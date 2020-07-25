10 things you need to know today: July 25, 2020

1.

Coronavirus data collected by Reuters shows a growing number of countries across every global region are experiencing resurgent coronavirus epidemics. Nearly 40 countries have reported record daily increases in infections over the past week, double the number that did so the previous week. The United States, India, and Brazil continue to be major drivers in global infections, but Australia, Japan, South Africa, and Spain are among other countries that have seen an uptick in certain places. South Korea on Saturday reported more than 100 newly confirmed cases for the first time in four months, although 68 of those were workers returning from Iraq and crew members of a Russian freighter. South Korean authorities have warned about a spike in cases coming from abroad and asked the public not to panic. [Reuters, The Associated Press]

2.

Republicans wrapped a week of coronavirus relief bill discussions on Friday seemingly no closer to an agreement. The GOP has spent the week discussing the next CARES Act and the unemployment boost that expires at the end of the month, but haven't agreed with a party-wide approach to replace it. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) announced Tuesday that the party would seek another round of $1,200 stimulus payments and leave out the $600/week unemployment boost. However, a meeting of Senate GOP leaders and Trump administration officials signaled there was still disagreement within the party and with the administration. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) called the lack of consensus "simply unacceptable." McConnell said he hoped to reach an agreement "in the next few weeks." [Bloomberg, The Washington Post]

3.

At least 18 people in the past week have been arrested as federal agents continue to crack down on protests in Portland, Oregon, the Department of Justice said Friday. The same day, a federal judge denied Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum's request for a temporary restraining order that would require federal agents to identify themselves before making an arrest. People protesting racism and police brutality have been met with tear gas, rubber bullets, and alleged "kidnapping" by federal agents, some of them unidentified. Agents were recently recorded shoving volunteer medics to the ground as they tried to aid injured protesters. Homeland security officials have defended the agents, while former department officials have roundly decried DHS's actions. President Trump has announced he's deploying more agents to other cities, but to help with routine crime fighting instead of protest crackdowns. [The Washington Post, NPR]

4.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and member of the White House's coronavirus task force, on Friday said a COVID-19 vaccine likely won't be widely available until months into next year. "I think as we get into 2021, several months in, that you would have a vaccine that would be widely available to people in the United States," Fauci told The Washington Post. Fauci said he believes it is "likely" there will be "tens of millions of doses" of a potential vaccine available by the beginning of next year, however, adding that he expects answers about whether one is safe and effective by the end of 2020 or by early 2021. [CNBC, The Washington Post]

5.

The United States National Hurricane Center said Saturday that Tropical Storm Hanna, which is barreling toward the Texas coast, has been upgraded to the first Atlantic hurricane of the 2020 season. The storm has parts of Mexico and Texas on alert and is reportedly threatening to bring six to 12 inches of heavy rain, storm surge of up to five feet, and possible tornadoes. As of Saturday morning, its maximum sustained winds had increased to 75 miles per hour. Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Gonzalo is still moving through the Caribbean with 40 mile per hour winds. Tropical storm warnings were in effect for Tobago and Grenada. Gonzalo and Hanna both set records for the earliest seventh and eighth Atlantic named storms, a feat also accomplished this year by Cristobal, Danielle, Edouard, and Fay. In the Pacific Ocean, Category 3 Hurricane Douglas is nearing Hawaii. [The Associated Press, National Hurricane Center]