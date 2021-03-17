10 things you need to know today: March 17, 2021

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Harold Maass
·7 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

1.

President Biden hit the road to join the White House's tour to promote the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package. Biden started out in the key swing state of Pennsylvania, which helped seal his November election victory over former President Donald Trump. Biden visited Smith Floor, a Black-owned, unionized business in the Philadelphia suburbs, to highlight aid for small businesses included in the American Rescue Plan. "More help is on the way," Biden said. Vice President Kamala Harris, first lady Jill Biden, and second gentleman Doug Emhoff also are making stops in battleground states to talk about the package, which includes checks to individuals and money to help states, cities, and schools confront the pandemic. White House officials said the goal is to make sure Americans know their benefits. [NBC News]

2.

A suspect, Robert Aaron Long, was arrested Tuesday following shootings at three Atlanta-area spas that left eight people dead. Six of the eight victims were Asian women. Long, 21, is white. Authorities said Long was arrested in Crisp County, 150 miles south of Atlanta. The first shooting occurred at Young's Asian Massage Parlor in Cherokee County, leaving four people dead and one injured. The other two shootings took place at spas in northeast Atlanta. Police first responded to a robbery call at Gold Spa, and found three women dead inside. While there, officers received a call to investigate a shooting at Aromatherapy Spa across the street, where they discovered another woman who had been shot to death. [The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, CNN]

3.

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a complex campaign to interfere in the 2020 U.S. presidential election to hurt President Biden's campaign to the benefit of then-President Donald Trump, according to a declassified intelligence report released Tuesday. The report said Russia tried to influence people close to Trump, without naming individuals but appearing to refer to former Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani's claims of corruption by Biden and his son Hunter in Ukraine. "Russian state and proxy actors who all serve the Kremlin's interests worked to affect U.S. public perceptions in a consistent manner," the report said. In addition to Russia, Iran allegedly tried to meddle by undercutting Trump's re-election campaign and undermining confidence in the election, the report said. China allegedly considered getting involved but decided not to for fear the effort would backfire. [The New York Times, Axios]

4.

Moderna announced Tuesday it has started conducting a study of its COVID-19 vaccine in children between the ages of 6 months and 11 years. The company expects to enroll 6,750 healthy participants under 12 in the United States and Canada for the study, which will "help us assess the potential safety and immunogenicity of our COVID-19 vaccine candidate in this important younger age population," Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel said. Dr. Anthony Fauci predicted last month there should be enough data "to be able to say that elementary school children will be able to be vaccinated" by the first quarter of 2022, and he also said that high school kids should be able to get vaccinated "sometime this fall." [The Wall Street Journal, Moderna]

5.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said Tuesday that the current surge of undocumented migrants at the U.S.-Mexico could reach the highest levels in two decades. "We are on pace to encounter more individuals on the southwest border than we have in the last 20 years," Mayorkas said. "We are expelling most single adults and families. We are not expelling unaccompanied children." Border agents were finding 565 unaccompanied children crossing the border on average per day as of Sunday, NBC News reported, citing new government data. That figure stood at 313 last month. The influx has overwhelmed Border Patrol stations, which have nearly 3,000 children who have been held for longer than the 72-hour legal limit. The Federal Emergency Management Agency is rushing to build "decompression centers" in Texas to help the Health and Human Services Department take more minors out of Border Patrol custody.

6.

European Union drug regulators on Tuesday said there was "no indication" AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine causes blood clots, despite decisions by a growing number of the region's governments to suspend use of the shots pending further research. As Sweden became the latest government to halt use of the vaccine, the European Medicines Agency urged the region's leaders to resume use of the vaccine to help fight the pandemic as thousands of people in Europe continue to die daily, with many scientists warning more vulnerable people will die from delaying vaccinations than from rare side effects. "We are still firmly convinced that the benefits of the AstraZeneca vaccine in preventing COVID-19 with its associated risk of hospitalization and death outweigh the risk of the side effects," said Emer Cooke, the head of the agency.

7.

