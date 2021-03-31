10 things you need to know today: March 31, 2021

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Harold Maass
·7 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

1.

The White House on Wednesday will unveil the $2.25 trillion "Build Back Batter" infrastructure and job creation plan that forms the foundation of President Biden's economic agenda, The Washington Post reported, citing two people familiar with the plan. About $650 billion is expected to go toward rebuilding U.S. infrastructure, including highways, water systems, and transit agencies, with another $400 billion allocated to care for the elderly and people with disabilities, and $300 billion apiece will head to affordable housing and reviving U.S. manufacturing. Biden is expected to propose a plan to pay for the infrastructure push that includes increasing the corporate tax rate to 28 percent from 21 percent, and raising the top individual income-tax rate to 39.6 percent from 37 percent, The Wall Street Journal reported. [The Washington Post, The Wall Street Journal]

2.

The teen who filmed the viral video showing former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin pressing his knee into George Floyd's neck testified Tuesday in Chauvin's murder trial that "we all knew it wasn't right." The teen, Darnella Frazier, said Floyd was clearly "suffering" as he begged for his life while officers pinned Floyd in the street during an arrest attempt while Chauvin kept his knee on Floyd's neck for nine minutes. Chauvin faces charges of unintentional second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and manslaughter. The second day of witness testimony came after both sides gave opening statements on Monday. The defense has argued Chauvin simply did what he was trained to do, and asserted Floyd's autopsy presented "no telltale signs" of asphyxiation. [CBS News, The New York Times]

3.

President Biden on Tuesday unveiled his first slate of judicial nominees, hailing the diverse group as "trailblazing." Nine of the 11 nominees are women. Three of the nominees are Black women being nominated for the U.S. courts of appeals, which often serve as a pathway for nominees to the Supreme Court. The most prominent of the three is U.S. District Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, whom Biden is nominating to fill the seat on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit left vacant when Judge Merrick Garland became Biden's attorney general. As a candidate, Biden promised to nominate an African American woman to serve on the high court should there be a vacancy while he's president. Biden said his diverse set of nominees "draws from the very best and brightest minds of the American legal profession." [The Associated Press]

4.

G. Gordon Liddy, the Richard Nixon associate who organized the Watergate break-in and later refused to testify at the congressional hearings on the matter, died Tuesday at his daughter's home in Virginia. He was 90. Over the course of his life, Liddy served in the Marines, unsuccessfully ran for Congress, and worked as an FBI agent and prosecutor, but he gained notoriety as a Nixon operative. He was assigned to discredit Daniel Ellsberg after he leaked the Pentagon Papers, and went on to coordinate the 1972 burglary of the Democratic National Committee headquarters in D.C.'s Watergate complex. Liddy, who also didn't testify at his criminal trial, was sentenced to 20 years in prison, but had his sentence commuted, and ultimately only served 52 months. After his stint in prison, Liddy became an actor, specializing in playing villains, and hosted a syndicated right-wing radio talk show, "The G. Gordon Liddy Show." [Los Angeles Times]

5.

The Justice Department is investigating whether Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl and paid for her to travel with him in a possible violation of federal sex trafficking laws, The New York Times reported Tuesday, citing three people with knowledge of the matter. The inquiry of Gaetz, an ally of former President Donald Trump, began near the end of Trump's presidency. The matter reportedly is part of a broader investigation into Joel Greenberg, a former Seminole County tax collector and Gaetz political ally, who was indicted last summer on child sex trafficking charges. Gaetz, 38, told the Times his lawyers said he was the subject, not a target, of the investigation, which he alleged was part of an extortion scheme involving "false sex allegations." [The New York Times]

6.

The Biden administration on Tuesday let journalists into its main border detention facility for migrant children for the first time. The facility was designed for a capacity of 250 people, but it is crammed with more than 4,100 people, including children and families. President Biden is under mounting pressure to increase transparency at migrant processing centers as a wave of people tries to get across the southern border into the United States, many of them Central American migrants seeking asylum. Journalists watched as children were processed, starting with a lice inspection and health check in a small room. Minors also were checked for other illnesses, although COVID-19 tests were reportedly only administered to those showing symptoms. [The Associated Press]

7.

The White House on Tuesday announced several executive actions in response to a surge in anti-Asian hate crimes. The moves came after two Asian-American senators complained that there were not enough Asian Americans in high-ranking positions in the Biden administration, and as activists demanded more attention to violence against Asian Americans in the wake of a shooting rampage in the Atlanta area that left eight people dead, including six Asian American women. President Biden's moves include the reinstatement of the White House Initiative on Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders. The White House also announced a $49.5 million grant program for Asian American and Pacific Islander survivors of sexual assault and domestic violence, a COVID-19 Equity Task Force to address xenophobia, and a Justice Department initiative to curb rising hate crimes targeting Asian Americans. [Politico]

8.

