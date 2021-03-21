10 things you need to know today: March 21, 2021

Tim O'Donnell
1.

Crowds gathered at the Georgia state capitol and elsewhere in the United States on Saturday in the wake of a mass shooting episode, in which a lone suspect is accused of killing eight people, including six women of Asian descent, at two Atlanta spas and a massage parlor north of the city this week. The motive behind the attacks is still being determined, but the event has sparked an outpouring of support for the Asian American community in the U.S., which has experienced an upswing in violence in the last year. Sens. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) and Jon Ossoff (D-Ga.) addressed hundreds of people gathered in Atlanta. "I just wanted to drop by to say to my Asian sisters and brothers, we see you, and, more importantly, we are going to stand with you," Warnock said. Similar rallies were held in San Francisco, Pittsburgh, Chicago, and New York City. [The Associated Press]

2.

Republican Julia Letlow won a special election Saturday in Louisiana's 5th Congressional District, capturing more than 50 percent of the vote, which allowed her to avoid a runoff. The House seat Letlow was vying for was won by her late husband, Luke Letlow, last year, shortly before he died of complications from COVID-19 in December. Elsewhere in Louisiana, Democratic State Sens. Troy Carter and Karen Carter Peterson qualified for a runoff vote on April 24 that will determine who replaces former Rep. Cedric Richmond (D-La.) as the representative for the state's 2nd Congressional District. Richmond is now a senior adviser to President Biden. Carter, who has Richmond's endorsement, won 36 percent of the vote and Peterson picked up 23 percent. [The New York Times, NBC News]

3.

Miami Beach, Florida, Mayor Dan Gelber on Saturday declared a state of emergency, set an 8 p.m. curfew, and closed roads in the entertainment district as large crowds arrived in the city, sparking fears of another coronavirus surge. "Too many people are coming, really, without the intention of following the rules, and the result has been a level of chaos and disorder that is just something more than we can endure," Gelber told CNN, adding that at night the city "feels like a rock concert, wall-to-wall people over blocks and blocks." Police said early Sunday that they arrested "at least a dozen" people after the curfew started. The curfew and road closures will be in affect for 72 hours. [CNN, The New York Times]

4.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin arrived in Kabul on Sunday, state-owned Radio and Television Afghanistan reported, per The Associated Press. The Pentagon chief is expected to meet with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani. The visit comes a few weeks ahead of a May 1 deadline, set by an agreement between the Trump administration and the Taliban, to withdraw American troops from Afghanistan. Concerns about whether the Taliban will meet peace conditions have the Biden administration contemplating extending the deadline. President Biden previously said it will be "tough" to pull troops out by the scheduled date, but added that he doesn't believe they would remain much longer. Austin, AP notes, hasn't said much on the record about the situation in Afghanistan, though he did say U.S. military presence there is "conditions based." [Bloomberg, The Associated Press]

5.

COVID-19 cases are on the rise again in India, and the country recorded its highest number of new infections in nearly four months on Sunday, Reuters reports. That has health officials concerned about large gatherings associated with the weeks-long Mahakumbh, a Hindu festival that began this month and will peak in April in the Himalayan holy town of Haridwar, which is next to the Ganges. Organizers have said they expect more than 150 million visitors. Authorities in Uttarakhand state, where Haridwar is located, said devotees will be required to wear masks and millions will be distributed for free. Separately, COVID-19 tests will be mandatory in crowded places in Mumbai starting March 22 in the hopes of slowing the spread. The local government said rapid tests will be conducted randomly at train stations and shopping centers, and a refusal to comply will "amount to an offense." [Reuters, BBC]

6.

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wisc.) on Saturday again attempted to downplay the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. At a local political event in Wisconsin, Johnson said he was being criticized for saying he didn't feel threatened by the rioters. "I didn't," he said. "There was much more violence on the House side. There was no violence on the Senate side, in terms of the chamber." However, security footage shows members of the mob breaking windows on the Senate side of the Capitol before storming through the Senate halls. Capitol Police officer Eugene Goodman was also seen confronting a crowd just outside the Senate chamber and intentionally leading them away from the area. Johnson's latest comments came after he said he would have been more concerned for his safety if Black Lives Matter protesters or antifa had breached the building instead of former President Donald Trump's supporters. [CNN]

7.

