10 things you need to know today: January 31, 2021

Tim O'Donnell

1.

Five attorneys who were prepared to defend former President Donald Trump in his upcoming Senate impeachment trial have departed his legal team, people familiar with the situation confirmed to CNN and The New York Times. Butch Bowers and Deborah Barbier, who were expected to be two of the lead attorneys, are out, as are Josh Howard, Johnny Gasser, and Greg Harris. No other attorneys have announced they were involved with the case, so it appears that, for now, Trump is defenseless. The lawyers reportedly left because of a disagreement over legal strategy. Trump reportedly wanted them to push his unfounded claims of widespread voter fraud in last year's presidential election rather than focus on whether convicting a former president after he's out of office is constitutional. Bowers, a source said, lacked chemistry with Trump and the decision to leave was reportedly mutual. [The New York Times, CNN]

2.

Thousands of supporters of Kremlin critic Alexey Navalny once again took to the streets across Russia on Sunday in hopes of pressuring Russian President Vladimir Putin into freeing the opposition leader, who was detained after returning to Moscow earlier this month from Berlin where he spent months recovering from a poisoning, believed to have been carried about Moscow's FSB spy agency. Demonstrators came out in large numbers last weekend, and thousands of people were arrested, but the threat of detention and frigid weather didn't prevent the protesters from gathering again. Per BBC, more than 3,000 people have been arrested on Sunday, including Navalny's wife, Yulia Nalvanaya, who was also detained last week. The rallies are considered anti-Putin, but it appears the goal is to signal to the Kremlin that Navalny has a legitimate movement behind him, rather than regime change. [BBC, Reuters]

3.

Black Americans are getting vaccinated against COVID-19 at rates below their share of the general population, an Associated Press analysis reveals. AP reviewed vaccine distribution data broken down by race from 17 states, as well as Philadelphia and Chicago. In Maryland, Black people make up 30 percent of the population (and 40 percent of people working in the state's health care industry), but account for only 16 percent of those vaccinated. The numbers are very similar in Chicago, where Black people make up 30 percent of the population, but only represent 15 percent of those who have been inoculated. In North Carolina, the numbers are 22 percent and 11 percent, respectively. And in Philadelphia, the city's Black residents account for 40 percent of the population, but just 14 percent of vaccine recipients. Per AP, experts believe distrust in the medical establishment, inadequate access to the vaccine in Black neighborhoods, and states' relying too heavily on the internet for sign-ups, are factors in the disparities. [The Associated Press]

4.

Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) led a group of 10 Republican senators — including fellow moderates Sens. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) and Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) — that on Sunday announced plans to release the details of a COVID-19 relief package they believe could serve as a bipartisan alternative to President Biden's $1.9 trillion plan, which the GOP has deemed too expensive. The Republicans want to meet with Biden to discuss their counterproposal. "We want to work in good faith with you and your administration to meet the health, economic, and societal challenges" of the COVID-19 pandemic, they wrote in a letter. Whether Democrats will be open to the idea remains to be seen, but, as The Washington Post notes, the fact that 10 Republicans are on board with the plan is significant. If the two sides do reach a consensus that would give the Senate the 60 votes required to pass legislation. [The Washington Post]

5.

The United Kingdom on Sunday opened applications for a new visa scheme that provides eligible Hong Kong residents the right to live, work, and study in the country for five years before eventually applying for citizenship. The offer was made in response to China's crackdown on Hong Kong over the last year, and the U.K. says it is fulfilling a moral and historic commitment to Hong Kong, which was formally a British territory. London believes Beijing, by implementing a restrictive national security law, has violated the terms of agreement under which the semi-autonomous city was handed back to China in 1997. The U.K. government expects more than 300,000 people could emigrate from Hong Kong to Britain over the next few years under the scheme. [Reuters, The Associated Press]

6.

South Carolina Republicans on Saturday formally censured Rep. Tom Rice (R-S.C.) after he voted to impeach former President Donald Trump earlier this month. The censure is a symbolic expression of disapproval, but there's a sense that it could have electoral consequences for Rice going forward. He seems well aware of that fact, telling The Associated Press that his impeachment vote could cost him his seat. "If it does, it does," he said. Rice was previously considered a reliable Trump ally, but he felt Trump's actions, or lack thereof, before, during, and after the Jan. 6 Capitol riot warranted impeachment. Dreama Perdue, the Republican chair in Rice's home county, said her office fielded hundreds of calls from constituents who are "just very, very upset" by Rice's vote. [The Associated Press]

7.

