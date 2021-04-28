10 Things in Politics: Mike Pence plots his return

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Oma Seddiq,Jordan Parker Erb
·6 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Good morning! Welcome back to 10 Things in Politics, your look at the biggest stories in DC and beyond. Sign up here to receive this newsletter.

I'm the Insider politics reporter Oma Seddiq, filling in today for Brent Griffiths. Send tips, comments, or dog pics to oseddiq@insider.com or tweet me @omaseddiq.

Here's what we're talking about:

With Jordan Erb.

One thing to look out for today: President Joe Biden's first joint address to Congress is set for 9 p.m. ET.

Vice President Mike Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence attend Joe Biden&#39;s inauguration.
Then-Vice President Mike Pence and Karen Pence arriving before Joe Biden's presidential inauguration on January 20. Jonathan Ernst-Pool/Getty Images

1. MIKE PENCE PLOTS HIS RETURN: Former Vice President Mike Pence and his team aren't winding down. Instead, they're gearing up to test whether he has a future in politics. For weeks, Pence has been plotting a return to public prominence.

Pence's comeback begins: In February, Pence teased that he was joining two top conservative organizations. Then he launched a new political group and nabbed a lucrative book deal. And soon, on Thursday, Pence is set to make his clearest move yet that he's ready to reclaim his political future: headlining a fundraiser for a conservative Christian group.

  • One Pence advisor told my colleague: "He's reminding everyone he's returning from where he came, and honestly I think that's going to be a pretty bold speech."

One thing not to expect this week? Any announcement of a presidential run. But the speech should be considered an effort to carve out a lane for himself in 2024 ... if former President Donald Trump doesn't run. What's next for Pence's political future.

2. Bracing for possible Trump trials: Officials in three major cities where Trump is facing legal jeopardy - Atlanta, New York, and Washington, DC - are worried any trials would attract violent crowds and a massive media presence.

  • If Trump gets charged and his case goes to trial, he'd have to appear personally in court. A former deputy assistant director of the Secret Service told Insider the agency would "work hand in glove with the local law enforcement and other federal agencies to protect him."

  • New York has had experience with high-profile court cases, but Trump is "a different order of magnitude because he was the president of the United States," said Daniel Alonso, a former second-in-command for Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr.

  • In Atlanta, it could take weeks or months for the courthouse to prepare for a trial.

  • A trial at the federal courthouse in Washington, DC, steps away from where the Capitol insurrection unfolded, may spark an even greater level of intensity and public interest.

Here's how the cities are gearing up for the possibility of a Trump trial.

3. The CDC loosened mask guidance for fully vaccinated people: On Tuesday the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gave recommendations for what immunized people could do, including going maskless outside to exercise, dine, or socialize.

Here's a handy chart:

indoor mask guidance cdc
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says fully vaccinated people should feel more free to gather in small groups and dine. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention


4. Biden boosts minimum wage for government contractors: President Joe Biden on Tuesday issued an executive order that would raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour for federal contractors. White House officials estimate that the action will benefit "hundreds of thousands" of workers. More on the executive order.

5. Biden's plan to raise taxes on the wealthy: Biden hopes to pay for more than $4 trillion in spending - including $1.8 trillion for childcare, education, and healthcare he's expected to discuss in Wednesday night's address - with taxes on corporations and wealthy investors, Axios reports.

  • The ultrarich are scrambling: Biden has proposed raising capital-gains taxes for individuals making over $1 million a year. Experts say the move won't have a lasting impact on the stock market - yet the possible tax hike has panicked America's wealthy, and some are already moving their money.

fox news hannity tucker ingraham
Fox News hosts on a banner outside the Fox News headquarters in New York City. Erik McGregor/LightRocket via Getty Images

6. Right-wing media's false narratives: Over the past week, right-wing media - most prominently Fox News - has promoted three major false stories.

  • There was the New York Post's cover story claiming Vice President Kamala Harris' children's book was being gifted to migrant children. That was quickly debunked.

  • Fox News falsely claimed the Biden admin would require Americans to radically reduce their consumption of red meat. In reality, there is no such plan.

  • Outlets ran stories inaccurately claiming the Virginia Department of Education was moving to eliminate advanced math classes in high schools.

