10 things you need to know today: March 11, 2020

1.

Former Vice President Joe Biden extended his lead over Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) with wins in four more Democratic primaries. Media outlets projected Biden wins in Mississippi, Missouri, Idaho, and Michigan, Tuesday's biggest delegate prize and a state where Sanders beat Hillary Clinton in 2016. Michigan had been widely identified as a state where Sanders needed a victory to stop Biden's momentum. Sanders narrowly led in Washington state, and North Dakota's caucuses were considered too close to call. Biden received overwhelming support from African Americans, and suburban and rural white voters. He reached out to Sanders supporters, saying, "We share a common goal, and together we'll defeat Donald Trump." Both Biden and Sanders canceled their election-night rallies over coronavirus concerns. [The Washington Post, The New York Times]

2.

President Trump on Tuesday met with Republican lawmakers on Capitol Hill to propose an economic stimulus package to counter fallout from the coronavirus outbreak. Trump's plan includes temporarily slashing payroll taxes to zero, and providing relief to hard-hit industries, including tourism. Some Republicans reportedly reacted coolly to the idea of cutting payroll taxes. Trump said "there's great unity within the Republican Party," but he conceded that there was no immediate consensus on the specific actions needed to support the economy. "Be calm, it's really working out," Trump said. Democrats have criticized Trump for not acting more quickly in response to the outbreak. Some analysts said it could be hard in a divided Congress to get Trump's proposals passed. [The New York Times, CNBC]

3.

A federal appeals court ruled Tuesday that the Justice Department has to hand over secret grand jury evidence from the Mueller investigation to congressional Democrats for their ongoing inquiries involving President Trump. A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit upheld a lower court order giving Congress access to the material. "In short, it is the district court, not the Executive or the Department, that controls access to the grand jury materials at issue here," Judge Judith Rogers wrote for the panel's 2-1 majority. The Trump administration can appeal the ruling to the full appeals court, or the Supreme Court. The dissenting judge, Neomi Rao, said the House Judiciary Committee lacked legal grounds to ask the court to enforce its subpoena for the material. [The Washington Post, The Hill]

4.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday announced that the state is establishing a coronavirus "containment area" in New Rochelle, just north of New York City. The small city in Westchester County has become the epicenter of coronavirus cases in the state, with what "is probably the largest cluster of these cases in the United States," Cuomo said. The state government's plan for fighting the spread of the sometimes deadly flu-like virus is to deploy the National Guard in the containment area to clean schools and deliver food to people who are under quarantine. The containment zone has a one-mile radius surrounding a synagogue believed to be a point of connection for many of the local cases. The containment plan calls for closing gathering places such as schools and houses of worship for two weeks. Stores will remain open and travel won't be restricted. [The New York Times]

5.

Former Vice President Joe Biden, the leading candidate for the Democratic presidential nomination, got into a heated exchange with a Detroit factory worker over gun policy on Tuesday. While Biden was touring an auto plant, a worker accused him of "actively trying to end our Second Amendment right." Biden responded: "You're full of s---," adding, "I support the Second Amendment." Biden told the man that he owns shotguns and has no intention of taking away people's guns, although there is nothing wrong with barring people from having some weapons, and high-capacity ammunition clips. The factory worker said he had seen a viral video in which Biden called for taking people's guns. "It's a viral video like the other ones that came out," Biden said. "Lies." [CNBC]

6.

British Conservative politician Nadine Dorries has become the first member of Parliament to test positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus. Dorries, who is also a health minister, said she is now quarantined at home and her office has been closed. With the outbreak continuing to spread rapidly worldwide, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced Tuesday that it was suspending "most foreign inspections" through April. The administration previously halted inspections in China due to the coronavirus, but now will exclude India, the world's leading manufacturer of generic drugs. So far, only one drug is in short supply in the U.S. in relation to COVID-19, but it's unclear which one. The FDA is monitoring 20 other drugs, sourced from China, though no shortages have been reported and they are considered non-critical. [BBC News, The New York Times]