"There will be no full withdrawal" of international troops from Afghanistan by the end of April, four senior NATO officials told Reuters. That means forces will remain in the country beyond the May deadline set in the Taliban's deal with the United States last year. "Conditions have not been met," one of the officials told Reuters. The official also noted that the agreement was reached during the Trump administration, and "tweaks in the policy" under the Biden administration could lead to "a much more calculated exit strategy." A change could potentially escalate already-high tensions in Afghanistan, as the Taliban has suggested "there will be consequences" if the agreement "is not implemented." [Reuters]

8.

The Los Angeles Fire Department on Saturday was forced to temporarily shut the gates of the vaccination center at Dodger Stadium, one of the largest COVID-19 vaccination sites in the country because anti-vaccination demonstrators were blocking the entrance. The protest reportedly consisted of only around 50 people and was considered peaceful, with no arrests made, but it did stall hundreds of people who had been waiting in line for hours for their shot. Ultimately, the total number of shots given Saturday was not affected, LAFD spokesman David Ortiz told The Washington Post. The protesters reportedly carried signs calling the pandemic that has killed more than 438,000 Americans a "scam" and telling people in line the vaccines, which have been found to be safe in large-scale trials, are dangerous. [KTLA, The Washington Post]

9.

The Pentagon is "pausing" its plan to vaccinate Guantanamo Bay detainees against the coronavirus while reviewing "force protection protocols," Defense Department press secretary John Kirby tweeted Saturday. Kirby clarified that none of the 40 inmates, including Khalid Sheikh Mohammed (the suspected mastermind of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks), at the detention site near Cuba have been inoculated. A lack of vaccinations has reportedly made it difficult for federal prosecutors to move forward with war crimes hearings at the base, and it appears those delays may continue. Several Republican lawmakers complained about the order Friday, accusing the Biden administration of prioritizing the detainees over Americans who are still waiting for their shots. [Fox News, Department of Defense]

10.

The Los Angeles Rams have agreed to acquire quarterback Matthew Stafford from the Detroit Lions in a blockbuster deal, sources told ESPN. While the details are reportedly locked in place, the trade cannot become official until March 17 when the new NFL year formally begins. Detroit will reportedly receive quarterback Jared Goff, a former no. 1 overall pick who helped lead the Rams to the Super Bowl in 2019, as well as a third-round pick in 2021, and a first round pick in both 2022 and 2023. Stafford, like Goff, is a former no. 1 overall pick, who has enjoyed a solid career in Detroit since he arrived there in 2009, but he and the franchise reportedly came to the mutual decision that it was time for Stafford to move on. Stafford led the Lions to a few playoff appearances, but they were never able to achieve sustained success. [ESPN]

  • Impeachment fever hits Kentucky with efforts to oust leaders

    Impeachment fever has struck Kentucky, where grievances over coronavirus restrictions and the outcome of the Breonna Taylor death investigation have spurred petitions to oust both the governor and the attorney general. It's a card rarely played in any serious way in the Bluegrass State, though Kentucky has had its share of provocative elected officials. In the two new cases, the effort to impeach was triggered by disagreements over policy or executive decisions at the highest levels of Kentucky government.

  • Biden news – live: Trump lawyers quit before impeachment trial as Giuliani to be sued over Capitol riot claims

    Latest developments from Washington DC and beyond

  • Melvin Capital ends month with over $8 billion in assets after investors added cash: source

    Melvin Capital, the hedge fund at the center of the GameStop drama, lost 53% in January but received commitments for fresh cash from investors in the last days of the month, a source familiar with the fund said on Sunday. Melvin ended January with more than $8 billion in assets after having started the year with roughly $12.5 billion in assets, the source said. The firm, founded in 2014 by Gabe Plotkin, had bet that ailing video game retailer GameStop's stock, which traded at less than $5 five months ago, would fall.

