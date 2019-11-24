10 things you need to know today: November 24, 2019

1.

Hong Kong on Sunday was wrapping up what has turned into the city's largest ever district council elections. Since the early hours of the morning, millions of people flocked to polling stations. The number of voters had reportedly shot past the final total of voters from the 2015 elections by lunchtime. It's an important election for the city, which has been mired in turmoil for months. The result should serve as a barometer for support for the pro-democracy, anti-government protests, as well as for the city's Chief Executive Carrie Lam, whose leadership has been called into question by the demonstrators. The protest groups had called upon voters to refrain from disrupting the elections and so far there has reportedly been no sign of trouble. [BBC, The South China Morning Post]

Vice President Mike Pence made an unannounced trip to Iraq on Saturday. Pence and his wife, Karen, served Thanksgiving lunch to U.S. troops stationed at Al Asad Air Base in the Al Anbar province, where the vice president reportedly called upon Congress to quicken the pace of military funding, blaming "partisan politics and endless investigations" for the hold up. Pence also traveled to Erbil to meet with Iraqi Kurdistan President Nechivran Barzani. Pence said an "enduring bond exists between the Kurdish people and the people of the United States," despite the Trump administration's decision to re-position troops in northeastern Syria, leaving Kurdish forces vulnerable to Turkish military attacks. Barzani reportedly thanked Pence for his visit and said he hopes the Kurds' relationship with Washington "will continue to develop further." [Politico, USA Today]

Navy Secretary Richard V. Spencer said Saturday he has no intentions of resigning and that if President Trump orders the Navy to halt its process of deciding whether four Navy SEALs are fit to continue serving in the force, the Navy will comply. "I work at the pleasure of the president," Spencer said. "I do not interpret what the president does. I do what he says." Spencer did, however, add that he does not consider a tweet to be an order, so the process will only stop in light of an official directive. Earlier reports indicated Spencer and Rear Adm. Collin Green were ready to resign if Trump intervened in the process, but Spencer has denied the rumor and said he doesn't believe Green has any intention of stepping down either. [The Washington Post, The New York Times]

Rescue workers have recovered at least 24 bodies from the wreckage of a small plane that crashed Sunday in a densely populated area of Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo, though the exact number of casualties is still unknown. Those killed are believed to be both passengers and people on the ground who were struck by the plane. No survivors are expected from the disaster. The plane was operated by a recently established local company called Busy Bee. It reportedly crashed shortly after takeoff en route to Beni, a city 220 miles north of Goma. One of the company's maintenance workers at the site reportedly blamed a "technical problem" for the crash. [The Guardian, Al Jazeera]

Gen. Kenneth McKenzie, the commander of U.S. Central Command, said he is wary of another attack from Iran in the Gulf region. "I think the strike on Saudi Aramco in September is pretty indicative of a nation that is behaving irresponsibly," McKenzie said. "My judgment is that it is very possible they will attack again." The general said he fears that Iran could orchestrate a drone- and missile-heavy attack, in the same vein of the Aramco attacks, which the U.S. and its European allies blame Tehran for, despite the latter's denial. One official told Foreign Policy that the U.S. is particularly focused on potential threats on desalination plants in the Gulf region. An attack on the plants would put the region's primary source of drinking water at risk, which could spur a humanitarian crisis. [Foreign Policy, The New York Times]

Aides for Rep. Nita Lowey (D-N.Y.) and Sen. Richard Shelby (R-Ala.) announced Saturday that lawmakers on the House and Senate Appropriations committees had reached a bipartisan agreement on allocations for each of the 12 spending bills. There's still a lot of work to be done, but it should mean that at least a few of the bills should get passed by the Dec. 20 deadline, many of them quickly. Congress is expected to move the bills in packages of four at a time, leaving some of the more contentious elements, like the Department of Homeland Security funding measure to be negotiated over time. Those matters will reportedly be handled at the subcommittee level. [The Associated Press, CNN]