10 things you need to know today: March 12, 2021

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Harold Maass
·7 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

1.

President Biden on Thursday signed the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package into law, setting into motion the distribution of checks of up to $1,400 to most Americans and billions of dollars in aid to schools, businesses, and state, local, and tribal governments to help them contend with the pandemic. The bill also extends extra unemployment benefits and provides more funding for vaccine distribution. "I believe this … historic legislation is about rebuilding the backbone of this country and giving people of this nation — working people, middle class folks, people that built the country — a fighting chance," Biden said, before signing the bill from the Oval Office with Vice President Kamala Harris. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Americans could start receiving the direct payments as early as this weekend. [USA Today]

2.

The New York State Assembly has authorized a committee to start an impeachment investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct by Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D), Speaker Carl Heastie (D) said Thursday. Dozens of Democratic state lawmakers called for Cuomo to resign following the latest allegation by a former female aide who said Cuomo groped her. The Albany Police Department said it had been notified by Cuomo's office and the New York State Police about the groping allegation. A police spokesman said the unidentified accuser, who was a Cuomo aide, had not filed a formal complaint, but that the department had reached out to her lawyer. Beth Garvey, the governor's acting counsel, confirmed to The New York Times that she had reported the allegations to the Albany police. Cuomo has denied he ever "touched anyone inappropriately." [CNBC, The New York Times]

3.

President Biden on Thursday called for states to open coronavirus vaccinations to all U.S. adults by May 1, saying in a prime-time address that he would "not relent until we beat this virus." Biden urged Americans to get vaccinated and said that would be key to making small-group celebrations possible for the Fourth of July. "America is coming back," Biden said. Biden, who has promised enough vaccine doses for all adults by the end of May, said his administration would aim to double the number of pharmacies administering vaccinations, and more than double federal mass vaccination centers. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will issue new guidance on safe travel and group activities before the Fourth of July holiday. [The Washington Post, The Wall Street Journal]

4.

The House on Thursday passed two gun-control bills, one seeking to close a loophole by expanding background checks to online and gun-show sales, and the other providing 10 business days for federal background checks before gun sales can be licensed. Eight Republicans voted for the first bill; only two backed the second. The limited GOP support signaled a tough time for the measures in the Senate, which is split 50-50 with Democrats holding a narrow majority thanks to Vice President Kamala Harris' tie-breaking vote. President Biden supports expanded gun-control laws. Most Republicans forcefully oppose gun restrictions, while most Democrats argue they are necessary to curb gun violence, including a series of deadly school shootings over the last decade. [Reuters]

5.

Hennepin County, Minnesota, Judge Peter Cahill on Thursday reinstated a third-degree murder charge against former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who is on trial for the killing of George Floyd. Chauvin, who kneeled on Floyd's neck for about nine minutes before he died, was already facing charges of second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. As the trial got underway this week, prosecutors pressed for an answer to their request to add the third charge, which had previously been dismissed. But an appeals court recently ordered the judge to reconsider this decision. On Wednesday, the Minnesota Supreme Court rejected Chauvin's appeal looking to prevent the third-degree murder charge from being added. Jury selection started on Tuesday, and five jurors have been seated. Opening statements are likely to start on March 29. [The Associated Press, NPR]

6.

Former acting Secretary of Defense Chris Miller, who was in office on the day of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, said in an interview with Vice published Thursday that without former President Donald Trump, it's "pretty much definitive" that the attack wouldn't have occurred. When asked if Trump is responsible, Miller pointed to the speech Trump delivered near the White House prior to the riot. "The question is, would anybody have marched on the Capitol and overrun the Capitol without the president's speech?" Miller asked. "I think it's pretty much definitive that wouldn't have happened." Miller added, however, that he isn't sure whether Trump knew that he was "enraging the crowd" to riot at the Capitol. [Vice]

7.

Gunmen kidnapped 30 students from a forestry college in northwest Nigeria overnight, three students said Friday. The attack at the Federal College of Forestry Mechanization, which sits near a military academy in a region plagued by roaming armed gangs, was the fourth mass school abduction in the country since December. Sani Danjuma, a student at the college, said all of those kidnapped were women, although authorities did not immediately confirm any details. Some students said some abductees escaped the kidnappers. The jihadist group Boko Haram started the trend of abductions from boarding schools in 2014, when militants seized 270 schoolgirls from a school in Chibok. About 100 remain missing. Since then, armed gangs have started kidnapping students for ransom. [Reuters]

8.