  • Russia arrests over 4,000 at wide protests backing Navalny

    Chanting slogans against President Vladimir Putin, tens of thousands took to the streets Sunday across Russia to demand the release of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny, keeping up nationwide protests that have rattled the Kremlin. Russian authorities mounted a massive effort to stem the tide of demonstrations after tens of thousands rallied across the country last weekend in the largest, most widespread show of discontent that Russia has seen in years.

  • Biden reportedly expected to nominate judges with legal backgrounds 'historically underrepresented on the federal bench'

    For decades, NBC News notes, the Republican Party has been the political faction emphasizing the courts in the United States, but now Democrats appear to be playing catch-up as they look to fill several federal vacancies before the mid-terms in 2022 when they could lose their slim Senate majority. If they do fill the seats, White House Counsel Dana Remus recently wrote in a letter to senators that was obtained by NBC, it will likely be with "individuals whose legal experiences have been historically underrepresented on the federal bench, including those whose who are public defenders, civil rights and legal aid attorneys, and those who represent Americans in every walk of life" rather than, say, prosecutors or "big corporate lawyers." Chris Kang, a co-founder of the progressive group Demand Justice and former deputy counsel in the Obama administration, similarly told NBC he expects President Biden's first set of judiciary nominees are "going to look very different than the kind of judges that Democratic presidents have put forward in the past" and will likely have "radically" different backgrounds, which "will make a huge difference in our courts." Read more at NBC News. More stories from theweek.comTrump's impeachment defense is out. Bannon is reportedly encouraging him to go to the Senate himself.Don't look now, but vaccines might just end the pandemic5 brutally funny cartoons about the GOP's Trump problem

  • DeSantis is right: Florida doesn’t need Biden’s vaccine plan. His has been a flaming success | Opinion

    Florida’s COVID vaccine rollout is more like a flaming ant farm, only less organized.

  • 10 Senate Republicans propose compromise with Biden on COVID relief package

    A group of 10 Senate Republicans, led by Sen. Susan Collins (Maine), sent a letter to President Biden Sunday requesting a meeting with the president, saying they have developed a counterproposal to the president's COVID-19 relief plan.The big picture: The proposal includes $160 billion in spending for vaccines, testing and tracing, treatment and medical equipment. The senators said the plan "could be approved quickly by Congress with bipartisan support," if it gained Biden's support.Support safe, smart, sane journalism. Sign up for Axios Newsletters here. * The Senators' proposal includes a measure to renew unemployment benefits that expire in March. It also seeks to send a new round of direct payments to "families who need assistance the most," and to send additional assistance to small businesses. * "Our proposal reflects many of your stated priorities," the senators wrote.What they're saying: “In the spirit of bipartisanship and unity, we have developed a COVID-19 relief framework that builds on prior COVID assistance laws, all of which passed with bipartisan support,” the senators wrote.Between the lines: Biden has said he prefers a bipartisan approach to getting his plan through Congress, writes Axios Hans Nichols. * But he hasn’t ruled out relying on Democratic votes alone to pass his proposal through budget reconciliation, which requires a simple majority in the Senate. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi signaled last week that Democrats would seek to use the tactic if they could not garner Republican support.What's new: National Economic Council Director Brian Deese told CNN's State of the Union on Sunday morning that the White House has "seen the letter and will be reviewing it over the course of the day."What's next: The senators will reveal more of the plan's details on Monday, per Politico. Go deeper: White House plots "full-court press" for $1.9 trillion relief planGet smarter, faster with the news CEOs, entrepreneurs and top politicians read. Sign up for Axios Newsletters here.

  • Germany is already ordering vaccines for 2022, minister says

    Germany is ordering vaccines for 2022 in case regular or booster doses are needed to keep the population immune against variants of COVID-19, Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Saturday, amid growing frustration in Europe at the slow pace of vaccination. Speaking at an online town hall of healthcare workers, Spahn defended the progress made on procuring and administering vaccines, saying 2.3 million of Germany's 83 million people had already received a dose. European governments have faced criticism over supply and production bottlenecks as vaccine makers AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna have all announced cuts to delivery volumes just as they were expected to ramp up production.

