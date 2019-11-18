10 things you need to know today: November 18, 2019

1.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Sunday said that President Trump was welcome to testify in the House impeachment inquiry. If Trump has information to clear himself "then we look forward to seeing it," she said on CBS' Face the Nation. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said if Trump wants to counter testimony suggesting he abused his power by withholding military aid to pressure Ukraine into investigating Democrats, "He should come to the committee and testify under oath. And he should allow all those around him to come to the committee and testify under oath." The remarks came ahead of the House Intelligence Committee's second week of public impeachment hearings. Trump's ambassador to the European Union, Gordon Sondland, is one of the people due to appear this week. [The Associated Press]

2.

Hong Kong police and protesters continued a violent standoff for a second day at a university campus occupied by anti-government activists. The protesters barricaded themselves inside Polytechnic University, and used gasoline bombs and bows and arrows to fight off the police. One arrow reportedly hit a media liaison officer in the calf. Riot police rushed into the area after giving protesters an ultimatum to get out. Some of the protesters retreated inside the university as the officers tried to storm in, while other demonstrators set fires on bridges leading to the campus. Also on Monday, a Hong Kong court ruled that a ban on face masks that authorities imposed last month, invoking a colonial-era emergency law, was unconstitutional, although the ban was not immediately lifted. [Reuters, The Associated Press]

3.

President Trump on Sunday tweeted harsh criticism of a national security aide to Vice President Mike Pence, calling her a "Never Trumper" after it was revealed that she told House impeachment investigators that she found Trump's July call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky "unusual and inappropriate." Trump said he said nothing wrong in his calls with Zelensky, so Williams should get together "with the other Never Trumpers" and "work out a better presidential attack!" Williams is Pence's special adviser on Europe and Russia. She took notes on Trump's July 25 call with Zelensky as she listened in. She told impeachment investigators in a closed-door deposition that Trump's request for Ukraine to investigate Democrats appeared politically motivated. She is scheduled to testify publicly on Tuesday. [Politico]

4.

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg on Sunday apologized for supporting the aggressive "stop-and-frisk" policing strategy for a decade. The practice resulted in disproportionate police stops of black and Latino people in the city. "I was wrong," Bloomberg said at a black megachurch in Brooklyn, "and I am sorry." The remarks came in Bloomberg's first speech since reports that he was preparing a possible run for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, after ruling out a bid last year. Bloomberg's policing record is considered a possible trouble spot if he runs. Jumaane Williams, New York City's public advocate, said Bloomberg's apology was suspect because it came "a decade late and on the eve of a presidential run." [The New York Times]

5.

Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said Sunday that people participating in protests over a 50-percent hike in gas prices are "thugs" stirred up by counterrevolutionaries and foreign enemies of the Islamic republic. Protesters have responded to the price increase by abandoning cars on highways and participating in mass street protests. Authorities say at least three people have died in the unrest, including a police officer killed in an attack on a police station in the western city of Kermanshah on Saturday, the state-run IRNA news agency reported. Khamenei specifically blamed the unrest on people linked to the family of Iran's late shah, who was overthrown 40 years ago, and the exile group Mujahedeen-e-Khalq, which advocates toppling Iran's government. [The Associated Press]

6.

Two chemistry professors at Henderson State University in Arkansas have been arrested on allegations that they made methamphetamine at the school. The chemistry professors, Terry David Bateman and Bradley Allen Rowland, were arrested on Friday, Clark County Sheriff Jason Watson said in a statement. Bateman, 45, and Rowland, 40, were placed on administrative leave on Oct. 11. Three days earlier, university authorities received a report of an undetermined chemical odor at a science facility. Initial tests found elevated levels of benzyl chloride, a chemical that can be used to make meth, in a lab. The building was closed for two weeks to make it safe to use again. [The Washington Post]