Thailand on Friday became the first Asian country to join a growing number of nations that have suspended use of the coronavirus vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford due to reports of blood clots in some people who had been vaccinated. Thailand's decision came shortly after Denmark imposed a two-week pause to its nationwide effort after news of blood clots and one death. Norway, Iceland, Bulgaria, Luxembourg, Estonia, Lithuania, and Latvia also halted use of the vaccine, setting back Europe's struggling vaccination campaign. Many other countries defended their decision to continue using the AstraZeneca shot. Europe's drug regulator, the European Medicines Agency, said Thursday there was no evidence the vaccine caused the clots, and said its benefits "continue to outweigh its risks." [CNBC]

9.

U.S. stock index futures rose overnight after the S&P 500 rose by 1 percent to close at a record high on Thursday, fueled by a rebound in tech shares. The tech-heavy Nasdaq spiked by 2.5 percent, led by surging tech giants, including Netflix and Facebook. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 0.6 percent to close at a record high for the 12th time this year. Demand for stocks has bounced back this week as bond yields stabilized after a recent surge. "Some calm has come back into the bond market," said Ryan Detrick, chief market strategist at LPL Financial. "And that's brought some more calm and confidence from equity investors." U.S. stock futures dropped early Friday, led by tech shares. [The Wall Street Journal, CNBC]

10.

President Biden condemned "vicious" hate crimes against Asian-Americans that have surged during the coronavirus pandemic, saying they "must stop." Biden called the hate crimes "un-American." "They're forced to live in fear for their lives just walking down streets in America," Biden said. Researchers and activists have recorded thousands of racist incidents targeting Asian-Americans in the past year. New York police said hate crimes against Asian-Americans rose to 28 in 2020, up from three in 2019. Activists and some politicians say the attacks were fueled by former President Donald Trump, who repeatedly blamed China for the coronavirus pandemic and frequently referred to the coronavirus as the "Chinese virus" because the first outbreak occurred in Wuhan, China. [The New York Times]

More stories from theweek.com
The media is missing the point about Meghan Markle
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez break up, confirming love is dead
The latest recording of Trump calling Georgia election officials was found in the official's trash folder

Recommended Stories

  • Roman Kemp says he considered suicide during 13-year depression battle

    The radio host is fronting a documentary on men's mental health.

  • In national address, Biden tells states to make all adults vaccine eligible by 1 May

    President warns Americans ‘this is not the time to let up’ in first primetime address on pandemic anniversary Joe Biden has directed states to make all American adults eligible for coronavirus vaccines by 1 May and set an audacious goal of 4 July for gatherings to celebrate “independence” from the deadly pandemic. But in his first prime-time address, which marked the anniversary of America’s shutdown, the president warned that restrictions could be reinstated if the nation lets down its guard against the virus. “Tonight, I’m announcing that I will direct all states, tribes and territories to make all adults – people 18 and over – eligible to be vaccinated no later than 1 May,” Biden said in the East Room of the White House. “That’s much earlier than expected.” He went on to make clear that this does not mean every person can get their shot in the arm by then but they will at least be able to join a waiting list. It signified the growing confidence of an administration that Biden said remains on “a war footing to get the job done”. The president said his target of 100m vaccine doses in his first 100 days has already been exceeded, with the US now on track to achieve that figure on his 60th day. In a 24-minute speech that carefully balanced caution and optimism, Biden also announced that the federal government will create a website before 1 May to help people find vaccination sites and schedule appointments. He promised he would “not relent” until the virus is beaten but he needs every American to “do their part”. He then offered a tangible target with emotional resonance: “If we do this together, by July the fourth there’s a good chance you, your families and friends, will be able to get together in your back yard or in your neighborhood and have a cookout or a barbecue and celebrate Independence Day.” He added: “After this long, hard year, that will make this Independence Day something truly special, where we not only mark our independence as a nation, but we begin to mark our independence from this virus.” Trump was frequently criticised last year for setting wildly optimistic dates for reopening businesses and schools. With many states already lifting restrictions again, Biden was at pains to say the fight is far from over. “Because if we don’t stay vigilant and the conditions change and we may have to reinstate restrictions to get back on track,” he warned. “Please, we don’t want to do that again. We’ve made so much progress. This is not the time to let up.” Wearing a black mask, dark suit, white shirt, striped tie and white handkerchief in his breast pocket, Biden walked up a red carpet flanked by flags to make the address – the first on live television from the East Room since Donald Trump falsely claimed election victory at 2.20am on 4 November. Joe Biden has pledged to direct states to make all American adults eligible for coronavirus vaccines by May. Photograph: Mario Tama/Getty Images In remarks that were rooted in empathy and appeared to include some ad libs, the president took some shots towards his predecessor’s downplaying of the virus and dithering over mask wearing – though he did not mention by Trump by name. “A year ago, we were hit with a virus that was met with silence and spread unchecked, denials for days, weeks, then months,” Biden said. “That led to more deaths, more infections, more stress and more loneliness. Photos and videos from 2019 feel like they were taken in another era. The last vacation, the last birthday with friends, the last holiday with extended family. “While it was different for everyone, we all lost something – a collective suffering, a collective sacrifice, a year filled with the loss of life and the loss of living for all of us. But in the loss, we saw how much there was to gain in appreciation, respect, and gratitude. Finding light in the darkness is a very American thing to do. In fact, it may be the most American thing we do.” Biden reached into his pocket and took out a card on which he keeps a running total of the virus death toll. He said 527,726 Americans had lost their lives to it as of Thursday night. “That’s more deaths than in world war one, world war two, the Vietnam war and 9/11 combined.” Early White House projections based on expert modeling had suggested that 100,000 to 240,000 Americans could die from the virus. Biden, whose own life has been scarred by tragedy, also reflected on the impact of job losses, business closures, evictions and children going a year without attending school. “It’s the details of life that matter the most, and we miss those details, the big details and the small moments, weddings, birthdays, graduations, all of the things that needed to happen but didn’t. “The first date, the family reunions, the Sunday night rituals. It all has exacted a terrible cost on the psyche of so many of us … The things we used to do that always filled us with joy have become things we couldn’t do and broke our hearts.” The president condemned the partisanship that has hurt America’s pandemic response and led to racist violence. “Too often, we’ve turned against one another. A mask, the easiest thing to do to save lives, sometimes it divides us. States pitted against one another instead of working with each other. Vicious hate crimes against Asian Americans who have been attacked, harassed, blamed and scapegoated.” Biden did not acknowledge the previous administration’s investment in Operation Warp Speed to produce vaccines, a sore point among Trump alumni. Kayleigh McEnany, a former White House press secretary, tweeted: “Even the media acknowledges the Trump administration’s role in spearheading vaccine development and procurement … but President Biden REFUSES to say the truth.” Biden spoke hours after signing a $1.9tn coronavirus relief bill passed by Democrats in Congress with no Republican votes. Striking another positive note, he said: “After long, dark years, one whole year, there is light and hope of better days ahead if we all do our part. This country will be vaccinated soon. Our economy will be on the mend. Our kids will be back in school.”

