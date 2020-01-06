10 things you need to know today: January 6, 2020

1.

Iran announced Sunday that it would stop honoring its commitments under its landmark 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, in response to the U.S. killing of top Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani. Iranian President Hassan Rouhani's government said it would stop adhering to the agreement's limits on Tehran's uranium enrichment, the size of its uranium stockpile, and its research activities, suggesting it could move closer to developing nuclear weapons. Iran has vowed "harsh revenge" for the Baghdad drone strike that killed Soleimani, who led the elite Quds Force and was the architect of Iran's proxy wars across the Middle East. President Trump has threatened to strike back at 52 Iranian targets, including cultural sites, despite warnings that could be considered a war crime under international law. [The Associated Press]

2.

Lawmakers in Iraq on Sunday approved a non-binding resolution to expel U.S. troops and all other foreign soldiers from the country after President Trump ordered a drone strike that killed a top Iranian military commander, Qassem Soleimani, in Baghdad. The 170-0 vote requires the signature of Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi to become final. It was not immediately clear, however, whether as a caretaker prime minister he had the authority to end Iraq's military cooperation with the U.S. The U.S. State Department said it was disappointed by the vote. "We strongly urge Iraqi leaders to reconsider" and continue the joint effort to beat ISIS, spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a statement. Trump threatened to hit Iraq with sanctions "like they've never seen before" if it does ask the U.S. to leave. [The New York Times, The Washington Post]

3.

The U.S.-led military coalition in Iraq and Syria is temporarily halting its fight against ISIS and focusing on preventing attacks by Iranian-backed militias in response to the assassination of Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad. The Iranian-backed Kataib Hezbollah militia recently targeted a base with rockets and killed a U.S. civilian contractor and several Iraqi security forces. "We are now fully committed to protecting the Iraqi bases that host Coalition troops," the coalition said in a statement. "This has limited our capacity to conduct training with partners and to support their operations against [the Islamic State] and we have therefore paused these activities, subject to continuous review." [CNN]

4.

One U.S. soldier and two Defense Department contractors were killed in an attack by fighters from al-Shabab, an Al Qaeda-linked terrorist group, on a Kenyan air base used by the United States military Sunday, the U.S. Africa Command said in a statement. Two other contractors were wounded. They were being evacuated in stable condition. The fighting also reportedly damaged contractor-operated civilian aircraft on the base. U.S. and Kenyan forces reportedly eventually repelled the attack and secured the base. Earlier in the day, Kenya Defense Forces said four militants were killed. [U.S. Africa Command, Al Jazeera]

5.

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro's government on Sunday swore in an ally as head of the National Assembly, attempting a takeover of the South American nation's legislature. The move to oust the body's leader, Juan Guaidó, came months after he staked a claim to the presidency citing allegations that Maduro won re-election by fraud. On Sunday, Guaidó was due to be re-elected as the Assembly's leader but security forces loyal to Maduro blocked opposition lawmakers from entering the building, while Maduro's allies were allowed to enter and install one of their own in the job. The opposition accused Maduro's government of staging a "parliamentary coup" aiming to expand Maduro's powers. "Today, they dismantled the rule of law, assassinating the republic, with the complicity of a group of traitor lawmakers," Guaidó said. [The Washington Post]

6.

Tens of thousands of people marched in Lower Manhattan on Sunday to show solidarity with New York's Jewish community after a rise in anti-Semitic attacks in the region. Last month, a man barged into the New York home of a Hasidic rabbi and stabbed at least five people, and three people were killed in a shootout inside a kosher supermarket in Jersey City, New Jersey; a police officer was shot and killed by the gunman earlier in the day. Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) told the crowd he would propose a state law designating hate crimes as domestic terrorism. He also announced plans to increase funding for security at religious institutions. "Government must do more than just offer thoughts and prayers," he said. "Government must act." [The New York Times]