U.S. home prices rose in January at the fastest pace in 15 years, according to the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller National Home Price Index released Tuesday. The index, which measures average home prices in major metropolitan areas, jumped by 11.2 percent in the year that ended in January, as buyers competed for a tightly limited supply of properties for sale. There were 1.03 million homes for sale at the end of last month, unchanged from a January level that was the lowest in data that only goes back to 1982, the National Association of Realtors reported in early March. Another reason for the price increases is a surge in demand as many Americans sought more space as they started working from home due to the coronavirus pandemic, or felt freer to move farther from their offices. [The Wall Street Journal, Barron's]

9.

Two Capitol Police officers filed a lawsuit against former President Donald Trump on Tuesday, accusing him of inciting the mob that stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6. The veteran officers, James Blassingame and Sidney Hemby, said members of the mob used pepper spray and tear gas to assault them during the deadly riot, which broke out as lawmakers tried to certify President Biden's victory. The complaint, filed in federal court in Washington, D.C., also states that Blassingame is "haunted by the memory of being attacked" and "experiences guilt of being unable to help his colleagues who were simultaneously being attacked and of surviving where other colleagues did not." Less than a month before the attack, Trump tweeted that there would be "a big protest in D.C. on Jan. 6. Be there. Will be wild!" [Bloomberg]

10.

Gonzaga easily beat Southern California on Tuesday, 85-66, to remain unbeaten and advance to the Final Four of the men's NCAA basketball tournament. The Bulldogs, now 30-0 and the top overall seed, play No. 11-seeded UCLA on Saturday, after the Bruins upset No. 1 seed Michigan, 51-49. UCLA is one of two teams, after VCU in 2011, to reach the Final Four after having to make it into the tournament's first round by winning a First Four play-in game. UCLA will be a big underdog in a Final Four that includes two No. 1 seeds (Gonzaga and Baylor), and a No. 2 seed (Houston). The women's Final Four includes three No. 1 seeds (Stanford, South Carolina, and Connecticut) and a No. 3 seed (Arizona). [USA Today, Yahoo Sports]

More stories from theweek.com
Watch Matt Gaetz keep trying to drag Tucker Carlson into his DOJ investigation
Jimmy Kimmel points out flaws in the GOP's anti-vaccine passport case, trawls Trump's new website
Kentucky Republicans change the rules so they could get to pick Mitch McConnell's replacement

Recommended Stories

  • US case against detained Huawei executive only a 'concern of China': defense

    Lawyers for Meng Wanzhou, Huawei Technologies' chief financial officer, argued Monday that the US conspiracy and fraud charges against her are only a "concern of China" and unrelated to the United States.

  • Over 2,300 Amazon shoppers — including nurses! — gave these $25 sneakers a perfect five-star rating

    "They feel like a feather on your feet!" writes one nurse.

  • Injury-hobbled Clippers can't hold back Magic in streak-dissolving loss

    Missing four starters, the Clippers start out strong before fading in a 103-96 loss to the Orlando Magic that ends their six-game winning streak.

  • AP source: VW plans brand-name change to 'Voltswagen' in US

    Volkswagen plans to change its brand name in the United States to “Voltswagen” as its shifts its production increasingly toward electric vehicles and tries to distance itself from an emissions cheating scandal. The company had briefly posted a press release on its website early Monday announcing the brand name change. The premature release comes as VW is taking reservations for the new ID.4 small electric SUV in the U.S. It’s the company’s only new electric model sold in the United States, though there are plans for more, including a nostalgic reprise of the company’s Microbus.

  • NYC detectives union leader: Bail reform emboldens criminal element

    Detectives' Endowment Association president joins 'Tucker Carlson Tonight' to discuss skyrocketing crime in city

  • Why the Miami Dolphins’ draft trades could be an opportunity for the Panthers

    The focus on quarterbacks in this year’s draft could allow a strong player to be available for the Panthers at No. 8.

  • Belgian university city hopes circles will encourage social distancing

    The Belgian city of Ghent has struggled to persuade its large student population to stick to social distancing rules during the pandemic, but the authorities hope they have found a solution at least to keep outside gatherings under control. Ghent mayor Mathias De Clercq said the students themselves had come up with the idea, but stressed that, while Belgian COVID rules limit groups meeting outdoors to four people, it was not mandatory for a group to sit in a circle.

  • Scheifele has 2 goals, assist as Jets beat Flames 5-1

    Mark Scheifele had two goals and an assist and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Calgary Flames 5-1 Monday night. Nate Thompson, Andrew Copp and Pierre-Luc Dubois also scored for Winnipeg. Nikolaj Ehlers had three assists and Kyle Connor added two.

  • Game of Thrones stage show to bring Westeros to the West End and Broadway

    The play will depict a pivotal gathering before the events in the novels and the hit TV series.

  • Ariana Grande will take Nick Jonas' seat on 'The Voice' next season

    Ariana Grande is the latest pop star to take a seat on NBC's 'The Voice.' The '7 Rings' singer will replace Nick Jonas as a Season 21 coach.