  • State bar looking into lawyer who pushed voter fraud claims

    The organization that licenses lawyers in Georgia has opened an inquiry into conservative attorney Lin Wood, who gained national attention since the general election for persistent, unfounded claims of widespread voter fraud. The State Bar of Georgia “is proceeding with an inquiry” under the bar rule that has to do with mental incapacity or substance abuse “to the extent of impairing competency as a lawyer," chief operating officer Sarah Coole confirmed in an email Friday.

  • Relatives of Manson 'family' murder victims outraged by DA's new policy

    Kay Martley said she was stunned by the Los Angeles County DA’s decision to stop opposing parole for the Manson follower convicted of killing her cousin.

  • Trump's impeachment defense is out. Bannon is reportedly encouraging him to go to the Senate himself.

  • Russia and Turkey open monitoring centre for Nagorno-Karabakh

    Russia and Turkey opened a joint centre on Saturday to observe a ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh that was agreed following a flare-up in the conflict in the region last year, Azerbaijan's defence ministry said on Saturday. The centre, which both countries agreed to set up in November, was officially opened in the Agdam region of Azerbaijan. It will be staffed by up to 60 servicemen each from Turkey and from Russia, the defence ministry said in a statement.

  • United Arab Emirates says it will offer citizenship to some

    The United Arab Emirates on Saturday announced plans to grant some foreigners citizenship to this oil-rich nation home to Abu Dhabi and Dubai, part of efforts to stimulate its economy amid the coronavirus pandemic. The UAE previously gave citizenship to Palestinians and others who helped form the country's government after its formation in 1971. Saturday's announcement by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the ruler of Dubai who also serves as the autocratic nation's prime minister and vice president, said the offer could apply to artists, authors, doctors, engineers and scientists, as well as their families.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene suggested Ruth Bader Ginsburg had been replaced by a body double

    According to QAnon lore, the Supreme Court justice had died years earlier but her death was hidden as part of a conspiracy

  • Despite Ukraine ban, Russia gives Sputnik V doses to rebel-held area: media

    Russia has begun supplying its Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine to the rebel-controlled region of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine despite a ban by Kyiv, a local news outlet said on Sunday. Ukraine's government is planning to receive shipments of Western-made vaccines from February and has prohibited the use of Russia's Sputnik V. But it has little control over Donetsk on its border with Russia, where conflict between Ukrainian troops and Moscow-backed separatist rebels has killed more than 13,000 people since 2014.

  • China crackdown prompts thousands to flee Hong Kong as U.K. opens new visa scheme

    About 7,000 Hong Kongers have fled to the U.K. since China imposed a national security law on Hong Kong and the British government expects more than 300,000 to obtain extended residency rights over the next five years, per AP.Why it matters: The announcement comes as the U.K. opened the new visa scheme Sunday — a day after China said it would no longer recognize Hong Kongers' British National Overseas (BNO) passports as valid travel documents or proof of identity, escalating tensions between the two countries.Be smart: sign up FREE for the most influential newsletter in America.Driving the news: The U.K. government announced last July when the security law passed a new path to British citizenship for Hong Kongers who qualify for the BNO status, which was granted to those living in the city before the British government handed its former colony back to China in 1997. * Under the offer, these Hong Kongers and their dependents have the right to remain in the United Kingdom for five years, during which time they can work or study. * They would then be allowed to apply for "settled status" and, after an additional year, citizenship, Axios Dave Lawler notes.The big picture: Some Hong Kongers told AP they're leaving because they're worried they'll be punished for backing the pro-democracy protest movement — which has seen several prominent figures either arrested or imprisoned in recent months. * "Many others" said China's erosion of the high degree of autonomy they previously enjoyed had become "unbearable," and they their children to have better future. * "Most say they don't plan to ever go back," AP notes.Get smarter, faster with the news CEOs, entrepreneurs and top politicians read. Sign up for Axios Newsletters here.

  • In Iowa, a GOP stalwart becomes a casualty in party war

    The flood of calls, texts and emails came swiftly and most with the same message. Dave Millage sat by the fireplace in his living room in a quiet Bettendorf neighborhood as he read them. “These were friends I had made over the years in the Republican Party,” Millage, a longtime conservative activist in eastern Iowa, said in an Associated Press interview days later.