Demonstrators continued to resist the ruling military junta in Myanmar on Sunday as the death toll associated with the weeks-long, nationwide anti-coup protests reportedly rose again. One man was reportedly killed and several others wounded by security forces who opened fire on a group in the central town of Monywa. Overall, at least 248 protesters have died since the movement began. The military has said two police officers have been killed. Other countries have called for a stop to the violence, including some regional governments like Indonesia and Malaysia. Per Reuters, many Asian states have generally tried to avoid criticizing one another in recent years. [Reuters]

8.

Saudi Aramco, the Saudi Arabian oil giant, reported a 44 percent drop in full-year earnings in 2020 on Sunday. The company reported a net income of $49 billion last year, which was down from $88.19 billion in 2019. The decline was largely due to the toll the coronavirus pandemic took on the global economy. Still, Aramco maintained its $75 billion dividend payout and remains the world's most profitable company, CNBC reports. CEO Amin Nasser described the last 12 months as one of the "most challenging years in recent history," but said "we remain confident that we will emerge on the other side of this pandemic in a position of strength." [CNBC]

9.

The NCAA Division 1 women's basketball tournament will get underway Sunday. Like the men's tournament, all the games will be played in the same area in the hopes of mitigating the risks of the coronavirus pandemic. The women's side will be played in central Texas, with games in Austin, San Antonio, and San Marcos. Stanford enters the tournament as the field's no. 1 overall seed after a 25-2 regular season. They'll play at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN against no. 16 Utah Valley. The other no. 1 seeds — North Carolina State, Connecticut, and South Carolina — will all be in action throughout the day, as well. The NCAA received criticism after images surfaced showing the disparity between the weight rooms available to players at the women's and men's tournaments. Officials apologized Friday and a new, improved facility was set up at the women's site in San Antonio. [ESPN, ABC News]

10.

The NCAA Division I men's basketball tournament's round of 32 will tip off Sunday at 12:10 p.m. ET when the Midwest region's no. 8 seed Loyola Chicago takes on no. 1 seed Illinois in an intra-state matchup in Indianapolis on CBS. Later in the day, the South region's no. 15 seed Oral Roberts and no. 13 seed North Texas will look to continue their Cinderella runs against no. 7 seed Florida and no. 5 seed Villanova, respectively. The round of 64 wrapped up on Saturday night. The second full day of games looked a little more conventional than Friday's upset-heavy slate, but by the end of the night, 13th-seeded Ohio had knocked out 4th-seeded Virginia, who were still technically defending national champions, and 14th-seeded Abilene Christian shocked 3rd-seeded Texas, who was fresh off a Big 12 tournament championship. The tournament's no. 1 overall seed, Gonzaga, cruised to a 98-55 victory over Norfolk State to begin its run. [ESPN, CBS Sports]

    Biden steps up family expulsions amid border surge
The United States is expelling migrants to Mexico far from where they are caught crossing the border, according to Reuters witnesses, in a move that circumvents the refusal of authorities in the Mexican state of Tamaulipas who stopped accepting the return of migrant families with younger children.The practice is a sign that President Joe Biden is toughening his approach to the growing humanitarian crisis on the U.S.-Mexican border after his administration's entreaties for Central American migrants to stay home have failed to stop thousands from heading north.Some families caught at the border in Texas' Rio Grande Valley said in interviews they were flown to El Paso, Texas, after being held in custody just a few days. From there, they were escorted by U.S. officials to the international bridge to Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, around 800-miles (1,300 km) away from where they were first picked up by U.S. border patrol agents. Vilma Peraza traveled from Honduras with her children and is trying to reunite with her husband, who is in the U.S. "They put us on a bus, then on a plane, then on another bus and they didn't tell us we were coming here. At no time did we sign deportations documents, or anything, nothing, nothing."Dylan Corbett, the director of the Hope Border Institute, an advocacy organization, said the majority of families expelled to Ciudad Juarez after crossing in south Texas have children under 7 years of age."But the Biden administration this week is continuing to forcibly return asylum seekers to places like Ciudad Juarez. There's no explanation for this, this shouldn't be happening, border communities are ready and willing to stand up and meet the challenge."A U.S. Customs and Border Protection spokesman said that migrants have been sent to El Paso for processing, as well as other places in the U.S. due to a lack of capacity in the Rio Grande Valley.While Biden officials have said migrant families will be "expelled" to Mexico or their home countries under a Trump-era health order - more than half of the 19,000 family members caught at the border in February were not expelled, with many released into the United States.Sources tell Reuters that under a new program managed by non-profit organizations, some migrant families arriving in the U.S. will be housed in hotels, a move away from for-profit detention centers that have been criticized by Democrats and health experts.

