10 things you need to know today: January 4, 2021

Harold Maass

1.

President Trump claimed in a Saturday phone call with Georgia's Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger that he won Georgia by "hundreds of thousands" of votes, and pressed Raffensperger to "find 11,780" ballots to overturn President-elect Joe Biden's victory in the state, according to a recording of the call obtained by The Washington Post. During the one-hour conversation, Trump repeated long-debunked conspiracy theories, insisting he "won the state" but fraud tipped it to Biden. He went from flattering to berating Raffensperger, at one point saying Raffensperger was taking "a big risk" by not stepping in, suggesting he could face criminal charges. Raffensperger and his office's legal counsel, Ryan Germany, dismissed Trump's unfounded allegations, telling Trump that his information on the election results was wrong. [The Washington Post]

2.

The newly elected Congress convened on Sunday, and Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) won election to a fourth term as speaker of the House. Pelosi got 216 votes, narrowly beating House Republican leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), who received 209 votes. There were only a few defections by Democrats, with Pelosi securing the backing of several who opposed her two years ago when Democrats had a bigger majority. Several House members suffering from COVID-19 missed the session, and others voted from a plexiglass enclosure installed in the chamber's gallery as a precaution against spreading the coronavirus. With Democrats holding just 222 of the House's 435 seats, Pelosi won't be able to lose more than a few Democrats on any House votes. "Our most urgent priority will continue to be defeating the coronavirus," Pelosi said. "And defeat it, we will." [The New York Times]

3.

Former House Speaker Paul Ryan on Sunday joined a growing number of conservatives who have criticized fellow Republicans for their plan to challenge President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College victory. Ryan, a Republican from Wisconsin, called the effort to overturn the election result "anti-democratic and anti-conservative." Ryan was the GOP vice-presidential nominee on Mitt Romney's 2012 ticket. Romney, too, has slammed the dozen GOP senators challenging the count. Former Vice President Dick Cheney and the nine other living former defense secretaries signed a Washington Post op-ed affirming the election is over and it's time for a peaceful transfer of power. Vice President Mike Pence's chief of staff, Marc Short, said in a statement Saturday that Pence "welcomes" the Republicans' plans and "shares the concerns of millions of Americans about voter fraud." [USA Today, NPR]

4.

Dr. Anthony Fauci and Surgeon General Jerome Adams, two of the nation's top health officials, on Sunday disputed President Trump's claim that federal authorities have inflated coronavirus cases and deaths, which have surpassed 350,000. "The deaths are real deaths," Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said on ABC News' This Week. He also said that reports of overwhelmed hospitals and healthcare workers were "not fake. That's real." Adams defended the accuracy of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention coronavirus data. Trump recently tweeted: "The number of cases and deaths of the China Virus is far exaggerated in the United States because of the @CDCgov's ridiculous method of determination compared to other countries, many of whom report, purposely, very inaccurately and low." [Reuters]

5.

President-elect Joe Biden will forgo the traditional inaugural parade down Pennsylvania Avenue on Inauguration Day as a precaution due to the coronavirus pandemic. Instead, Biden will get a presidential escort to the White House after he is sworn in at the Capitol building on Jan. 20, the Presidential Inaugural Committee announced Sunday. The escort will have representatives of every military branch, including the U.S. Army Band, a Joint Service Honor Guard, and the Commander-in-Chief's Guard and Fife and Drum Corps from the 3rd U.S. Infantry "The Old Guard." "There are many grand traditions to the inaugural, and we plan to honor them by highlighting more of our nation's people than ever before while keeping everyone safe," said Tony Allen, the inaugural committee's chief executive officer. [USA Today]

6.

Moncef Slaoui, the head of the federal COVID-19 vaccine program, said Sunday that it might be possible to cut doses of Moderna's coronavirus vaccine by half to help speed up the immunization effort. "We know that for the Moderna vaccine giving half the dose for people between the ages of 18 to 55 — two doses, half the dose, which means exactly achieving the objective of immunizing double the number of people with the doses we have — we know it induces identical immune response to the 100 microgram dose," Slaoui said. Federal officials are trying to accelerate the vaccine program after ending 2020 with far fewer doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines distributed and administered than had been projected. [CNBC]

7.

