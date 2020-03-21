10 things you need to know today: March 21, 2020

1.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D) on Friday issued a stay-at-home order to 13 million state residents in an effort to slow the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus. The mandate calls on residents to remain indoors except for essential outings like buying groceries or seeking medical care; it's effective from Saturday evening until April 7. Illinois has 422 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and four have died. California issued a similar order on Thursday, and New York is also ramping up its restrictions, banning nearly all gatherings of any size and requiring workers in nonessential businesses to stay home starting Sunday. Connecticut and Oregon are reportedly planning to implement similar measures. [NBC News, The Associated Press]

2.

The Senate is holding a weekend session beginning at noon Saturday so the chamber can expedite an agreement on a stimulus package to provide relief from the coronavirus pandemic. The final bill could reportedly cost at least $1 trillion. Negotiators said they're getting closer to an agreement, but they missed the original Friday night deadline set by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) because of differences over increased unemployment insurance payments, financial assistance for hospitals and health-care providers, and funds to cover for state governments' revenue shortfalls. But Congress remains under pressure to get something done quickly, and Republicans — who hold the majority — reportedly believe Democrats won't block any rescue bill with time running short. [The Hill, Politico]

3.

President Trump enacted a series of strong measures on Friday meant to combat the spread of the new coronavirus and curb the economic downfall it has brought. In a Friday press conference, Trump announced that the U.S. Department of Education would waive interest on student loans and that borrowers could suspend loan payments for at least 60 days "without penalty." Trump also announced that the U.S. and Mexico had mutually agreed to close their shared border to all nonessential travel. A similar agreement to close the U.S.-Canada border goes into effect Friday night. The president said he would invoke the Defense Production Act to produce much-needed medical supplies. The Korean War-era act will let Trump order manufacturers to start producing ventilators and other necessary goods. [ABC News]

4.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down 913 points on Friday afternoon, the S&P 500 sank 4.3 percent, and the Nasdaq Composite slid 3.8 percent, completing a remarkably volatile week that ultimately ended as all three indexes' worst since the 2008 financial crisis. Markets have fluctuated rapidly as news of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic changes outlooks daily. As New York, California, and Illinois drastically moved to shut down nonessential business to contain the outbreak, indexes sank, though some experts say investors are seemingly "trading more on emotion than the actual data." "The Dow is down more than 24% for March and is currently on pace for its biggest one-month fall since September 1931," writes CNBC. [CNBC]

5.

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg is backing out of his promise to form an independent super PAC to support the eventual Democratic nominee against President Trump, instead laying off his staff and transferring $18 million from his campaign to the DNC. Bloomberg had promised his campaign's staff they would have jobs through the November election. He did, and threw his support behind former Vice President Joe Biden. "The dynamics of the race have also fundamentally changed," said Bloomberg, "and it is critically important that we all do everything we can to support our eventual nominee and scale the Democratic Party's general election efforts." FEC regulations show Bloomberg transferred nearly $1 billion of his own money to his campaign during his 3-month run. [The New York Times, NBC News]

6.

Sens. Richard Burr (R-N.C.), Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.), Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.), and James Inhofe (R-Okla.) sold large stock holdings in late January through mid-February, after receiving closed-door briefings on the COVID-19 coronavirus but before its spread sent the stock market spiraling downward. Loeffler began selling between $1.3 million and $3.1 million in stock on the same day she attended a Jan. 24 Senate Health Committee briefing on COVID-19. Feinstein sold $1.5 million to $6 million worth of shares between Jan. 31 and Feb. 18. Inhofe unloaded as much as $400,000 worth of stock on Jan. 27 then up to $100,000 more on Feb. 20. The stock market started its sharp descent on Feb. 21. Feinstein, like Loeffler, said she had no role in selling the stock. Burr denied wrongdoing and called for a Senate Ethics Committee investigation into his stock sales. [The New York Times, NBC News]