10 things you need to know today: January 9, 2021

Tim O'Donnell

1.

Following his role in Wednesday's deadly Capitol riot, House Democrats plan to introduce an article of impeachment against President Trump on Monday, two Democratic aides told The Wall Street Journal. Per the Journal, more than 150 House Democrats have signed on to the article already. Assistant House Speaker Katherine Clark (D-Mass.) told CNN the House may initiate an impeachment vote "as early as mid-next week." House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) hasn't specifically backed the article, but she said Friday the lower chamber would move toward impeachment if Trump doesn't leave office immediately. Republican Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) said he would consider articles of impeachment if the House moved forward, and The New York Times' Maggie Haberman reports more Senate Republicans "favor impeachment than people would expect." [The Wall Street Journal, The Week]

2.

Twitter permanently suspended President Trump's account on Friday evening, citing "the risk of further incitement of violence." Trump's account was first suspended on Wednesday following his supporters' riot at the Capitol building, with a temporary, 12-hour ban over his "severe" violations of the company's civil integrity policy. The company warned at the time that if Trump violated the company's civic integrity or violent threats policies again, it would "result in permanent suspension." Twitter explained that Trump's latest tweets hailing his supporters' "GIANT VOICE long into the future" and insistence "they will not be disrespected or treated unfairly in any way, shape or form!!!" violated policy by providing "further indication that President Trump does not plan to facilitate an 'orderly transition' and instead that he plans to continue to support, empower, and shield those who believe he won the election." Trump's account has already been wiped from the site. [Twitter, BuzzFeed News]

3.

A passenger plane carrying 56 passengers and six crew members lost contact shortly after taking off from Indonesia's capital Jakarta on Saturday. The Sriwijaya Air flight went missing over the Java Sea while en route to Pontianak, the capital of the Indonesian province of West Kalimantan. The plane "lost more than 10,000 feet of altitude in less than one minute, about four minutes after departure," tracking service Flightradar24 said on its Twitter feed. Indonesia's transport ministry said search and rescue efforts are underway. The plane is a 26-year-old Boeing 737-500, which should not be confused with the 737 MAX model that was involved in two fatal crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia in 2018 and 2019, respectively, before being grounded worldwide. [The Associated Press, BBC]

4.

In a tweet on Friday, President Trump confirmed he won't be in attendance when President-elect Joe Biden is sworn in, writing, "To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th." Trump had been expected to skip Biden's inauguration after refusing to concede the election and falsely claiming he won. He will be the "first incumbent president since Andrew Johnson not to attend his successor's inauguration," The Associated Press reports. Trump on Thursday finally acknowledged a "new administration" will begin later this month and said his "focus now turns to ensuring a smooth, orderly, and seamless transition of power." Vice President Mike Pence is reportedly expected to attend Biden's inauguration. Biden said Trumps' absence will be "a good thing." [The Associated Press, Politico]

5.

Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) said on Friday that Trump should step down following his role in Wednesday's Capitol siege. "I want him to resign. I want him out," she said. "He needs to get out. He needs to do the good thing, but I don't think he's capable of doing a good thing." Murkowski blamed Trump for inciting his supporters to riot and break into the Capitol building, which led to five deaths. She argued Trump ordered them to fight. "How are they supposed to take that? It's an order from the president," she said. The Alaska senator joins top Democratic leadership in calling for Trump's exit, along with fellow Republican Sen. Ben Sasse (Neb.) who said he would consider impeachment. [Anchorage Daily News]

6.

President-elect Joe Biden plans to release nearly every available dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines when he takes office later this month rather than holding back millions of second doses, his transition team said Friday. The decision is meant to "ensure the Americans who need it most get it as soon as possible." A transition official told CNN that Biden's team believes vaccine manufacturers will be able to produce second doses at a pace that will still allow for their distribution in a timely fashion, and the administration is prepared to invoke the Defense Production Act to ramp up the process. The Trump administration has insisted it's necessary to retain second doses, with Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar on Friday expressing concern that Biden's plan could backfire if there are any manufacturing mishaps. [CNN, The New York Times]

7.