A British judge on Monday refused to order the extradition of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to the United States to face espionage charges, saying it would be "oppressive" due to his mental health. The U.S. said it would appeal. Assange has been charged with 18 federal crimes, including conspiring to obtain and disclose classified U.S. diplomatic cables, military reports from Iraq and Afghanistan, and other secret government documents. Prosecutors want Assange to be brought to Northern Virginia for trial. Assange's lawyers argued in hearings before British Magistrate Vanessa Baraitser that the U.S. is targeting Assange for "purely political" reasons. Assange had sought refuge in Ecuador's London embassy until April 2019, when he was expelled. His lawyers say his "fragile" mental health put him at risk of suicide. [The Washington Post, The Associated Press]

8.

Bitcoin jumped to a record high of more than $34,800 on Sunday, the 12th anniversary of the cryptocurrency network's creation. Demand for Bitcoin has driven up its price over the last year as investors bet it will continue to become a mainstream payment method. Its value quadrupled in 2020, and the price broke through the $30,000 barrier at the start of the new year less than three weeks after it first surpassed $20,000. Bitcoin got a boost from PayPal last fall when it said it would allow sales using the cryptocurrency. "The number keeps going up as the market has seemingly never been more bullish," said Paolo Ardoino, the CTO of cryptocurrency exchange Bitfinex. "We see a very bright future ahead for all bitcoin holders." [The Guardian]

9.

An intruder killed a pastor and injured two other people at a Texas church on Sunday, Gov. Greg Abbott (R) said in a statement. The pastor, identified as Mark McWilliams, found the suspect in a bathroom, and was leading him out of the building when the suspect allegedly managed to grab the pastor's gun and shoot him. "He starts coming toward the front door, then he turns around and lunges at the pastor and was able to disarm the pastor, it appears at this time," Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith said. "He used … the pastor's firearm is the one he used." Police said they believed the suspect hid in the Starrville Methodist Church in Starrville on Saturday night after fleeing an incident. The suspect, identified as Mytrez Deunte Woolen, reportedly stole the pastor's vehicle and fled, but was caught in neighboring Harrison County. [NBC News, KXAN]

10.

The long-struggling Cleveland Browns clinched the franchise's first playoff berth since 2002 with a 24-22 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. The Browns finished the season at 11-5, and they'll finish as the no. 6 seed in the AFC. "After the game we had members who wrote they sit on the couch and cry tears of joy!" said Stefan Willi, president of the Switzerland chapter of Cleveland Browns Backers Worldwide. "For some fans, it will be [their] first playoff game." Fourteen NFL teams advance to the playoffs, seven in the NFC and seven in the AFC. The Browns and the Steelers will meet again in their first game. The Kansas City Chiefs will get a bye in the AFC's first round. The Green Bay Packers will get a bye in the NFC. The other six teams in both conferences will play their first games next weekend. [NFL, Sporting News]

More stories from theweek.com
Hawley and Cruz: How to lie without quite lying
Why Trump may have Lindsey Graham to blame for Raffensperger call recording
Why Kelly Loeffler's attack ads on Raphael Warnock may backfire

Latest Stories

  • Why did Trump pick fights with Congress he was sure to lose?

    President Trump stood little chance of compelling Congress to change the stimulus package or defense funding bill. So why did he take a stand on both pieces of legislation?

  • GOP congressman who eked out victory in Biden district will join Electoral College objectors

    Rep. Mike Garcia (R-Calif.) became the latest congressional Republican to announce he'll object to the Electoral College certification on Wednesday. Garcia said that while he's a "federalist, I do believe there is enough evidence of compromised processes and break downs in election integrity by certain state legislatures that do in fact warrant a closer examination."At first glance, Garcia's decision to join his colleagues in challenging President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College victory isn't particularly noteworthy. There are more than 140 House Republicans who are on board, as well as a dozen known senators who plan on supporting them. But Garcia doesn't appear to fit the mold of a lawmaker attempting to satisfy a voter base "in deep red districts" calling for their representatives to do something about unfounded allegations of widespread voter fraud. Instead, Garcia narrowly eked out a narrow November victory in a district that Biden won by around 10 percent.> This is notable because Garcia won by 0.2 percentage points in November. The Kraken stuff is not just from members in deep-red districts. https://t.co/nVeapjxDGB> > — Jeff Dufour (@dcdufour) January 4, 2021Theoretically, embracing this movement could mean Garcia is risking certain swing voters down the line, and his 2020 returns suggest he doesn't have a huge safety net.More stories from theweek.com Hawley and Cruz: How to lie without quite lying Why Trump may have Lindsey Graham to blame for Raffensperger call recording Why Kelly Loeffler's attack ads on Raphael Warnock may backfire