Public health experts in several states warned Tuesday that coronavirus cases were rising in several new hot spots after weeks of declining coronavirus infections, deaths, and hospitalizations. Numbers have risen in Michigan, Minnesota, Maryland, and New Jersey. New coronavirus cases have stopped falling in New York City and neighboring counties despite ramped up vaccination efforts. "There's a resurgence going on here," said disease tracker David Rubin, director of PolicyLab at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. He said it was too soon to call the changes a "wave," and that the rise likely would not approach the severity of the pandemic's winter surge. Nationally, there are about 55,000 new infections per day and more than two million vaccine shots administered. Infectious-disease experts said the numbers underscored the importance of remaining cautious as more businesses reopen.

8.

Gunmen on motorcycles killed at least 58 people as they were returning home from a livestock market in the volatile Tillaberi region of Niger, the West African nation's government said Tuesday. No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, but extremists from the Islamic State in the Greater Sahara have been in the region. The attackers also destroyed granaries that housed valuable food reserves. Government spokesman Abdourahmane Zakaria announced the attack on Niger state television and declared three days of mourning. Niger's new president, Mohamed Bazoum, faces considerable security challenges after winning a late-February election to succeed Mahamadou Issoufou. Counterterrorism efforts against extremists in the region have fueled the rise of ethnic militias and exacerbated tensions along the border between Niger and Mali.

9.

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.) has sent a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland asking for a review of the FBI's investigation into accusations of sexual assault and misconduct made against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh during his confirmation process. Whitehouse said the investigation appeared to have been "politically constrained and perhaps fake." In 2018, Dr. Christine Blasey Ford testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee that while they were teenagers, Kavanaugh held her down on a bed, put his hand over her mouth, and attempted to take off her clothes; Kavanaugh denied the allegation. Whitehouse, who's on the Senate Judiciary Committee, said FBI investigators refused to take witness testimony and operated their tip line "more like a garbage chute." The Justice Department said it was reviewing Whitehouse's letter. [The Hill, CBS News]

10.

Israeli archaeologists have found Dead Sea Scroll fragments dating to around the first century in the Judean Desert, the Israel Antiquities Authority announced Tuesday. The 80 fragments were among artifacts apparently hidden in a cave by Jewish rebels during a revolt against Rome 1,900 years ago. The parchment fragments, the first to be found in the desert south of Jerusalem in 60 years, feature Greek text from the books of Zechariah and Nahum. The operation in Israel and the occupied West Bank also uncovered a 10,500-year-old intact woven basket. The site has been called the Cave of Horror since 40 skeletons were found there in the 1960s. The original Dead Sea Scrolls were discovered in the 1940s and 1950s, and are some of the earliest known Biblical texts. [The Associated Press]

More stories from theweek.com
Chess grandmasters can't stop laughing after opening their tournament match with the worst possible moves
Cuomo vs. Inslee: A COVID-19 tale of two governors
Will the GOP's culture war gambit blow up in its face?

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. says Putin authorized operations to denigrate Biden and boost Trump

    The intelligence community found Russia and Iran used misinformation to undermine public confidence in the 2020 elections.

  • Merck's marketing executive Michael Nally to step down

    Nally, who is also the executive vice president of the drugmaker's Human Health division, will leave the company at the end of March to pursue other opportunities, Merck said. Chief Commercial Officer Frank Clyburn will lead all marketing operations and become president of the Human Health business, Merck said.

  • Top US diplomat slams North Korea's rights condition

    America’s top diplomat on Wednesday criticized North Korea’s human rights record and reiterated a vow to strip the country of its nuclear program, a day after Pyongyang warned Washington to “refrain from causing a stink” amid deadlocked nuclear negotiations. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in South Korea with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin earlier Wednesday as part of their regional tour aimed at boosting America’s Asian alliances to better deal with growing challenges from China and North Korea.

