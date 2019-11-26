10 things you need to know today: November 26, 2019

1.

A federal judge ruled Monday that former Trump White House counsel Don McGahn has to comply with a House subpoena to testify before lawmakers investigating whether President Trump tried to obstruct former Special Counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation. The White House argued that McGahn is "absolutely immune from compelled congressional testimony" about his work for Trump. Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson rejected that claim. "Presidents are not kings," the judge wrote. The Justice Department said it would appeal. McGahn's lawyer said McGahn "will comply with Judge Jackson's decision unless it is stayed pending appeal." The case could lead to forced testimony by numerous officials in the House impeachment inquiry, including national security officials. Former National Security Adviser John Bolton has indicated he has significant information on the Ukraine affair. [The Washington Post, The New York Times]

2.

House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) said Monday that the panels involved in the impeachment inquiry against President Trump would send a report to the House Judiciary Committee early next month. Schiff said the report would include a list of White House refusals to cooperate with the investigation into whether Trump abused his power to pressure Ukraine into investigating his political rivals, noting that the failure to cooperate could result in a separate article of impeachment for obstruction of Congress. "A dozen witnesses followed President Trump's order to defy lawful subpoenas, and the White House, State Department, Department of Defense, Office of Management and Budget, and Department of Energy have provided no documents in response to subpoenas," Schiff wrote in a letter to members of Congress. Schiff's committee has just completed two weeks of public hearings after weeks of closed-door depositions. [Reuters]

3.

Defense Secretary Mark Esper said Monday that President Trump ordered him to let Chief Petty Officer Eddie Gallagher keep his Trident pin, meaning he could retire as a Navy SEAL. Gallagher was acquitted of murdering a wounded Islamic State prisoner but convicted for posing in a photo with the ISIS fighter's corpse. A Trident review board was examining Gallagher's status, but Trump's order put the matter to rest. Esper also addressed his decision to oust Navy Secretary Richard Spencer on Sunday, saying he was "flabbergasted" to learn that Spencer had sidestepped proper channels to negotiate directly with the White House on a deal to let Gallagher retire as a member of the elite commando force. [NPR, CNN]

4.

A court in Mendoza, Argentina, on Monday found two priests guilty of sexually abusing deaf children at a Catholic-run school. The three-judge panel sentenced the Rev. Nicola Corradi to 42 years and the Rev. Horacio Corbacho to 45 years for the abuse at the Antonio Provolo Institute for Deaf and Hearing Impaired Children in the northwestern Argentina municipality of Lujan de Cuyo. Corradi, who is Italian, is 83 and is expected to be held under house arrest because of his age. Corbacho, an Argentine, will be held in a Mendoza prison, as will gardener Armando Gomez, who was sentenced to 18 years in the case. The case has shaken the church in the homeland of Pope Francis. "Thank God there has been justice and peace for the victims," said Dante Simon, one of two Argentine priests the Vatican sent to the South American nation to investigate the case. [The Associated Press]

5.

The United Nations' World Meteorological Organization said Monday that globally averaged concentrations of carbon dioxide reached a record-breaking 407.8 parts per million in 2018. That surpassed the previous high, which was set the year before. "There is no sign of a slowdown, let alone a decline, in greenhouse gases concentration in the atmosphere despite all the commitments under the Paris Agreement on Climate Change," said WMO Secretary-General Petteri Taalas, adding that the last time the Earth experienced a comparable concentration of carbon dioxide was 3-5 million years ago. Executive Director of the U.N. Environment Program Inger Andersen said the WMO's findings "point us in a clear direction" of "radical transformations" or we will "face the consequences" of climate change. [World Meteorological Organization]