New charges have been brought against individuals involved in Wednesday's deadly pro-Trump riot at the Capitol building. Richard Barnett, the man photographed with his foot up on a desk in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's (D-Calif.) office, was arrested Friday on charges of "entering and remaining on restricted grounds, violent entry and theft of public property," NBC News reports. Barnett had openly bragged about his role in the riot to The New York Times. Meanwhile, Derrick Evans, a West Virginia state representative, was reportedly charged after he recorded a video of himself storming the Capitol. A lawyer for Evans told a CBS affiliate he would ignore calls to resign and that he "committed no criminal act that day." The Department of Justice said 13 people were charged in federal court over the riot, while another 40 people were charged in Superior Court. [Department of Justice, NBC News]

8.

The Labor Department on Friday said the U.S. economy lost 140,000 jobs in December, the first monthly loss since April. The unemployment rate remained at 6.7 percent, also the first time since April it hasn't declined. The report was out of line with expectations, as economists predicted a gain of about 50,000 jobs. "Job losses in leisure and hospitality and in private education were partially offset by gains in professional and business services, retail trade, and construction," the Bureau of Labor Statistics said. The loss came amid a surge in COVID-19 cases around the U.S., which has prompted new restrictions while two coronavirus vaccines roll out at a slower-than-expected pace. Last month's jobs report for November was also a disappointment, as 245,000 jobs were added when economists were expecting a gain of 440,000 jobs. [The Associated Press, CNBC]

9.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called the United States his biggest enemy and vowed to advance Pyongyang's nuclear arsenal, the state's Korean Central News Agency said Saturday. The comments came during the ruling Workers Party 8th congress in the North Korean capital. Kim's plan to boost the arsenal reportedly includes building solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missiles that can be launched from land and sea and hit targets up to 9,320 miles, which would put the U.S. mainland within reach. He also encouraged the development of miniaturized nuclear weapons, tactical nukes, military surveillance satellites, and hypersonic aircraft, NPR reports. Kim said North Korea would not launch a pre-emptive strike. Experts suspect Kim's remarks were aimed at the incoming Biden administration, as North Korea has a history of trying to rattle Washington when a new leader steps into the White House. [NPR, Bloomberg]

10.

Hall of Fame manager Tommy Lasorda, who spent 20 seasons as the skipper of the Los Angeles Dodgers, has died, the team announced Friday. He was 93. The Dodgers said he suffered heart failure Thursday at his home in Fullerton, California. Between 1976 and 1996, Lasorda guided the Dodgers to two World Series titles, four National League pennants, and eight division crowns. Additionally, he led the United States baseball team to a gold medal at the 2000 Olympic Games in Sydney. All told, the gregarious baseball lifer spent 71 years with the Dodgers — dating back to when the club still played in Brooklyn — as a player, scout, coach, manager, and front office executive. "I bleed Dodger blue," he would often say. Vin Scully, the Dodgers beloved former broadcaster, said he will always remember Lasorda's "determination" and "boundless enthusiasm." [ESPN]

    Twitter suspended Donald Trump's account on the site Friday evening in the latest escalation by social media companies against a president they accuse of spreading misinformation and inciting violence.

    President-elect Joe Biden announced some economic priorities on Friday, but Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.V.) promptly poked some holes in his plans.Biden began laying out his framework for the next round of COVID-19 relief, reports The Washington Post, and said his plans include a multi-trillion-dollar package that would provide "more direct relief flowing to families, small businesses," in part via $2,000 stimulus checks.But Manchin, who Axios notes will become an increasingly important player as a moderate in the Democrats' razor-thin Senate majority, seemed taken aback by Biden's promise. "I don't know where in the hell $2,000 came from. I swear to God I don't," he said. "That's another $400 billion dollars." Since Republicans are united in opposing larger checks, resistance from a single Democrat could throw a wrench in Biden's plans.He told the Post he would "absolutely not" support larger stimulus checks for Americans, but a spokesperson later seemed to walk back his resistance, insisting Manchin "isn't drawing a red line against" $2,000 checks, but simply "believes vaccine distribution should be a higher priority," as NBC News' Sahil Kapur put it. Perhaps realizing how consequential his hardline opposition to the plan may be, Manchin later tweeted to note he was open to discussion. "If the next round of stimulus checks goes out they should be targeted to those who need it," he wrote. Conspicuously, between Manchin's initial comments and his clarification, markets seemed to notice the potential roadblock.> Stocks dropped from all-time highs after a report that West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin will oppose further direct aid payments, denting hopes for another sweeping spending bill https://t.co/qzugAEnxpL pic.twitter.com/34WGqpsXJ3> > — Bloomberg (@business) January 8, 2021Aside from Manchin's role in the announcement, Biden's remarks on his economic plans were noteworthy in that he prioritized extending unemployment insurance, as well as sending billions of dollars in aid to state and local governments, which could help speed up COVID-19 vaccine distribution.