  • How Restaurant Sales Reacted To 7 States Completely Lifting Seating Capacity

    A total of seven states removed all COVID-19 pandemic seating restrictions for restaurants, which imply seating capacity returned to 2019 levels. Early data compiled by RBC found outperformance versus states that still have some form of restriction. What Happened: Arizona, Connecticut, Texas, Maryland, Mississippi, West Virginia and Wyoming lifted restaurant restrictions, but the changes are very recent, RBC analyst Nik Modi wrote in a note, adding that some of these states were previously operating at 75% of total capacity, and it was likely many restaurants "pushed that limit." Nevertheless, the average year-over-year change in sit-down restaurant reservations improved by 5.4 percentage points from the day before the seven states' official announcements of a change through March 11. By comparison, the U.S. as a whole showed a 2.2 percentage point improvement from Feb. 28 through March 11. Related Link: Denny's Stock Gets Upgrade As More Restaurants Reopen Why It's Important: While it may seem obvious that more available seats in a restaurant translate to more diners, the favorable restaurant trends are part of improving consumer sentiment. It is also encouraging to note consumers can dine out safely and aren't being judged for doing so, Modi wrote. What's Next: March marked the first time in a year state-authorized restaurant owners could welcome guests back with no restrictions, Modi wrote. However, many of the changes came into effect in recent days so it is "too early to make any real conclusions." Nevertheless, the industry has seen a sharp acceleration in reservations from down 56% year-over-year on Dec. 31 to down 37.6% on March 11. (Photo by Elevate on Unsplash) See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaCelsius Holdings CEO Touts Favorable Outlook After Q4 Report Sends Stock DownWhat Does The Olive Garden Reveal About Dining Sector Recovery?© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • 6 cities where police reform is shaping the race for mayor

    A year after George Floyd’s death, police reform is still top-of-mind and shaping mayoral contests in Minneapolis, New York City, Boston, Atlanta, Detroit and Seattle.

  • Gunmen kidnap three teachers in Nigeria's restive northwest

    Gunmen on Monday seized three primary school teachers in the northwestern Nigerian state of Kaduna, the government said, in a region wracked by banditry and kidnapping.

  • Joe Biden says Vladimir Putin is a 'killer' with 'no soul' in new interview

    Joe Biden has said Vladimir Putin has “no soul” and agreed when asked whether the Russian president is a “killer”. Mr Putin will also face consequences for his interference in the 2020 elections, Mr Biden, the US president, told ABC News host George Stephanopoulos in an interview aired on Wednesday morning. His comments come after an intelligence report connected the Kremlin to online interference promoting Donald Trump during the 2020 presidential election. The report, published on Tuesday, said that Mr Putin and other senior officials "were aware of and probably directed" Russia's influence operation to sway the vote in Donald Trump's favour. "He will pay a price," Mr Biden said in the pre taped interview. Asked what the consequences could come for Mr Putin, he replied "You'll see shortly." "We had a long talk, he and I, when we - I know him relatively well - and the conversation started off, I said, 'I know you and you know me. If I establish this occurred, then be prepared." The report, however, concluded that the election results were not compromised. The Kremlin has denied the claims. Mr Biden added that he believed Mr Putin was a “killer”, responding “I do” to Mr Stephanopoulos’s questioning. He recalled telling Mr Putin he didn’t “have a soul” during a meeting with the leader. “He looked back at me and said, ‘We understand each other’,” Mr Biden said. After Mr Biden's victory over Mr Trump in 2020, Mr Putin was among the last world leaders to congratulate the newly elected president. As he reaches his 50th day in office, the US president’s extensive interview also covered the thousands of children arriving at the US border with Mexico, as well as the politicisation of the coronavirus vaccination. He then addressed relations with Saudi Arabia following the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi and calls among Democrats for New York Governor Andrew Cuomo to resign.

  • Ex-Packers RB Jamaal Williams 'grateful and blessed' to be signing with Detroit Lions

    Williams has agreed to a two-year deal worth up to $7.5 million, according to his agency, ' agency, ISA Sports and Entertainment

  • Samsung Warns of Global Semiconductor Shortage and May Delay Smartphone Launch. Chip Stocks Are Falling.

    Samsung Electronics on Wednesday raised concerns of a “serious imbalance” in chip supply and demand globally.

  • Why Lucid CEO Doesn't See Apple Car As Threat To EV Makers Like His Company And Tesla