  • How a Sham Candidate Helped Flip a Florida Election

    The plan worked, setting off one of Florida's most brazen electoral scandals in years — even by the heady standards of a state that has long been fertile ground for political scammers. What is still uncertain is how broad the scandal is, whether it had touched other races and whether it was part of an organized effort by Republicans or an interest group to sway legislative races. Alexis Rodriguez, a machine-parts dealer who had been struggling financially, agreed to help Artiles, who promised him $50,000 in return. He switched from Republican to no party affiliation and qualified for the ballot as Alex Rodriguez. He did not disclose that he actually lived far from the district, in Boca Raton, or that the money for his candidacy came from Artiles. In November, José Rodríguez, an effective legislator who had crusaded for Florida to face the climate change crisis, lost to the Republican challenger, Ileana Garcia, by a mere 32 votes out of more than 215,000 that had been cast. Alex Rodriguez had received 6,382 votes and played the spoiler. It was a devastating loss for Florida Democrats in a year of Republican successes in the state. It was also the result of criminal behavior, prosecutors say. On Thursday, Artiles, 47, and Alex Rodriguez, 55, turned themselves in for arrest. They were each charged with three third-degree felony charges related to violating campaign finance law, including for conspiracy to make campaign contributions in excess of legal limits, making those excess contributions and false swearing in connection to an election. Artiles declined to comment to a scrum of reporters who chased him out of jail on Thursday once he posted a $5,000 bond. "This will be decided in the courts, thank you," he said. His lawyer, Greg Chonillo, said in a statement Friday that his client, whose home was raided by investigators on Wednesday, had been cooperative with prosecutors "throughout the course of this investigation." "We will be investigating this matter fully and zealously, representing our client in court against these charges," Chonillo said. The story of how Artiles plotted the scheme, according to the arrest documents, is a classic South Florida racket complete with the sale of a nonexistent Range Rover and wads of cash stored in a home safe. But it leaves unanswered the questions of where the money for the scheme came from — the Republican Senate president said the party had nothing to do with it — and whether the funds were tied to secretive dark money that oozed through two other state Senate races last year. Republicans have controlled the state government for more than two decades. On Friday, Democrats called for campaign finance reform — and for the resignation of Garcia so that a new election could be held. "Her victory is clearly tainted," said Manny Diaz, chairman of the Florida Democratic Party. Prosecutors said they had found no ties between her and the scheme by Artiles and Alexis Rodriguez. On Friday, state Sen. Wilton Simpson, the Florida Senate president, issued a joint statement with Garcia saying that they "support the ongoing efforts of law enforcement." "Senator Garcia has the full support of President Simpson as she continues to serve her constituents," the statement said. South Florida has an ignominious history of political and electoral shenanigans, both high profile — fraud that was so rampant in a Miami mayoral election in 1997 that a judge threw out the results — and low rent, such as small-time brokers getting caught unlawfully harvesting absentee ballots. In 2012, former Rep. David Rivera, a Republican, was involved in a shadow campaign to try to hurt the electoral chances of his Democratic rival, Joe Garcia. The recruited candidate and Rivera's ex-girlfriend, who acted as a go-between, wound up in jail. Rivera, who was never charged, last month was ordered to pay the Federal Election Commission a $456,000 fine. On Thursday, Katherine Fernández Rundle, the state attorney for Miami-Dade County, a Democrat, noted that recruiting a sham candidate to deliberately influence an election was not illegal, unless the candidate was also secretly financed. "Is it an attack on our democracy? Is it a dirty political trick?" she said. "Absolutely." At the center of the latest scandal is Artiles (pronounced are-TEE-less), who before his arrest this week was perhaps best known in Tallahassee, the state capital, for resigning from the Senate in 2017, after he cursed at and used a racist slur before a group of Black lawmakers. His political committee had spent money on "consultants" who were models from Hooters and Playboy without any campaign experience. He