    Representative Dan Crenshaw (R., Texas) on Thursday criticized fellow Republicans for "lying to millions" of people about the significance of Wednesday's electoral vote count, which was delayed for hours after Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol during the proceedings.In an appearance on Fox News, Crenshaw said that while he disagreed with Senators Ted Cruz (R., Texas) and Josh Hawley (R., Mo.) "in a fundamental way about the constitutionality of this process … and the ability of Congress to overturn any electoral votes," period, that the pair were not to blame for the rioting that erupted on Wednesday."Let's be very honest. Senator Cruz and Senator Hawley were not hyping up January 6th. They were not calling for people to fight in the streets. They were not saying this is the last stand. That being said, many members of Congress did do that. Many commentators did do that. Many in the media have been doing that, for the last few weeks, saying constantly [that] this is our time to fight," he said."They've been lying to people, lying to millions," Crenshaw added. "They've been lying that January 6th was going to be this big solution for election integrity, and it was never going to be. It was never going to solve anything and it was always unconstitutional."The former Navy SEAL also told the Houston Chronicle on Thursday that he believes "people have been lied to en masse by the millions.""In the sense that they were led to believe Jan. 6 was anything but a political performance for a few opportunistic politicians to give a five-minute speech. That is all that it ever was," he said. "People were lied to."On Wednesday, as lawmakers met to tally the Electoral College votes that ultimately affirmed President-elect Joe Biden's victory, lawmakers and staffers were forced to evacuate or find shelter in barricaded rooms and underneath desks as a pro-Trump mob broke into the building.The proceedings were delayed but ultimately resumed Wednesday night, ending with the eventual confirmation of Biden's victory.Crenshaw told the Houston Chronicle that while he shared some of his GOP colleagues' disapproval of how some states had carried out their elections, that Congress never had the authority to overturn the elections and lawmakers had given Trump supporters false hope.He made an emotional plea to voters on Fox News saying the path forward would be to come together and make changes at the state-level."I know that I'm not going to lie to you," he told viewers. "I'm going to tell you where we have to do the hard work and we have to change these laws at the state level because these laws are loose. They don't give people confidence.""We hear you," he said, "but we have to come together and work at the state level and change these things."

    The Los Angeles Police Department said it is investigating Wednesday's attack as a hate crime.

    President Trump is considering pardoning himself during his final days in office, The New York Times reported Thursday.Trump has reportedly toyed with the idea for some time now, but discussions apparently started anew shortly before the president was recorded pressuring Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to "find" enough ballots to somehow swing the state's election in his favor. The talks also came before Trump encouraged his supporters to march to the Capitol on Wednesday, where hundreds broke into the building in an attempt to block Congress from certifying the presidential election results. "Trump allies believe that both episodes increased Mr. Trump's criminal exposure," writes the Times. A president has never before attempted to pardon himself, and its not clear how such a move would withstand scrutiny in courts, though Trump has long maintained he has the power to do so. Even so, presidential pardons only apply to federal offenses and would not protect him from any potential charges on a state level. Trump has reportedly been polling aides for their opinions on the move, which is "typically a sign that he is preparing to follow through on his aims," writes the Times.White House counsel Pat Cipollone told Trump he could face legal exposure for telling his supporters to "fight" the election certification at the Capitol, reports the Times. The riot that followed left four people dead.In addition to pardoning himself, Trump is also reportedly considering preemptive pardons for his eldest children and son-in-law Jared Kushner, as well as attorney Rudy Giuliani.The Times writes Trump has "become increasingly convinced that his perceived enemies will use the levers of law enforcement to target him after he leaves office."

