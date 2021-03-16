10 Things in Politics: Buzz about Biden's SCOTUS pick

Oma Seddiq,Jordan Parker Erb
·5 min read
FILE PHOTO: The building of the U.S. Supreme Court is pictured in Washington, D.C., U.S., January 19, 2020. REUTERS/Will Dunham/File Photo
The US Supreme Court. Reuters

Good morning! Welcome to 10 Things in Politics. Sign up here to get this newsletter in your inbox each day.

I'm Insider politics reporter Oma Seddiq, filling in for Brent D. Griffiths (and his puns) today. Send me tips and pet pics at oseddiq@insider.com - or tweet them to @omaseddiq.

Here's what you need to know:

1. Get ready to hear a lot about Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson: The 50-year-old judge is reportedly the frontrunner to be President Joe Biden's pick to replace AG Merrick Garland on a powerful appeals court bench - one that has long been a launch pad to the Supreme Court.

  • The legal industry is abuzz: Biden has already promised to appoint a Black woman to the Supreme Court. One legal insider told us: "She's the odds-on favorite right now" for both positions.

  • What to know: Jackson is one of the few people progressives and conservatives seem to like. And while there are currently no Supreme Court vacancies, some Dems are openly calling for Justice Stephen Breyer to resign while they have the Senate majority.

Our exclusive look at Biden's SCOTUS frontrunner - and who else could be in the running.

2. Biden promises shots and money: The president said his administration will reach "two giant goals" in the next 10 days - over 100 million COVID-19 vaccine shots and 100 million stimulus checks.

First, the shots: Biden, who's been in office for 55 days, previously set his sights on 100 million shots within his first 100 days. But the US has already surpassed that benchmark. As of Monday, over 109 million doses have been administered.

Two for the money: Eligible Americans are starting to see $1,400 direct payments hit their bank accounts. Biden said "by the time all the money is distributed, 85% of American households will have gotten" the checks.

  • Not so fast, if you bank with Wells Fargo and JPMorgan Chase: The banks said the checks won't go out the door until March 17, while others have paid out already. What's going on with the delay.

3. The White House is launching a $1.5 billion campaign to convince skeptical Americans to get the vaccine: The campaign will aim to boost public confidence in the coronavirus vaccine, targeting young Americans, conservatives, and people of color. Here's what to expect.

Joe Biden
President Joe Biden speaks during an event with the CEOs of Johnson & Johnson and Merck at the South Court Auditorium of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building March 10, 2021 in Washington, DC. Alex Wong/Getty Images

4. Check, please: Besides the $1,400 direct payments, the relief bill Biden signed into law last week provides Americans with extra cash in several ways, including:

  • Extended unemployment benefits: Americans on federal unemployment will now receive $300 per week through September 6 - this was previously set to expire on Sunday.

  • SNAP boost: People facing hunger and food insecurity will get an additional $27 per month until September.

  • Expanded child-tax credit: Millions of parents will get up to $3,600 for every kid aged 5 and under, and $3,000 for each aged 6 to 17 - which could go out in the form of monthly $300 checks. White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain told MSNBC that Biden wants to see this allowance become permanent.

Here's what else you should know about the stimulus.

5. Arrests in connection with the January 6 insurrection: Federal prosecutors have charged two men, Julian Elie Khater and George Pierre Tanios, with the assault of Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick, who died from injuries suffered during the riot. Prosecutors allege Khater asked Tanios for bear spray and then dispensed the substance on Sicknick's face and over two other police officers.

6. Police unions and civil-rights groups agree on Vanita Gupta. Biden's nominee for associate attorney general - the No. 3 leadership position at the DOJ - is a civil-rights advocate and a favorite among progressive groups. She's viewed as a "relationship builder," with a legacy of working with police unions. She also just got a useful boost from Sen. Joe Manchin, suggesting she'll get Senate confirmed.

7. The top things for your calendar, all times Eastern:

  • Today: President Biden visits Pennsylvania as part of tour to "amplify the American Rescue Plan."

  • 10 a.m.: Senate Finance Committee hearing on the U.S. tax code and domestic manufacturing.

  • 10 a.m.: Nominations hearing considers Julie Su to be Deputy Secretary of Labor.

8. Trump's CFO's ex-daughter-in-law is cooperating in the investigation into Trump's finances: The Manhattan DA has been trying to flip Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg. Now, an attorney for his ex-daughter-in-law Jennifer Weisselberg says she "refuses to be silenced." Jennifer was married to Weisselberg's son, Barry, until 2018. Barry reportedly received an apartment from Trump when they married, but may have skipped filing taxes on it. More on that here.

9. A Paypal cofounder's political endorsement: Peter Thiel donated $10 million to "Hillbilly Elegy" author J.D. Vance's potential Senate run, via the Protect Ohio Values PAC. Vance used to work for Thiel's investment firm, and last year Vance launched a $125 million VC fund with backing from Thiel and others.

Michelle and Barack Obama
Michelle and Barack Obama The Washington Post/Getty Images

10. The Obamas are dominating screens: Michelle Obama's new family-friendly series, "Waffles + Mochi," hits Netflix today - watch the trailer here. It is the Obamas' latest Netflix project with their production company, Higher Ground Productions. Here's what else is in development.

  • Speaking of Obama / Netflix productions: "Crip Camp," a documentary executive-produced by Higher Ground, was nominated for an Oscar yesterday. See the full list of Oscar noms here.

One Last Thing:

Today's trivia question: Today is Freedom of Information Day, which commemorates this president's birthday. Which president? Email your guess and a suggested question to Brent (he'll be back!) at bgriffiths@insider.com.

  • Yesterday's answer: President Woodrow Wilson started the tradition of the White House press conference. Interestingly, it was mostly an accident. He wanted to meet the White House press corps, but when 125 reporters filed into his office he realized he had gotten more than he bargained for.

Jordan Parker Erb also contributed to today's newsletter - follow her at @jordanparkererb.

Read the original article on Business Insider