  • India cuts Internet, farmers start hunger strike

    Hundreds of Indian farmers gathered in New Delhi on Saturday (January 30) to begin a one-day hunger strike.Authorities have blocked mobile internet services in several areas around the capital, after a week of violent clashes. The farmers are angry about new agricultural laws that they say benefit large private food buyers at the expense of producers.Earlier this week, a planned tractor parade on the Republic Day anniversary turned violent.When some protesters broke away, tore down barricades and clashed with police, who used tear gas to try and restrain them.One person died and hundreds were wounded.Farm leaders said today's hunger strike was designed to coincide with the anniversary of the death of Indian independence leader Mahatma Gandhi and would show Indians that the demonstrations were non-violent.“We will not hide behind the force of violence. Until the three laws are taken back, we are not moving from here."Tens of thousands of farmers have been camped at protest sites on the outskirts of the capital for more than two months.India's interior ministry said on Saturday that internet services at three locations had been suspended until Sunday night to "maintain public safety."

  • How Ursula von der Leyen’s vaccine supply assault backfired spectacularly

    Ursula von der Leyen was sitting in her converted flat next to her office in the EU's palatial HQ in Berlaymont when the phone started ringing. It was Friday evening, around 9.20pm, and on the line was the British Prime Minister. Boris Johnson was demanding to know why the EU had invoked Article 19 of the Northern Ireland Brexit protocol, effectively blocking imports of Covid vaccines through the Irish Republic to the UK. At 9.50pm - about half an hour after the call had concluded - Number 10 issued a damning account of that call, saying that the PM "expressed his grave concerns about the potential impact which the steps the EU has taken today on vaccine exports could have". An hour after their call - around 10.30pm London time - Mrs Von der Leyen called back making clear to Mr Johnson that the EU would not disrupt vaccine supplies into the UK. Number 10 stressed there were no raised voices on the calls, but it was a torrid end to what had been a dreadful few days for the EU - days had seen the Commission accused of trying to bully the UK and drugs companies into giving up Britain’s share of precious vaccines. Mr Johnson and his team in London had caught wind of the Commission's plans earlier last week, but chose to adopt a low key approach, arranging for a call between Matt Hancock, the Health Secretary, and his counterpart in Brussels on Wednesday. By Friday morning the talks had "gone up a notch" and the emerging crisis was discussed at the Prime Minister's 8.30am meeting in Number 10. Although officials had been gaming what the Commission might do and how the UK would respond the response from the Commission to invoke Article 16 of the Northern Ireland protocol still came as a shock.

  • Rep. Stephen Lynch tests positive for COVID-19 after getting second dose of vaccine

    Rep. Stephen Lynch (D-Mass.) tested positive for the COVID-19, but remains asymptomatic, after receiving the second dose of the coronavirus vaccine, his office said Friday. Why it matters: Lynch's case stresses the importance of continuing to social distance and wear a face mask even after getting vaccinated. Support safe, smart, sane journalism. Sign up for Axios Newsletters here.What they're saying: Lynch received a positive test result on Friday "after a staff member in the Congressman's Boston office had tested positive earlier in the week," Lynch's spokesperson, Molly Rose Tarpey, said in a statement, per the Boston Globe. * "Congressman Lynch had received the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine and subsequently received a negative COVID-19 test prior to attending President Biden's Inauguration," she added. * Lynch "remains asymptomatic and feels fine" but will continue to "self-quarantine and will vote by proxy in Congress during the coming weeks." * It is unclear when Lynch received each dose of the vaccine. * Lynch's office did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment. The big picture: Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, the companies that have developed the two vaccines authorized in the U.S., say their vaccines are about 95% effective at preventing people from getting sick after getting the second dose of their respective vaccines. * "It typically takes a few weeks for the body to build immunity (protection against the virus that causes COVID-19) after vaccination," the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention notes. * "That means it’s possible a person could be infected with the virus that causes COVID-19 just before or just after vaccination and still get sick. This is because the vaccine has not had enough time to provide protection," the CDC adds. * It is also not yet clear how effective the vaccine is against infection and transmission, but researchers say it should prevent people from getting sick. Go deeper: We're selling the coronavirus vaccine shortBe smart: sign up FREE for the most influential newsletter in America.