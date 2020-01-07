10 things you need to know today: January 7, 2020

1.

Former National Security Adviser John Bolton said Monday that he would testify if the Republican-controlled Senate called for him to appear in President Trump's impeachment trial. "I have concluded that, if the Senate issues a subpoena for my testimony, I am prepared to testify," Bolton said. Democrats said Bolton's unexpected statement strengthened their argument to call top current and former Trump aides as witnesses. Bolton, who often clashed with Trump, has hinted that he could provide important information on the Trump administration's campaign to pressure Ukraine into investigating Democrats. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said if Senate Republican leaders now block testimony from Bolton and other witnesses, "they would make absolutely clear they are participating in a cover-up." [USA Today]

2.

A stampede broke out Tuesday during a funeral procession for top Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani, killing at least 35 people, Iranian state TV reported. Another 48 people were injured. The incident occurred in Kerman, Soleimani's hometown. Funeral processions for Soleimani have drawn massive crowds. More than 1 million people participated in a procession in the Iranian capital, Tehran. Iranians consider Soleimani to be a national hero for his work leading the elite Quds force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard. The U.S. blames him for attacks that have killed American troops in Iraq. The Trump administration has said President Trump approved the airstrike that killed Soleimani because the general was plotting imminent attacks against Americans. [The Associated Press]

3.

Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro endorsed Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination on Monday. Castro is now the best known former Democratic candidate to throw his support to one of the candidates still in the running. Castro dropped out of the race last week after he failed to raise enough money or rise high enough in polls to be a contender. Castro, who was the only Latino in the field, focused much of his attention on immigration and criminal justice issues. He had spoken highly of Warren during his campaign. "Elizabeth and I share a vision of America where everyone counts," Castro tweeted Monday. "An America where people − not the wealthy or well-connected − are put first. I'm proud to join her in the fight for big, structural change." [Julian Castro, CNN]

4.

Defense Secretary Mark Esper on Monday said the U.S. military would not target Iranian cultural sites in retaliation for any response by Iran to the killing of top military commander Qassem Soleimani, contradicting threats by President Trump. Esper said strikes against places with historic, artistic, or religious significance but no military value would constitute a war crime. "We will follow the laws of armed conflict," Esper said. Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said in a rare appearance at a meeting of his government's National Security Council that any response to the drone strike that killed Soleimani in Baghdad must be a proportional attack on American interests conducted openly by Iranian forces, a departure from the use of proxy groups for attacks outside Iran. [The New York Times]

5.

The U.S. military on Monday sent a letter to the Iraqi government saying it would be moving U.S. forces in the coming days. The letter said the change was part of preparations for withdrawing, but the Pentagon later said the memo was sent by mistake and there was no plan to leave Iraq. The decision to move some or all of the roughly 5,000 U.S. troops in Iraq would come as American forces halt operations against ISIS to prepare for possible attacks by Iran and its proxy groups in retaliation for the killing of Iran's top general, Qassem Soleimani, in a U.S. drone strike in Baghdad. Hundreds of thousands of mourners gathered in Tehran for Soleimani's funeral. Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, wept and prayed over Soleimani's coffin, referring to the late head of the elite Quds Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard as a "living martyr." [Reuters, The Associated Press]

6.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has decided against running for an open Senate seat in Kansas, The Washington Post reported Monday, citing two people familiar with the matter. Pompeo reportedly gave the news to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), who had recruited him to help hold the seat for the GOP after the retirement of Sen. Pat Roberts (R-Kan.). President Trump reportedly wanted Pompeo to stay on, and that desire has only increased as tensions with Iran mount following the airstrike in Baghdad that killed Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani. Speculation about a possible run had increased recently as Pompeo made frequent trips to Kansas, and met with Ward Baker, a Republican strategist with close ties to McConnell. [The Washington Post]