  • Julian Assange could be freed this week as judge blocks extradition to US

    Julian Assange could be a free man as early as Wednesday after a British judge ruled that he cannot be extradited to the US because there is a risk he will kill himself in prison like Jeffery Epstein. Wikileaks founder Assange is wanted by the US Government for publishing thousands of classified documents in 2010 and 2011 relating to the Afghanistan and Iraq wars. But Assange’s 11 year battle against extradition finally appeared to draw to a close on Monday after District Judge Vanessa Baraitser ruled the 49-year-old should not be sent to the US by "reason of mental health". Despite the “strong public interest” in abiding by treaty obligations between the UK and the US, Ms Baraitser concluded that there was a “substantial” risk of suicide if Assange is handed over to the US authorities. In a 132 page ruling, Ms Baraitser drew on the expert evidence of five psychiatrists who diagnosed the Wikileaks founder with depression, traits of autism and suicidal thoughts.

  • New York, Florida tell hospitals to dispense COVID-19 vaccines quicker or lose supply

    The U.S. federal government has distributed more than 13 million vaccine doses to states and territories around the country, but only around 4 million have actually been administered, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last updated on Saturday. New York Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker notified hospitals of the potential actions in a letter on Sunday, Cuomo told reporters. "I don't want the vaccine in a fridge or a freezer, I want it in somebody's arm," he said.

  • Extraordinary warning to Trump by 10 former Pentagon chiefs

    In an extraordinary rebuke of President Donald Trump, all 10 living former secretaries of defense cautioned Sunday against any move to involve the military in pursuing claims of election fraud, arguing that it would take the country into “dangerous, unlawful and unconstitutional territory.” The 10 men, both Democrats and Republicans, signed on to an opinion article published in The Washington Post that implicitly questioned Trump's willingness to follow his Constitutional duty to peacefully relinquish power on Jan. 20. Following the Nov. 3 election and subsequent recounts in some states, as well as unsuccessful court challenges, the outcome is clear, they wrote, while not specifying Trump in the article.

  • Why Kelly Loeffler's attack ads on Raphael Warnock may backfire

    Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) "has run the most negative campaign in Georgia history," her Democratic challenger, Rev. Raphael Warnock, said at a recent campaign rally, reports HuffPost. Loeffler and Republican groups backing her campaign, HuffPost notes, have run various attacks on Warnock in the lead up to Tuesday's Senate runoff, which include labeling him a Marxist and suggesting he's covered up child abuse. But the ads may not be riling up Loeffler's supporters as much as they are boosting Democratic turnout, especially among Black voters."The attack ads, the portrayal of Rev. Warnock using historically racist tropes in the ads is insulting," Gwen Mills, the secretary-treasurer of the labor union Unite Here, told HuffPost. "But it's also invigorating in the sense that people aren't going to stand for this. We've heard it a lot."That backlash in addition to a few other key factors seem to be paying off for Democrats. Tom Bonier, the CEO of the Democratic data firm TargetSmart, said Black voters have "been leading the way in increasing Black turnout," and 40 percent of the 102,000 people who cast ballots during early voting in the runoff after sitting out the general election are Black. Read more at HuffPost.More stories from theweek.com Hawley and Cruz: How to lie without quite lying Why Trump may have Lindsey Graham to blame for Raffensperger call recording Fears rise over Indonesia's Jurassic Park

  • Texas pastor killed, others injured in church shooting; suspect arrested

    The 62-year-old pastor reportedly confronted Mytrez Deunte Woolen with a gun, but he was overpowered. A pastor was killed and two parishioners were injured in a church shooting in East Texas on Sunday. Authorities had been searching for 21-year-old Mytrez Deunte Woolen on Saturday, using dogs and drones, when the pastor of Starrville Methodist Church in Winona reportedly discovered him hiding in a church bathroom Sunday.