    Lucid Motors CEO Peter Rawlinson told CNBC in an interview on Tuesday that his electric vehicle startup welcomes potential competition from a company like Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL). What Happened: In an interview on CNBC’s “Mad Money”, Rawlinson suggested there is always room for new entries in the car market as the EV market will eventually overtake the entire car market. “Ultimately, you know, this is a technology race. Tesla recognizes that and Lucid recognizes that, and I think that’s what differentiates so many of the traditional car companies,” Rawlinson told Jim Cramer, the host of “Mad Money," when asked about his thoughts on Apple’s potential plan to launch an electric car. There has been intense speculation over Apple’s potential partners on its self-driving electric vehicle. It was reported last month that Apple could still partner with Hyundai Motor Company (OTC: HYMTF) subsidiary Kia Corp. on electric vehicles. Lucid Expansion Plans: Rawlinson, who previously led the engineering team that worked on Tesla Inc.’s (NASDAQ: TSLA) Model 3 sedan, also said in the interview that the order book of Lucid Motors is “filling up nicely” and affirmed the company’s plans to start production in the second half of this year. The company plans to introduce additional factory shifts at its Arizona manufacturing facility next year and further expand in the third quarter of 2023 to ramp production to 85,000 vehicles. The planned expansion will take this factory to production capabilities of 365,000 units annually. Lucid Motors plans to go public via a SPAC merger with blank-check company Churchill Capital Corp. IV (NYSE: CCIV). The Newark, California-based company is on track to deliver its first car, the all-electric Lucid Air luxury sedan, in the second half of this year, while the Gravity SUV is scheduled to be released in 2023. See Also: 9 Key Takeaways From The Lucid Motors SPAC Merger Why It Matters: The EV segment is billed as the future of the automotive industry. In addition to startups, some of the large, established automakers are making fully electric and hybrid-electric vehicles, aiming to keep Tesla at bay and to take a pie out of Tesla’s growing business. Price Action: Churchill Capital shares closed 8.4% higher on Tuesday at $31.10, but declined 3.2% in the after-hours session. Read Next: How Lucid's Plans For The Future Differ From Rival Tesla Click here to check out Benzinga’s EV Hub for the latest electric vehicles news. Photo: Courtesy Of Lucid See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaApple's iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro Trail Android Rivals In 5G Speeds: ReportXpeng CEO Bought Shares In Rival Nio During 2019 Low© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Exclusive: Kirk Franklin gives first interview since threatening son Kerrion in leaked call

    In this exclusive "Tamron Hall" clip, Kirk Frankin discusses a leaked argument in which he physically threatened his estranged son Kerrion Franklin.

  • 7 Holi Recipes to Celebrate the Coming of Spring

    The Hindu festival of colors represents the triumph of good over evil—and is the perfect excuse to make these snacks from chef Preeti Mistry.Originally Appeared on Bon Appétit

  • Here's whats happening with the AstraZeneca vaccine in Europe and the U.S.

    Use of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine was halted across much of Europe today, including in France, Germany, Italy and Spain.Why it matters: The suspensions followed reports that a small number of patients who received the vaccine experienced blood clots. But public health agencies, including the World Health Organization and the EU’s own medical arm, say there’s no indication that the blood clots were caused by the vaccine, or that the risks of giving the shot outweigh those of delaying it.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.AstraZeneca says that out of the 17 million people who have received the vaccine in the EU and U.K., the number experiencing such symptoms is actually lower than would be expected in the general population.Still, safety boards from the WHO and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) will convene on Tuesday to discuss the situation.The state of play: The vaccine has been approved by the WHO and some 70 countries. Real-world data from the U.K., where the vaccine has been used most widely, suggests it's highly effective at preventing serious cases. No blood clotting concerns have been reported there.Driving the news: Denmark and Norway were first to suspend the shot last Thursday, and the EU’s most populous countries followed suit today, with leaders describing the suspensions as precautionary.French President Emmanuel Macron said distribution would be halted for 24 hours pending an EMA assessment.Some experts fear such moves risk increasing vaccine hesitancy and further slowing distribution at a dangerous time, given the ongoing vaccine shortages and fast-spreading variants.Indonesia cited the situation in Europe today in delaying its rollout, while Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reassured Canadians that the vaccine was safe, and leaders in the U.K. defended the homegrown jab.The big picture: This is arguably the most important vaccine in the world in the near term. Around 3 billion doses have been reserved to date, and more than half are destined for developing countries.The vaccine is relatively affordable (it’s not being sold for a profit) and easy to transport and store compared to the Pfizer and Moderna shots.The COVAX initiative is sending AstraZeneca doses all over the world, often to countries that have no other source of vaccines.Yes, but: The rollout of the vaccine in Europe has been plagued by confusion, distrust and even animosity.AstraZeneca has delivered only half the doses it promised the EU, leading to anger and in one case an export ban.The doses that have arrived have been administered remarkably slowly due to hesitancy among the public — fueled in part by skeptical rhetoric from politicians like Macron — and delays in granting approval for people over 65.In the U.S., which ordered 300 million doses, the vaccine has still yet to be approved.AstraZeneca’s U.S. trial was paused for seven weeks last fall. Concerns about the company's trials intensified after it emerged that some British participants had been mistakenly given a half-strength dose (surprisingly, they had better results).The trial data is now at last being reviewed by independent monitors, and emergency authorization could come in about a month, National Institutes of Health Director Francis Collins told Reuters today.Collins said he wasn’t concerned about the reports of blood clots, adding, “There may be a bit of an overreaction to something that is unrelated to the vaccine itself.”For now, tens of millions of doses are sitting at a facility in Ohio, the NY Times reports.The White House has rejected requests to send them abroad — including, reportedly, from the European Union.Go deeper: Europe's new coronavirus spike is a warning to the U.S.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Coca-Cola and Home Depot oppose voting restrictions in their home state Georgia

