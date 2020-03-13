10 things you need to know today: March 13, 2020

1.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said that she and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin were "close to a deal" on an economic rescue package in response to the coronavirus outbreak, setting up a Friday vote "one way or another." Once the House approves a package, it will go to the Senate, which has called off a recess so it will be able to vote on a compromise. Pelosi said in a letter to House Democrats that the package would include boosted unemployment benefits and free virus testing, as well as more money for food assistance programs and Medicaid. As it stood after hours of negotiations into the night Thursday, the final sticking points included sick leave for employees affected by the coronavirus, according to Democratic and Republican aides. The news came as President Trump suggested that some domestic travel restrictions could become necessary to areas that become "too hot." [The New York Times, Politico]

2.

Stocks on Thursday suffered their deepest one-day percentage loss since the 1987 "Black Monday" stock market crash, continuing to fall due to mounting fears of widespread economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic. The Dow Jones Industrial Average plummeted by 2,353 points or 10 percent, closing at 21,200.62. The S&P 500 fell by 9.5 percent, enough to put it squarely in a bear market, meaning it is 20 percent below its recent highs. A 7 percent morning drop triggered a "circuit breaker" to pause all trade at the New York Stock Exchange for the second time in a week. U.S. stock index futures reversed early losses and were up by as much as 4 percent several hours before the start of trading Friday. [CNBC]

3.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) has won California's Democratic primary, holding onto the lead he had when the polls closed on Super Tuesday even though former Vice President Joe Biden gained some ground as provisional ballots and votes cast by mail were counted. Sanders had always been projected to win California, but the confirmation of his victory provided a boost to his campaign after a two week Biden surge, raising speculation that he was getting close to locking up the nomination. Biden leads the overall race with 801 delegates to Sanders' 657 before California's delegates are formally divvied up. The state has 415 pledged delegates, so Sanders will edge closer, although Biden will pick up delegates, too, so he'll remain in front. [Vox, CNN]

4.

The European Union's governing body on Thursday criticized President Trump's decision to suspend travel from Europe to the United States for 30 days due to the coronavirus pandemic. In a statement, the European Commission said the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic is a "global crisis, not limited to any continent and it requires cooperation rather than unilateral action." The European Union said it disapproved of the U.S. travel ban because it was "taken unilaterally and without consultation." Trump announced the restriction, which exempts the United Kingdom, in an Oval Office speech, and it will go into effect Friday. It applies not to American citizens but to foreign nationals who had traveled through the restricted countries. [The New York Times, The Washington Post]

5.

A federal judge on Thursday ordered that Chelsea Manning be released from jail. She has spent a year there for refusing to testify before a grand jury investigating WikiLeaks and its founder, Julian Assange. Manning, a former Army intelligence analyst who in 2010 leaked secret military and diplomatic documents to WikiLeaks, tried to kill herself on Wednesday and was being treated in a hospital, her lawyers said. The judge, Anthony Trenga, said he also had dismissed the grand jury after it completed its work. "The court finds that Ms. Manning's appearance before the grand jury is no longer needed, in light of which her detention no longer serves any coercive purpose," Judge Trenga wrote. Manning still is on the hook for $256,000 in fines. [The New York Times]

6.

The U.S. military on Thursday targeted Iran-backed militia with airstrikes in Iraq in response to a rocket attack on Wednesday that left two American troops at Camp Taji dead. Camp Taji is a military base north of Baghdad that is used for training. Wednesday's attack also killed one British service member. The airstrikes targeted weapons facilities in Iraq belonging to the Kataib Hezbollah believed responsible for the rocket attack. Earlier Thursday, Defense Secretary Mark Esper said the United States "will not tolerate attacks against our people, our interests, or our allies." Esper and Army Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said it was believed the attack was carried out by Iranian-backed fighters. [The Associated Press, Politico]