  • Plane hits Michigan house, businessman and family die

    A small plane flying from Georgia crashed into a house in southeastern Michigan, killing the pilot and two family members.

  • Russia now probing case of helicopter downed by Azerbaijan as murder -Interfax

    Russian military investigators are now treating the Nov. 9 downing of a helicopter over Armenia as "wilful murder", a more serious charge than the previous "death through negligence", Interfax news agency reported on Monday, citing a source. A Russian Mi-24 helicopter was shot down over Armenia near the border with a region belonging to Azerbaijan, killing two crew members and injuring another, just few hours before a Moscow-brokered peace deal over Nagorno-Karabakh was reached. Heavy fighting between Azerbaijan, which has the political backing of Turkey, and ethnic Armenian forces over the mountainous region had been raging for six weeks at the time of the incident.

  • ‘He works for me’: Trump jealously hits out at favourable media coverage of Fauci

    Dr Fauci has already been included by President-elect Joe Biden in his health team

  • It didn't even take an hour into the 117th Congress for drama to unfold on the House floor

    The 117th Congress has been in session for about an hour, and the drama has already started in the House.There are multiple reports that Democrat and Republican floor staff got into a shouting match because Rep. Marjorie Taylor-Greene (R-Ga.), one of the more controversial newly-elected GOP lawmakers, and another unidentified freshman Republican refused to put their masks on the House floor in defiance of COVID-19 protocols.> Not even one hour into to 117th Congress and there is now a shouting match between the Dem and Republican floor staff after Marjorie Taylor Greene was told, and refused, to put on her mask on the House floor.> > -- Hugo Lowell (@hugolowell) January 3, 2021Despite the commotion, they reportedly were not asked to leave the chamber.Republicans are also reportedly upset that a plexiglass voting area has been set up in the gallery so lawmakers who are supposed to be quarantining because of exposure to the coronavirus, but have not tested positive themselves, can vote in the House speaker elections later in the day. That description applies to two unnamed Democrats and one unknown Republican, though Rep. Rodney Davis (R-Ill.) argued the "shameful" decision was made only because House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) is determined to win re-election and can't afford too many absences within her party.> /3 @RodneyDavis, top R on the House Administration Cmte, is very upset about this "Popemobile" built in the House Gallery for quarantined members. He says the "only reason this is happening is because Speaker Pelosi needs to be re-elected speaker." "It's shameful."> > -- John Bresnahan (@bresreports) January 3, 2021Meanwhile, things reportedly went much more smoothly in the Senate. > I see @lindsemcpherson is having a far more interesting swearing-in day than in the Senate, where senators-elect are being sworn-in two at a time by Mike Pence with no issues.> > -- Niels Lesniewski (@nielslesniewski) January 3, 2021More stories from theweek.com Hawley and Cruz: How to lie without quite lying Why Trump may have Lindsey Graham to blame for Raffensperger call recording Why Kelly Loeffler's attack ads on Raphael Warnock may backfire

  • Hundreds demonstrate over fatal Minneapolis police shooting

    Hundreds of protesters marched in Minneapolis to demand justice in the fatal police shooting of a 23-year-old man, the city’s first police-involved death since George Floyd died after being restrained by officers in May. Police said Idd was being sought in a weapons investigation. Police Chief Medaria Arradondo released a 27-second clip from one officer's body-camera video and said it showed Idd fired his gun first.

  • Germany mulls delaying second COVID-19 vaccine shot, Denmark approves delay

    Germany was weighing on Monday whether to allow a delay in administering a second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine from BioNTech and Pfizer to make scarce supplies go further, after a similar move by Britain last week. Separately, Denmark approved on Monday a delay of up to six weeks between the first and second shots of the vaccine. In Berlin, the health ministry was seeking the view of an independent vaccination commission on whether to delay a second shot beyond a current 42-day maximum limit, according to a one-page document seen by Reuters on Monday.

  • Scottish paper sparks speculation Trump is headed to Turnberry to avoid inauguration

    'It is usually a sign Trump is going to be somewhere for an extended period,’ said a source on recent US military movements

  • Father arrested in Mexico for beating 3 sons to death

    A man has been arrested in northern Mexico for allegedly beating to death his three sons in order to get back at the children’s mother, prosecutors said Sunday. The prosecutors' office in the northern state of Sonora said Sunday the boys were aged 3, 7 and 8. The suspect apparently fled to Sonora, but was quickly detained there and returned to Hidalgo to face charges.

