turned down an invitation to the Biden White House aren't true.

  • Big U.S. companies slash donations to politicians after Trump election challenge

    Ten U.S. corporations slashed donations to candidates seeking federal office by more than 90% in January, after pledging to cut off giving to the Republicans who supported former President Donald Trump's attempt to overturn his election defeat. None of the political action committees of 10 major companies reviewed by Reuters, including Microsoft Corp, Walmart Inc, AT&T Inc and Comcast Corp, donated to any of the 147 congressional Republicans who voted to support Trump's claims just hours after his supporters launched a deadly assault on the U.S. Capitol. Disclosures to the Federal Election Commission ahead of a Saturday filing deadline showed the group of corporate PACs affiliated with those 10 companies made $13,000 in new donations to candidates in January.