    Civil rights organisations say the legislation will possibly curb turnout from Democratic Black voters

  • How #FreeBritney actually started

    ‘We got made fun of a lot in the early days, but we kept pushing forward because we knew in our hearts we were right’

  • COVID-19 vaccine pre-registration system launches in Maryland

    Maryland has launched a new pre-registration system for residents to sign up to receive a COVID-19 vaccine at one of the state's mass vaccination sites. Once pre-registered, Marylanders will be notified once an appointment is available, according to a statement released Saturday by the governor's office.

  • Dog named ‘Jake from State Farm’ may be world’s most unlucky pet, NC shelter reveals

    His owner was dead for days before police found Jake in the home.

  • Sharon Osbourne 'may not return to US talk show' as race row escalates

    The Talk will remain off air while her dispute with a co-host over Piers Morgan is investigated.

  • Leyna Bloom becomes 1st trans woman of color in SI Swimsuit Issue

    "My spirit has reached new levels. This moment is bigger than my wildest infinite dreams," Bloom wrote of the historic moment.

  • Biden endorses changing Senate rules to require a 'talking filibuster,' like 'back in the old days'

    President Biden for the first time Tuesday publicly endorsed changing the Senate's filibuster rules so if a senator wanted to block a bill, he or she would have to earn it. ABC News' George Stephanopoulos broached the topic in an interview segment released Tuesday night, asking Biden if he will "have to choose between preserving the filibuster and advancing your agenda." Biden said yes, but "I don't think that you have to eliminate the filibuster — you have to do it what it used to be when I first got to the Senate, back in the old days," when "you had to stand up and command the floor, you had to keep talking" and "work for the filibuster." Stephanopoulos followed up to make sure Biden is "for bringing back the talking filibuster," and Biden said yes, he is. "That's what it was supposed to be," he said. "It's getting to the point where, you know, democracy is having a hard time functioning." EXCLUSIVE: @GStephanopoulos: "You're for bringing back the talking filibuster?" Pres. Biden: "I am. That's what it was supposed to be...Democracy's having a hard time functioning." https://t.co/yOAySBh8dz pic.twitter.com/M59cysphgc — ABC News (@ABC) March 17, 2021 Senate Democrats, who narrowly lead the 50-50 chamber, would need every member of their caucus to change the filibuster rules, and several moderate Democrats — including Sen. Joe Manchin (W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (Ariz.), plus Biden — oppose eliminating the filibuster altogether. But Manchin and other Democrats, most recently Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), have voiced support for switching back to a talking filibuster. "The filibuster allows a senator to block a bill by refusing to yield the floor unless at least 60 colleagues vote to end the debate and proceed to a vote," The Washington Post explains. "In recent years, the objecting senator has not had to actually speak for hours — instead, simply announcing an intent to filibuster is enough to block the bill." Currently, NBC News adds, "the onus is on the majority to find 60 votes to advance legislation; if it falls short, it stalls. A talking filibuster would shift the onus to the minority to hold the floor and speak incessantly until it gives up or the majority pulls the bill." More stories from theweek.comChess grandmasters can't stop laughing after opening their tournament match with the worst possible movesCuomo vs. Inslee: A COVID-19 tale of two governorsWill the GOP's culture war gambit blow up in its face?