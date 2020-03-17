10 things you need to know today: March 17, 2020

1.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the U.S. jumped past 4,600 on Monday, with at least 85 deaths, according to CDC and government data. President Trump told Americans to avoid gathering in groups of more than 10 people, adding the outbreak could continue for months. "It's bad," he said. Cities and states across the country announced increasingly tight restrictions to slow the spread of the flu-like virus. San Francisco area leaders told seven million people in six counties to "shelter in place." Other localities ordered restaurants, bars, and other public gathering spots to shut their doors. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that his country is closing its borders for non-citizens with several exceptions, including American citizens. Italy, France, Germany, and Spain all announced harsher social distancing policies and immigration controls. [San Francisco Chronicle, CBS News]

2.

The U.S. stock market on Monday took its sharpest dive since the Black Monday crash of 1987 as President Trump warned the coronavirus pandemic could drag the economy into a recession. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by 12.9 percent. The S&P 500 lost 12 percent and is now nearly 30 percent below its record high, set less than a month ago. Trump said the market could rebound strongly once public health officials get the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus contained, but analysts expressed concern about how long that would take. "It's impossible to say when and how we're going to reach bottom," said Quill Intelligence CEO Danielle DiMartino Booth. U.S. stock index futures struggled to rebound early Tuesday, but gave back most of an early 3 percent gain. [The Associated Press, CNBC]

3.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R) on Monday ordered the state's health department to keep all polling places closed to prevent the coronavirus from spreading among voters and poll workers in Tuesday's primary elections. DeWine took the unprecedented action after a court denied his last-minute push to postpone the voting until June. Opening polls would pose "an unacceptable health risk," DeWine said. Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose will ask the courts to extend voting options so people will be able to cast ballots, DeWine added. Lawmakers and election experts were confused about whether the vote was on or off, with one state representative saying closing the polls created a "constitutional crisis." Ohio, Arizona, Florida, and Illinois all have primaries planned for Tuesday. [Politico, Cleveland.com]

4.

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) on Monday proposed giving every working American adult a $1,000 check to help families get through the financial strain of the coronavirus outbreak and stimulate the economy. Romney also said the federal government should make "bridge grants" available to small businesses struggling with lost customers, disrupted supply chains, and other problems caused by the pandemic. He also said student aid should be increased, and college loan payments deferred. Romney said he wanted the economy-boosting measures added to the economic stimulus bill the Senate plans to vote on soon. The House passed its version last week. [The Salt Lake Tribune]

5.

U.S. researchers on Monday began a first test of an experimental coronavirus vaccine Monday. Doctors injected the arms of four healthy volunteers at the Kaiser Permanente Washington Research Institute in Seattle. The potential vaccine for the COVID-19 coronavirus was developed in record time following the outbreak in China that ignited the pandemic. "We're team coronavirus now," Kaiser Permanente study leader Dr. Lisa Jackson said just before the test began. "Everyone wants to do what they can in this emergency." Some of the 45 volunteers who will get two doses a month apart said they were glad to be part of the experiment. "We all feel so helpless. This is an amazing opportunity for me to do something," said Jennifer Haller, 43, of Seattle. [The Associated Press]

6.

The U.S.-led coalition against the Islamic State announced Monday that it would move hundreds of soldiers from three small bases. The decision is part of an effort to reduce the U.S. troop presence in the country. The movement of the service members comes following a string of attacks from Iran-backed militia groups, although the coalition said the change was not a response to the militia strikes. Some of the forces will be moved from the al-Qaim base in western Iraq within days, and from the northern K1 and Key West bases shortly thereafter. Most of the soldiers will be transferred to bigger bases in Iraq. Some will go to Syria, and others to Kuwait. [BBC News, The Washington Post]