7. Stolen money from Google's PAC goes unrecovered: Google's political action committee told federal regulators that its bank had ended efforts to recoup stolen money. The PAC reported in December that thieves stole about $2,500, joining dozens of other political committees that lost about $2.7 million during the 2020 election. More details of the theft here.

8. Some politicians have been renting their supporters' data to earn money: Christy Smith, a Democrat running for a House seat in California's 25th District, raked in nearly $55,000 from January through March by renting out supporters' personal information to a digital consulting firm. That's more than she made from her actual backers' campaign contributions.

This kind of data-for-dollars transaction highlights a political open secret of sorts: that candidates often treat their supporters' personal information as a commodity to be monetized. It also raises questions about supporters' privacy.

A look at the "Wild West" of political data sales.


9. The Trump Organization charged taxpayers for undisclosed stays and luxury-car rentals at Trump's foreign golf resorts: In 2017, US taxpayers paid Donald Trump's resorts in Ireland and Scotland for previously undisclosed visits by the Trump family and the Secret Service, The Scotsman found.

Documents obtained by American Oversight, an ethics watchdog in Washington, DC., showed about $7,000, from Trump's Turnberry resort in Scotland.

  • "No one objects to the Trump family receiving Secret Service protection, but every time they charge their security detail to stay at a Trump hotel, thousands of taxpayer dollars line their pockets," Austin Evers, the executive director of American Oversight, told The Scotsman.

10. Epicurious is leaving beef behind: The food and recipe website announced that it's cutting out beef entirely and that beef-related information would not appear in recipes, articles, newsletters, or on social media. It cited sustainability for the change.

One last thing.

Today's trivia question: Can you name two US politicians who had cameos in the TV show "Parks and Recreation"?

  • Yesterday's answer: The only president not to have his face fully depicted in his official White House portrait was JFK.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Stephen Miller’s New Legal Outfit Argues Biden Policy Is Racist—Against White People

    Brendan Smialowski/AFP via GettyTwo of Trump’s former top aides have a new pet project: arguing that part of the Biden administration’s COVID-19 relief bill is racist against white people. A lawsuit filed in Texas by America First Legal, a new group formed by former Trump senior adviser Stephen Miller and former Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, argues that aid earmarked for non-white farmers is discriminatory. The group is representing Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller in the suit, who is suing in his capacity as a private citizen and a farmer.The complaint, filed Monday against Biden’s Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack, hinges on the claim that the Department of Agriculture is being discriminatory by interpreting “socially disadvantaged farmers and ranchers” to mean members of racial minorities such as “African-Americans, Hispanics, Native Americans, Alaskan Natives, Asian-Americans, and Pacific Islanders.” The lawsuit cites a dizzying array of examples—from Martin Luther King Jr.’s I Have A Dream speech, to Sid Miller’s allegedly “2% African-American” ancestry—to argue that the interpretation is “patently unconstitutional.”Cheers Erupt as Dems’ $1.9 Trillion COVID Relief Bill Passes Final House HurdleThe suit argues that targeting only non-white farmers for federal aid ignores the racial prejudice historically experienced by Irish, Italian, German, Jewish, and Eastern European peoples. These groups, the complaint says, should be included in the Department of Agriculture’s definition of “socially disadvantaged.” It also claims that excluding farmers like Miller, who claims to have marginal African ancestry, from receiving aid relies on a “blood-quantum” cutoff that lacks legal foundation. The Department of Agriculture did not immediately return requests for comment on the lawsuit.The lawsuit’s references to Martin Luther King Jr., as well as its description of modern America as a “beautiful, complex, and increasingly interwoven fabric of racial backgrounds” may raise some eyebrows, given that Miller pushed immigration policies in the Trump administration that were often accused of being racist.The Biden administration’s initiative to help farmers from historically marginalized groups is part of the White House’s wider racial equity agenda as well as its $1.9 trillion COVID relief package. The lawsuit refers to funds estimated to be as much as $5 billion set aside for farmers and ranchers who belong to these marginalized groups. That $5 billion is part of at least $10.4 billion earmarked for agricultural support and recovery in Biden’s massive stimulus package passed in March, dubbed the American Rescue Plan.Earlier this month, Stephen Miller told The Wall Street Journal that the idea for America First Legal came out of seeing litigation groups like the American Civil Liberties Union be “extraordinarily effective” at slowing down White House initiatives during the Trump administration.“There’s no counterpoint to that on our side,” Miller said. The immediate aim of America First Legal, he said, is to challenge Biden administration initiatives that run contrary to the values of the Trump administration, though Miller said he’s set his sights on taking on Big Tech and supporting police officers. This lawsuit is the first filed by America First Legal.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Joe Biden To Sit Down For Interview With NBC News’ Craig Melvin As President Marks 100 Days