  • Paul Ryan, Dick Cheney, 9 ex-defense secretaries slam 'anti-conservative' GOP effort to overturn Biden's win

    "As the new Congress was sworn in Sunday, the Republican Party splintered badly as at least 12 senators planned to join about 140 House members to contest Joe Biden's election win," Politico reports. "The tensions are so high that individual GOP senators are now directly battling" in "open warfare against each other." While Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) is asking his caucus to accept President Trump's loss, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) is reportedly giving his GOP colleagues the green light to object to the Electoral College results on Wednesday.McCarthy's predecessor, former House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.), urged Republicans to knock it off in a rare public statement Sunday. "Efforts to reject the votes of the Electoral College and sow doubt about Joe Biden's victory strike at the foundation of our republic," Ryan said. "It is difficult to conceive of a more anti-democratic and anti-conservative act," and "the fact that this effort will fail does not mean it will not do significant damage to American democracy." Trump has "had ample opportunity to challenge election results, and those efforts failed from lack of evidence," he added. "Joe Biden's victory is entirely legitimate."Also on Sunday evening, all 10 living former defense secretaries signed an op-ed in The Washington Post affirming Biden's victory and warning that the military should not be dragged into Trump's effort to contest his loss. The signatories include James Mattis and Mark Esper, who served under Trump, as well as conservative stalwarts like Donald Rumsfeld and Dick Cheney. Cheney, who was also vice president for eight years, came up with the idea for the joint statement, said William Perry, former President Bill Clinton's defense secretary."American elections and the peaceful transfers of power that result are hallmarks of our democracy," the defense secretaries said. "Our elections have occurred. Recounts and audits have been conducted. Appropriate challenges have been addressed by the courts. Governors have certified the results. And the electoral college has voted. The time for questioning the results has passed; the time for the formal counting of the Electoral College votes, as prescribed in the Constitution and statute, has arrived."Chuck Hagel, a Republican who served as defense secretary under President Barack Obama, told the Post he considered whether warning about military intervention was an overreaction, but decided it was better to nip the idea, raised by some close Trump allies, in the bud.More stories from theweek.com Hawley and Cruz: How to lie without quite lying Why Trump may have Lindsey Graham to blame for Raffensperger call recording Why Kelly Loeffler's attack ads on Raphael Warnock may backfire

  • ‘Pathetic. Weak. Spineless. Shameless’: Anger on both sides of the divide as Pence encourages GOP Senate election challenge

    Senator Mitt Romney calls move ‘egregious ploy’ that ‘dangerously threatens Democratic Republic’

  • Flawless Floor Mirrors for Every At-Home OOTD Pic

    Here’s looking at you, kidOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Malaysian coroner rules Nora Quoirin's death was 'misadventure'

    The family of a French-Irish teenager who died last year in a Malaysian jungle said they were “utterly disappointed” after a coroner ruled on Monday that her death was most likely a “misadventure” and there was no criminal involvement. Coroner Maimoonah Aid told a Malaysian court that “there was no one involved” in Nora Quoirin’s death at a resort some 40 miles south of the capital, Kuala Lumpur, in August 2019, despite her family’s claims that she must have been abducted. The Quoirins dismissed the official conclusion as “incomplete” and said it did not take full account of her personality and learning difficulties. In a statement, they said: “We believe we have fought not just for Nora but in honour of all the special needs children in this world who deserve our most committed support and the most careful application of justice. “This is Nora’s unique legacy and we will never let it go.” The 15-year-old, who lived in London, went missing in dense rainforest shortly after she and her family arrived at the Dusun resort near the foothills of a mountain range.

  • Businessman and family die when plane hits Michigan house

    A small plane flying from Georgia crashed into a house in southeastern Michigan, killing the pilot and two family members. The victims were David S. Compo, the former president of the Home Builders Association of Southeastern Michigan, his wife Michele and their son Dawson, the association said in a news release. The Federal Aviation Administration said a single-engine Piper PA-24 Comanche crashed in a residential area at 3:47 p.m. Saturday, roughly half a mile from Oakland Southwest Airport, according to preliminary information.