  • Bieber, Alonso, Lewis among 8 whose contracts renewed

    AL Cy Young Award winner Shane Bieber of the Cleveland Indians was among eight players whose contracts were unilaterally renewed by their team before Thursday's deadline for all players on 40-man rosters to have deals for the 2021 season. Bieber will receive a $679,700 salary while in the major leagues and $311,600 in the unlikely event he is optioned to the minors. Bieber was an All-Star in 2019 and led the major leagues during last year's shortened season in wins (eight), ERA (1.63) and strikeouts (122).

  • Biden's COVID-19 aid package works out to spending $43,000 a second until 2022

    President Biden signed the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan on Thursday night, right before addressing the nation on the next steps in the COVID-19 pandemic fight. The White House and Treasury Department say the $1,400 stimulus checks for most Americans will start arriving in bank accounts this weekend, but the other $1.5 trillion won't be as easy to disburse, The Associated Press reports. "Biden must spend an average of $3.7 billion every day for the rest of this year. That's $43,000 every second of every day until midnight chimes on 2022." The ARP's continuation of enhanced unemployment benefits will also be easy to distribute, thanks to systems set up to manage the previous $4 trillion in pandemic aid. "But other elements are trickier," AP notes, like the new system of monthly payments for parents of children 17 and younger, expected to begin in July. "The real troubles are going to show up in these new tax credit programs,"said Douglas Holtz-Eakin, the Republican economist who now heads the center-right American Action Forum. "Can the IRS administer this new monthly payment to tens of millions of American families?" No congressional Republicans voted for the law, and the price tag was among their chief objections. "Some people are saying this is too much, that the economy's going to overheat ... that there's going to be money falling from the sky," MSNBC's Chris Hayes told White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain on Thursday night. "What is your response to people with those worries?" Klain argued the size of the legislation matches the needs of the extraordinary moment. "Chris, we have 10 million people who, a year into this, still don't have jobs," Klain said. "We have, today, the 52nd consecutive week record-high initial unemployment claims. We have in this country food lines that are miles long. It's long past time for this country to step up and do what we need to do to help those people who are hurting" and in the process, grow the economy. More stories from theweek.comThe media is missing the point about Meghan MarkleJennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez break up, confirming love is deadThe latest recording of Trump calling Georgia election officials was found in the official's trash folder

  • One year after COVID-19 was declared a pandemic, is the U.S returning to normal? Many Americans say their finances will take years to recover

    As the ambitious $1.9-trillion relief package makes its way to President Joe Biden’s desk, COVID-19 vaccinations numbers climb and the public-health crisis marks its one-year anniversary since being declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization, it might be tempting to think the U.S. is returning to a kind of normal. Weekly unemployment benefit claims dipped by 42,000 to 712,000 in the week ended March 6, the Labor Department said Thursday, the lowest level since the week ended Nov. 7. Economists surveyed by Dow Jones and The Wall Street Journal had forecast new claims would fall to a seasonally adjusted 725,000 from last week’s initial estimate of 745,000, which was revised up by 9,000 to 754,000.