    After his address to a joint session of Congress on Wednesday, Joe Biden will sit down with NBC News’ Craig Melvin as the president marks 100 days in office. The interview will air on Friday on Today, but portions will also be shown the night before on NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt. Additional segments […]

  • 6 Causes of the Global Semiconductor Shortage

    The world's top chipmakers still can't manufacture chips fast enough to satisfy the market's insatiable appetite.

  • Florida divided over release of millions of genetically altered mosquitoes

    ‘I find this criminal, that we are being bullied into this experiment’

  • The UK area where the most people have some immunity to COVID

    The ONS said that across all four nations there is a clear pattern between vaccination and testing positive for COVID antibodies.

  • Michelle Lee leaves RDU, Terence Soon resigns from PSP

    Two members of opposition political parties in Singapore – Red Dot United (RDU) chairman Michelle Lee and the Progress Singapore Party's (PSP) youth wing leader Terence Soon – have resigned from their positions.

  • Harris takes on 'hard work' in 100 days as vice president

    When President Joe Biden named Kamala Harris as his running mate, there were whispers about her ambition — would a former rival be a loyal soldier to a president she so sharply criticized on the campaign trail? Harris has become one of the administration’s most prominent advocates for Biden's agenda, standing alongside him at most of his major announcements and building a relationship that aides say is closer than most presidents had with their seconds-in-command. Harris has taken on one of the administration’s toughest tasks — addressing the root causes of migration to the U.S. from Mexico and Central America.

  • 12 celebrities who are outspoken Republicans

    From actor Arnold Schwarzenegger to "Fuller House" star Candace Cameron Bure, here's a list of actors and celebrities who are vocal Republicans.

  • Top U.S. trade negotiator meets Pfizer, AstraZeneca execs on COVID-19 IP waiver

    U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai on Monday met virtually with top executives of drugmakers Pfizer and AstraZeneca PLC to discuss a proposed waiver of certain intellectual property rights in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Members of the World Trade Organization are due to discuss a proposal by India and South Africa to waive certain provisions of the WTO's Agreement on Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS) on April 30, but the United States and a few other big countries have blocked such a move. Democratic lawmakers, civil society groups, and 60 former heads of state and 100 Nobel Prize winners have urged President Joe Biden to back the waiver.

  • India tops 200,000 dead as nation struggles to cope with surge of new coronavirus infections

    India crossed a grim milestone Wednesday of 200,000 people lost to the coronavirus as a devastating surge of new infections tears through dense cities and rural areas alike and overwhelms health care systems on the brink of collapse.

  • Suspect charged for central Fresno DUI crash in 2019

    One rainy night on Highway 99 changed Jen Ramos' life so drastically, the mathematically-minded writer still can't calculate or describe it.

  • High-flying stocks wait on Fed signals, Apple results

    World shares cosied up close to record highs and the dollar and global bond yields nudged up on Wednesday, as traders waited to see if the U.S. Federal Reserve utters the dreaded 'T' word later - tapering of its mass stimulus programme. The broad expectation is that it won't want to unsettle markets for now, and with a packed day of corporate earnings, economic data and U.S. President Joe Biden's first address before a joint Congress session, there was plenty to navigate. MSCI's broadest index of world shares was sidestepping towards its best month of the year so far.

  • Biden to pitch sweeping 'family plan' in speech to Congress

    Marking his first 100 days in office, President Joe Biden will use his first joint address to Congress to pitch a $1.8 trillion investment in children, families and education that would fundamentally transform the role government plays in American life. Biden will make his case Wednesday night before a pared-down gathering of mask-wearing legislators due to coronavirus restrictions and in a U.S. Capitol still surrounded by fencing after insurrectionists protesting his election stormed to the doors of the House chamber where he will speak. In the nationally televised ritual of a president standing before Congress, Biden will lay out a sweeping proposal for universal preschool, two years of free community college, $225 billion for child care and monthly payments of at least $250 to parents.