once denied punching a college student at a bar near the Capitol. His involvement in recruiting the sham candidate for the Senate District 37 race last year became public in December, when The Miami Herald reported that Artiles had boasted about planting Alexis Rodriguez on the ballot to a crowd at an election night party held at an Irish pub in Seminole County. "That is me, that was all me," The Herald quoted Artiles as saying, citing an anonymous source who was present. The furor around Rodriguez's suspicious candidacy had begun after Election Day, when the results separating José Rodríguez and Ileana Garcia, a founder of the group Latinas for Trump, were so tight that they led to a manual recount. Local reporters in Tallahassee, Orlando and Miami found that Alexis Rodriguez along with two mysterious under-the-radar candidates in two other Senate races, one in the Miami area and one in Seminole County, were all likely plants. (Results in the other races were not close.) Politico Florida tied the three candidates to dark money from two political committees that had sent hundreds of thousands of dollars' worth of attack flyers to voters during the campaign. The only donor reported was an entity that listed a UPS box in Atlanta as its mailing address. The committees amended their financial reports after Election Day, changing the source of the money to a different donor, this time in Colorado. Investigators with Miami-Dade County's public corruption investigations unit began sniffing around on Nov. 11, eight days after the election. "It was suspicious that Rodriguez did not appear to have actively campaigned," Detective Eutimio Cepero of the Miami Police Department wrote in one of the arrest documents. "Additionally, it was learned that political committees were spending money in support of Rodriguez's candidacy, even though Rodriguez did not actively campaign." Investigators found that Artiles ultimately paid $44,708 to Alexis Rodriguez in violation of the state's $1,000 campaign contribution limit for legislative races. The payments came in various forms, including payments of $3,000 and then $5,000 that Artiles had stored in his home safe and recorded in a ledger on his desk, as well as $2,400 that Artiles had wired to Rodriguez's landlord. There was much distrust between Artiles and Rodriguez, who told investigators he thought Artiles would not come through with the money he had promised him. At one point, when Artiles was looking for a used Range Rover to buy his daughter, Rodriguez concocted a story about finding one in Jacksonville for $10,900. Artiles paid Rodriguez for the car, even though it did not exist. (That money was not considered by prosecutors as part of Artiles' payments to Rodriguez for his candidacy.) But where Artiles got the cash is still unknown. "Frank Artiles is not a lone wolf," said William Barzee, a lawyer for Alexis Rodriguez. "Over half a million dollars was spent by political operatives working in the shadows to prop up ghost candidates in three separate Senate races, all in one cycle. This was a well thought out, calculated and coordinated plan to steal Senate seats throughout Florida." The "greatest beneficiary of these actions," Barzee added, "is the Republican Party of Florida." Simpson, the Senate president who ran the Republican Senate campaigns in 2020, has said that he had nothing to do with the effort. "I think we don't have all the facts," he told reporters in Tallahassee on Thursday. "We're learning what you're learning as you report it." "I hope this is just the tip of the iceberg," said former state Rep. Juan-Carlos Planas, known as J.C., who was José Rodríguez's lawyer during the recount and who himself once fought a candidate who had been planted against him: his second cousin, who appeared on the Republican primary ballot as Juan E. "J.P." Planas. José Rodríguez, 42, lamented that weak enforcement mechanisms continue to allow questionable candidates to make it on the ballot. "It's a shame that it has to reach this level of criminality for there to be any kind of consequence, because this is not the first time these types of schemes have been put together," he said. "But this is the Wild West here in Florida." This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company José Rodríguez, 42, lamented that weak enforcement mechanisms continue to allow questionable candidates to make it on the ballot. “It’s a shame that it has to reach this level of criminality for there to be any kind of consequence, because this is not the first time these types of schemes have been put together,” he said. “But this is the Wild West here in Florida.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

