10 things you need to know today: March 14, 2020

President Trump declared a national emergency related to the coronavirus outbreak on Friday afternoon. The new designation will allow up to $50 billion in additional funding for response teams to mitigate the effects of COVID-19, which now has more than 2,100 confirmed cases in the U.S. Trump has thus far sought to downplay the effects of the virus, saying it "will pass" and has disputed health experts' explanations that the virus is deadlier than the annual flu season. Trump also called for hospitals across the country to activate their emergency preparedness plans. [Bloomberg, NBC News]

The House passed a coronavirus economic relief bill early Saturday, 363-40-1, after days of negotiations between House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. The bill includes tens of billions of dollars for paid sick leave, unemployment insurance, and free testing, among other things. Prior to its passing, President Trump had urged Republicans and Democrats to support the legislation, although all of the "no" votes came from GOP lawmakers. It will now head to the Senate, where it is expected to pass next week. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) canceled a planned recess so the upper chamber could vote on the issue. [NBC News, The Washington Post]

U.S. markets yo-yoed back up on Friday afternoon, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average soaring 1,985 points, or 9.4 percent, its largest single-day point gain in history. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite climbed 9.2 and 9.3 percent, respectively, their largest one-day gains since 2008. The jump came at the end of a volatile week influenced by the global coronavirus outbreak; Thursday brought the most dramatic losses since the market crash of 1987. After a bounce back on Friday morning, stocks continued to rise as President Trump announced actions to mitigate the effects of COVID-19 across the country, like making 50,000 tests available next week and increasing oil purchases. [CNBC, NBC News]

Louisiana's upcoming presidential primary is set to be postponed due to concerns over the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin announced Friday he's asking the governor to issue an executive order postponing the presidential primary that was set to take place on April 4. The primary is to be moved to June 20. "The two-month delay of this election will continue to allow our office to procure necessary supplies to put our state in best possible posture for the time when this election is conducted," Ardoin said. This is the first state to postpone its primary due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic, and it comes as primaries in Arizona, Florida, Illinois, and Ohio are set to take place on Tuesday. [CNN, NBC News]

Countries around the world continue to enact strict measures such as border closures and flight cancellations to combat the spread of the novel COVID-19 coronavirus. That includes New Zealand, whose Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced Saturday the government will implement a policy under which all travelers, even New Zealanders, must self-isolate upon their arrival in the country for 14 days starting Sunday at midnight. Ardern said New Zealand "will have the widest ranging and toughest border restrictions of any country in the world" and "I make no apologies." All cruise ships will be banned from coming to New Zealand until June 30, as well. There are only six confirmed cases and no deaths attributed to COVID-19 in New Zealand so far. [Reuters, New Zealand Herald]

Iraqi security officials said more than a dozen rockets landed inside Camp Taji, a military base north of Baghdad housing U.S. and other coalition troops in what appears to be a continuation of retaliatory attacks between the U.S. and Iran following the assassination of Iranian Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani earlier this year. There was no immediate word on whether there were any casualties resulting from the strike, which occurred just days after a similar attack at the base killed three servicemen, including two Americans. That attack prompted the U.S. to strike against what U.S. officials said were weapons facilities, belonging to the Iran-backed Kataib Hezbollah militia group. Iraq's military said those operations killed five security force members and a civilian. Iran-backed groups vowed revenge for Friday's strikes. [The Associated Press]