  • Late night hosts mostly cheer the CDC's new mask rules, jeer Tucker Carlson's anti-mask 'hissy fit'

    "Today the CDC made a huge announcement about wearing masks," informing vaccinated Americans they generally don't have to wear masks outside, Jimmy Fallon said on Tuesday's Tonight Show. The CDC illustrated its guidelines with a chart that "ranks activities from safest to less safe to least safe" for both vaccinated and unvaccinated people, he said. "It's the same chart people use when deciding between Delta, United, and Spirit Airlines." The CDC's relaxed guidelines are great, Trevor Noah said on The Daily Show. "Now we can go back to the good old days of giving each other dirty looks because of racism, classism, sexism, ableism, homophobia, and those people who wear Adidas pants with Nike shoes," not because we're "wearing or not wearing masks." Taking a big step toward normalcy is thrilling, Noah added. "But what doesn't excite me is the messaging from the CDC." He explained why in "a viral rant," focused mainly on the needlessly confusing chart. The CDC's new mask guidance "is great news for people who love fresh air, but a little late for those who already have the tan lines," Stephen Colbert said at The Late Show. And it "must be very validating for Fox News host Tucker Carlson," who "threw a hissy fit about mask-wearing" Monday night. "Yes, Tucker wants you to keep kids safe, and the best way to do that is to send an army of Fox News conspiracy goons to the playground to have their parents arrested," he said. "Tucker's not the only one being a mask-hole," but if he's "gonna spend the summer yelling at kids," he might want to at least "wear a cup" to protect himself from irate parents and their crotch kicks. Yes, "America's favorite man-Karen is so concerned about children being forced to wear masks, he's encouraging other likeminded individuals to get the authorities involved," Jimmy Kimmel said on Kimmel Live. "The guy said nothing after Sandy Hook, now he wants you to call the cops: 'There's a kid with cotton on his face!'" He suggested "the only explanation we have left" for Tucker's behaviors is that he's "actually a top secret Sacha Baron Cohen character." Kimmel also found some irony in former President Donald Trump's angry screed about Sunday's Acadamy Awards. "It's funny because the thing is, Donald Trump basically is the Oscars," he said: "Old, bloated, completely self-involved, and obsessed with gold." More stories from theweek.comFauci urges young people to ignore Joe Rogan's 'incorrect' vaccine adviceBiden will propose universal pre-K, free community college, paid family leave in address to CongressLumber is shockingly expensive. Thanks, Obama.

  • As U.S. troops leave Afghanistan, lawmakers fear dark future for women

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. lawmakers grilled President Joe Biden's Afghanistan peace envoy on Tuesday about how women will be protected if the hard-line Islamist Taliban take control after U.S. troops withdraw, and threatened to withhold funding if rights gains are reversed. "I don’t believe under any circumstances that the United States Senate will support assistance for Afghanistan, especially under the World Bank’s program which provides budget support, if the Taliban has taken a governing role that ends civil society advances and rolls back women’s rights," said Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Menendez.

  • ‘Maybe it’s President Lincoln’s ghost’: Jen Psaki press briefing interrupted by curious creaking sounds

    The phenomenon turns out to be less supernatural than feared

  • Tucker Carlson's former editor said the Fox host always had a 'mean streak' but his anti-mask comments were 'repulsive'

    The conservative pundit Bill Kristol founded The Weekly Standard, where Carlson started his career in the 1990s.

  • Fury as Rick Santorum dismisses Native Americans and claims ‘there was nothing here’ when colonists arrived

    Former GOP candidate and CNN contributor tells right-wing student group ‘there isn’t much Native American culture in American culture’

  • The biggest surprises of Biden's first 100 days in office

    Whatever one might think of President Biden’s policies — the few he has already realized and the legion he has already proposed — it is clear that he is not the “Sleepy Joe” of conservative caricature.

  • Dr Fauci says rich countries have failed India by focusing on themselves during Covid

    Chief medical adviser says situation is ‘tragic’ and Covaxx not enough