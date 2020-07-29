10 things you need to know today: July 29, 2020

1.

Attorney General William Barr defended himself Tuesday against Democrats' allegations that he has inappropriately intervened in Justice Department cases to protect President Trump. Barr told the Democrat-led House Judiciary Committee that he was simply trying to "restore the rule of law" by reducing a sentencing recommendation for Trump adviser Roger Stone. Committee Chair Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.) accused him of trying to "secure favors for the president," while Barr said the DOJ is "independent" of Trump. Asked about his role in the use of federal agents to crack down on anti-police-brutality protesters, Barr declined to reject the use of tear gas on peaceful demonstrators. When asked if it's ever appropriate for a president to accept foreign assistance in an election, Barr said "it depends on the assistance." [CBS News]

2.

Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube have taken down a viral video showing people wearing lab coats and identifying themselves as "America's Frontline Doctors" making spurious claims about COVID-19. "You don't need a mask. There is a cure," one woman says in the video, which was first posted by right-wing media outlet Breitbart News. She argues that treatment with hydroxychloroquine, zinc, and Zithromax cures coronavirus infections, calling studies finding the treatments were ineffective "fake science." Twitter temporarily restricted Donald Trump Jr.'s account on Tuesday as punishment for posting the video, saying it violated the company's policy against misleading posts. President Trump also shared versions of the video, even though its claims contradicted statements by Trump administration public health experts. [CNN, The Washington Post]

3.

Florida on Tuesday recorded 191 coronavirus deaths in the last 24 hours, the state's biggest one-day increase yet. Texas' surge continued with more than 6,000 cases. It is now the fourth state to surpass 400,000 total cases, joining California, Florida, and New York. Spiking infections, hospitalizations, and deaths across the South and West have prompted states to halt or reverse the reopening of their economies. The U.S. death toll is fast approaching 150,000. President Trump lamented his low approval ratings, saying that large portions of the nation were "corona-free." He made the claim as federal officials released a report that found 21 states' outbreaks put them in the "red zone." Another 28 states were in the "yellow zone," while just one, Vermont, qualified for the "green zone." [Reuters, The New York Times]

Story continues

4.

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said Tuesday that he would announce his running mate next week, days before the Democratic National Convention. "I'm going to have a choice in the first week in August," Biden said. Biden has committed to picking a woman as the vice presidential candidate on his ticket. Speculation that he would select a Black woman has increased as protests over systemic racism spread around the country. Sens. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), both former presidential candidates, reportedly are on Biden's short list. Obama administration National Security Adviser Susan Rice, Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.), Rep. Val Demings (D-Fla.), and Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms also have been identified as serious contenders. [CBS News, Axios]

5.

Gregory Monahan, the acting U.S. Park Police chief, told members of the Democrat-led House Resources Committee on Tuesday that his officers "acted with tremendous restraint in the face of severe violence" when they cleared Black Lives Matter demonstrators from near the White House last month using smoke and chemical irritants. He also said that the federal officers cleared Lafayette Square to set up a fence, not to prepare for President Trump's widely publicized photo op moments later in front of a nearby church. He said it was a coincidence that the two events occurred within a half-hour. D.C. National Guard Maj. Adam DeMarco contradicted Monahan, saying the officers used excessive force against peaceful protesters in a "deeply disturbing" violation of their First Amendment rights. [Politico, The Washington Post]

6.

Federal agents have left Seattle following complaints from local officials that their presence was increasing tensions with people protesting racial injustice, Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan announced Tuesday. U.S. tactical forces were deployed to Washington state's biggest city after clashes at a federal courthouse in Portland. The agents in Seattle were on standby to protect federal buildings there. Durkan argued that the deployment in her city occurred without the consent of local officials, and threatened to incite the very kind of violent protests and property damage it was intended to prevent. She tweeted that the Department of Homeland Security had told her that the agents had left, although DHS did not immediately confirm the news. [Reuters]

7.

Major League Baseball announced Tuesday that it was postponing all of the Miami Marlins' games through Sunday as a coronavirus outbreak spread to 15 of the team's players and two coaches. The decision affects the team's next six games, including a Tuesday home game against the Baltimore Orioles that was postponed shortly after the infections were announced when the league also scrapped the Marlins' Monday home opener against the Orioles. "It is most prudent to allow the Marlins time to focus on providing care for their players and planning their Baseball Operations for a resumption early next week," MLB said. Marlins players and staff are undergoing daily testing under quarantine in Philadelphia, where they played over the weekend, according to a statement from team CEO Derek Jeter. [ESPN]

8.

Coronavirus pandemic lockdowns and business closures drove down international tourist numbers by 98 percent in May, compared to the same month last year, the United Nations World Tourism Organization said Tuesday. Global tourism since January was down by 56 percent. The decline resulted in the loss of $320 billion in international tourism revenue, more than three times as much as was lost following the 2008 financial crisis. "The latest data makes clear the importance of restarting tourism as soon as it is safe to do so," UNWTO Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili said. "The dramatic fall in international tourism places many millions of livelihoods at risk, including in developing countries." [UNWTO]

9.

National Hurricane Center forecasters said Tuesday they expected a tropical disturbance in the Atlantic to strengthen into the ninth named storm of the hurricane season by the end of the day Wednesday. Tropical storm warnings were issued for Puerto Rico, the Leeward Islands, and the Virgin Islands, meaning these areas can expect tropical storm conditions within 36 hours. Tropical storm watches were announced for the Dominican Republic and Haiti, indicating tropical storm conditions are possible within 48 hours. If the storm continues developing as expected, it will be named Tropical Storm Isaias. Its current track indicates it could reach Florida by Sunday, although it is expected to remain well below hurricane strength. [CNN, Weather.com]

10.

HBO's Watchmen led the nominations for the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards with 26, including one for Outstanding Limited Series. Other series piling up nominations announced Tuesday included Amazon's The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, which scored 20 nominations, and Ozark, which contributed 18 to Netflix's record total of 160 nominations. In the top category of Outstanding Drama Series, the nominees were Better Call Saul, The Crown, The Handmaid's Tale, Killing Eve, The Mandalorian, Ozark, Stranger Things, and Succession, while the nominees for Outstanding Comedy Series were Curb Your Enthusiasm, Dead to Me, The Good Place, Insecure, The Kominsky Method, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Schitt's Creek, and What We Do in the Shadows. Jimmy Kimmel will host the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards on Sept. 20. [The Associated Press, IndieWire]

More stories from theweek.com

Trump: 'Nobody likes me'

American Federation of Teachers supports strikes if schools don't reopen safely

Even mild coronavirus cases can cause lasting cardiovascular damage, study shows