  • Ruth Davidson declares era of 'peak nat' over and claims Holyrood campaign is already underway

    Ruth Davidson will declare on Saturday that the era of "peak nat" in Scotland is over and will call on pro-UK voters to unite behind the Tories to deprive the SNP of a majority. On the first day of the Scottish Conservatives spring conference, Ms Davidson will claim that the “battle is now underway” for the May 6 Holyrood elections, a fortnight before the official campaign period begins. And referencing recent polls which show a fall in support for the SNP, following Nicola Sturgeon’s public rift with Alex Salmond and claims the First Minister broke rules in her handling of harassment complaints against him, she will claim depriving her rivals of a majority is within reach.

  • Lawmakers to introduce anti-hate crime legislation amid rise in anti-Asian hate and violence

    "We want to continue to not only raise awareness, but also to try to help find real long-term solutions," Rep. Grace Meng, D-N.Y., said.

  • Meghan and Harry news - live: Prince William says royal family ‘not racist’ after Oprah interview claims

    Buckingham Palace facing crisis after racism claims made in interview

  • School bus plunges into ravine, killing 27

    EDITORS PLEASE NOTE: EDIT CONTAINS GRAPHIC IMAGESThe bus carrying school children and some parents returning from an excursion plunged into a ravine on the Indonesian island of Java on Wednesday (March 10) night, the country's transportation ministry said.The search and rescue agency said in a statement that the driver of the bus lost control shortly before the crash in an area near the city of Sumedang.The transportation ministry said 39 people had survived.

  • Trump's own Pentagon chief says rioters wouldn't have stormed the Capitol if it hadn't been for the president's speech

    "Would anybody have marched on the Capitol, and tried to overrun the Capitol, without the president's speech?" he asked.

  • Michelle Obama: Former US first lady says she is 'moving towards retirement'

    The former US first lady has opened up about the pandemic, mental health and ambitions for the future.

  • Senior Trump official says former president was responsible for inciting Capitol riot

    Christopher Miller was criticised regarding delay in deployment of National Guards during 6 January insurrection

  • Harry and Meghan: What's the media's 'invisible contract' with British royalty?

    Prince Harry spoke of an "invisible contract" between his family and media - what does it involve?

  • Covid pandemic: Biden eyes 4 July as ‘Independence Day’ from virus

    In his first prime-time speech, the US president says he is boosting efforts to vaccinate Americans.

  • U.S. criticises China's Hong Kong move, set to raise Xinjiang genocide charge in talks

    The United States on Thursday condemned Chinese moves to change Hong Kong's electoral system and forecast "difficult" talks with Beijing's top diplomats next week, when the genocide Washington says China is committing against minority Muslims will be an issue the U.S. side plans to raise. White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said Secretary of State Antony Blinken and national security adviser Jake Sullivan would not hold back when they meet with the Chinese diplomats in Alaska on March 18 and 19, "whether it's on Taiwan, or ... efforts to push back democracy in Hong Kong, or on concerns we have about the economic relationship."

  • Piers Morgan: From Meghan's 'ghosting' to Good Morning Britain exit

    The presenter left Good Morning Britain this week after a row over Meghan's interview with Oprah.

  • Clip of Jon Stewart humiliating Tucker Carlson resurfaces

    The comedian star told Mr Carlson that he was a “d**k” and a “failure”

  • Gwyneth Paltrow says she's willing to be in another Marvel movie - if she can film it in 'a day or two'

    Don't expect a Pepper Potts standalone movie anytime soon. Gwyneth Paltrow only wants "small" appearances in the MCU going forward.

  • Azealia Banks and Ryder Ripps' NFT sex tape is being resold for over $260 million by the anonymous RultonFyder

    Rapper Azealia Banks sold an NFT sex tape with her fiancé Ryder Ripps. It originally sold for $17,000. It's being resold for over $260 million.

  • Tom Brady's new extension saves the Buccaneers $19 million in cap space and means he's nearly guaranteed to reach his goal of playing until 45

    Tom Brady has long said it's his goal to play until he's 45. His new extension in Tampa Bay shows he's ready to do it.