  • Matt Gaetz blew up FBI extortion case to distract from underage sex report, ex-DOJ official and NYT reporter suggest

    Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) did not deny Tuesday night that the Justice Department is investigating him for sex trafficking, related to his alleged sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl two years ago, but he did say in a bizarre Fox News interview that the 17-year-old girl does not exist, that he had no sexual relationships with minors, and, oddly, that there are no "pictures of me with child prostitutes." Gaetz also elaborated on his allegation that a former Justice Department official was trying to extort him to make the "horrible sex trafficking allegations against me go away," naming the former official as David McGee, now a lawyer in private practice. McGee told The Daily Beast on Tuesday night that any reports of extortion involving him or his law firm are "completely, totally false," adding, "This is a blatant attempt to distract from the fact that Matt Gaetz is apparently about to be indicted for sex trafficking underage girls." Katie Benner, one of the New York Times reporters who broke the story of the months-old DOJ sex trafficking investigation, told MSNBC Tuesday night that McGee — who she did not identify by name — is not involved in the investigation and suggested Gaetz is trying to deflect attention in a very odd, self-immolating way. "He is basically destroying and blowing up an FBI investigation" into alleged extortion against his family, she noted. Katie Benner says the person named by Matt Gaetz is not involved in the investigation pic.twitter.com/ze13YFy9gp — Acyn (@Acyn) March 31, 2021 Gaetz, 38, got engaged to girlfriend Ginger Luckey in December, but he told Axios earlier Tuesday that "I have definitely, in my single days, provided for women I've dated. You know, I've paid for flights, for hotel rooms. I've been, you know, generous as a partner. I think someone is trying to make that look criminal when it is not." He added that he is "absolutely" confident none of the women were underage. More stories from theweek.comWatch Matt Gaetz keep trying to drag Tucker Carlson into his DOJ investigationJimmy Kimmel points out flaws in the GOP's anti-vaccine passport case, trawls Trump's new websiteKentucky Republicans change the rules so they could get to pick Mitch McConnell's replacement

  • Woman claims she was 'repeatedly raped' by Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell in front of her son

    A new alleged victim of Jeffrey Epstein has come forward with claims she was repeatedly raped by the financier and Ghislaine Maxwell in front of her son and threatened with being "thrown to the alligators” if she spoke out. The allegations, which were filed against Epstein’s estate last week at the US District Court of the Southern District of Florida, are some of the most recent accusations of abuse made against Ms Maxwell and her former boyfriend. The woman, using a Jane Doe pseudonym to protect her identity, accuses the couple in the civil lawsuit of rape, sex trafficking, sexual abuse, physical assault, physical mutilation, emotional distress, blackmail, intimidation, fraud, deceit and misrepresentation. The fresh claims come as Ms Maxwell was hit with two more charges by prosecutors in New York as they widened the scope of their investigations against the British socialite. Ms Maxwell, 59, has denied the criminal charges. Her attorney, Laura Menninger, did not reply to a request for comment on the latest Doe allegations. Neither did lawyers for Epstein's estate.

  • Tucker Carlson says his interview with Rep. Matt Gaetz about the DOJ's investigation into the lawmaker was 'one of the weirdest interviews I've ever conducted'

    Carlson struggled to make sense of the interview, saying, "I don't think it clarified much" and "I don't quite understand it."

  • Some Capitol riot suspects apologize as consequences sink in

    The helmet-wearing Idaho man photographed dangling by one hand from the Senate’s balcony during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol turned himself in six days later. While buckled in the vehicle delivering him to the Boise jail, Josiah Colt made a video apologizing and expressing shame for storming the building. Jacob Chansley, the self-described QAnon Shaman who posed for photos on the Senate dais while sporting face paint and a furry hat with horns, also lacks the enthusiasm he once showed for the riot.

  • Letters to the Editor: The utter bankruptcy of Derek Chauvin's defense is on full display

    Unable to deny Chauvin's responsibility for George Floyd's death, the only strategy left is to blame the onlookers.

  • Don’t worry if you catch coronavirus when fully vaccinated — it can happen. Here’s why

    Experts call these cases “breakthrough infections.”

  • Jeffrey Epstein threatened to feed a woman he sex-trafficked to alligators if she talked, new lawsuit says

    A new lawsuit says Epstein told a woman he sex-trafficked he'd feed her to alligators and have her son deported if she spoke to authorities.

  • The NFL approves a 17-game season and it means Americans may soon get a holiday on the day after the Super Bowl

    For years, many have argued that the Super Bowl, or the day after the Super Bowl, should be a holiday, and with a 17-game schedule, it could happen.

  • Britney Spears says she 'cried for two weeks' after documentary about her career

    Britney Spears said she "cried for two weeks" after being embarrassed by a high-profile documentary that explored her career. Framing Britney Spears premiered in February and examined her meteoric rise to the summit of pop music and subsequent fall. It looked at her mental health struggles from the mid-2000s, her treatment at the hands of the tabloid media and the conservatorship that has overseen her finances and personal affairs since 2008. While Spears, 39, had previous indirectly addressed the series, she has now said "I didn't watch the documentary" but what she has seen of it left her "embarrassed by the light they put me in". She said: "I cried for two weeks," adding, "and well ... I still cry sometimes." The statement, shared on Instagram, was accompanied by a video of the pop star dancing to the Aerosmith song Crazy. She tagged singer Steven Tyler.

  • Don’t worry if you catch coronavirus when fully vaccinated — it can happen. Here’s why

    Experts call these cases “breakthrough infections.”