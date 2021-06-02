  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

10 Things in Politics: Trump says he'll be president again by August

Brent D. Griffiths
·6 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Trump
Former President Donald Trump. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Welcome back to 10 Things in Politics. Sign up here to receive this newsletter. Send tips to bgriffiths@insider.com or tweet me at @BrentGriffiths.

I hope you enjoyed your weekends and found some time to honor the incredible sacrifice of our fallen heroes.

Here's what we're talking about:

One thing to look out for today: President Biden gives an update on the state of the COVID-19 vaccination campaign at 1:15 p.m. Eastern.

1. HERE WE GO AGAIN: Former President Trump doesn't just believe in the false claim that he won the presidential election. He is now reportedly telling allies that he expects to return to office by August, a completely outlandish outcome that would be laughed out of any room ... if not for the fact that the same voices whose lies fed the deadly Capitol riot have been pushing this claim for months.

  • The latest: "Trump has been telling a number of people he's in contact with that he expects he will get reinstated by August (no that isn't how it works but simply sharing the information)," The New York Times' Maggie Haberman tweeted.

How we got here, again: The lawyer Sidney Powell, who once represented Trump's campaign, and MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell have both pushed the bizarre "reinstatement" claim that has no basis in the Constitution or reality. Former national security advisor Michael Flynn went even further over the weekend.

  • Flynn appeared to call for a violent coup: "It should happen here," Flynn said in response to a question at a QAnon conference in Dallas on why a violent military-led coup like the one in Myanmar "can't happen" in the US. (Flynn now claims he's never encouraged a violent overthrow of the government. Here's the video.)

"I don't think anyone is questioning the legitimacy of the presidential election," House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy told reporters last month. It was clear then and remains clear now that is simply not true. Trump, the "titular head" of the GOP, continues to claim the election was stolen from him.

biden tulsa greenwood survivors Getty
Tulsa race massacre survivors Viola Fletcher (right) and Hughes Van Ellis (2nd-right) watch as President Joe Biden speaks at a commemoration of the event's 100th anniversary on June 1, 2021. Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

2. Biden commemorates 100th anniversary of the Tulsa race massacre: The president visited Oklahoma on the anniversary of when a white mob burned what was known as "Black Wall Street" and killed as many as 300 people. "We can't just choose to learn what we want to know, and not what we should know," he said of efforts over the years to "erase" the racist violence. Biden also unveiled new initiatives to tackle the racial wealth gap in the US.

3. Politicians are abandoning a bogus fundraising gimmick: Out of more than 150 political committee solicitations Insider reviewed in late May, only a handful still used "match" gimmicks. Just a month before, at least three dozen of the same committees did. The promise to match donations came under scrutiny after the Justice Department called out a political scam artist's use of the ploy. There are still some holdouts, including fundraising messages tied to Trump and another to Michelle Obama.

4. Up to one-fifth of US beef and pork capacity may be shut down after ransomware attack: JBS USA, the world's largest meat-processing company, said it realized on Sunday that it was the target of an "organized cybersecurity attack," and that resolving the attack could delay some of its business. The FBI is investigating what happened. "Even one day of disruption will significantly impact the beef market and wholesale beef prices," a livestock trade publication wrote.

5. Harris tasked with leading voting-rights efforts: Biden tasked Vice President Kamala Harris to lead efforts to pass federal voting rights legislation. Democrats' sweeping legislation, known as HR 1, has stalled in the Senate along with another proposal named after the late Rep. John Lewis that would restore parts of the 1965 Voting Rights Act. Harris' portfolio of issues continues to expand.

  • Here's how a former Pence aide responded to the news:

Screen Shot 2021 06 02 at 3.47.33 AM
Alyssa Farah/Twitter

6. Many countries are getting left behind in the vaccine race, taking a toll on healthcare workers: Vaccine inequality is impacting the mental health of healthcare workers, which could further contribute to worker shortages across the globe, former CDC Director Dr. Tom Kenyon told Insider. "There's kind of two worlds right now, our world, which is getting ready to open up and 'normalize,' and the low-income country world where that's not even on anyone's radar," Kenyon said.

Polar bears in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge
The Arctic National Wildlife Refuge is home to polar bears and migrating caribou. US Fish and Wildlife Service/Handout via Reuters

7. Biden administration suspends oil leases in Alaska wildlife refuge: The decision to suspend oil and gas leases in Alaska's Arctic National Wildlife Refuge reverses a Trump administration decision, reigniting a decades-long political fight over a remote region that is home to polar bears and other wildlife - and a rich reserve of oil. Per the Associated Press: "Environmental groups and Democrats cheered the Interior Department order, while Alaska's all-Republican congressional delegation slammed it as misguided and illegal."

8. Democrats easily hold House seat in New Mexico election: State Rep. Melanie Stansbury defeated a fellow state lawmaker in a special election to replace Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, the AP reports. Stansbury's victory was never really in doubt as Biden carried the district by 23 points and Haaland by 16 points last November. Her victory means Democrats' slim majority remains unchanged.

9. Fauci was freaked out by his overnight fandom: "Our society is totally nuts," Dr. Anthony Fauci wrote in an email last year after being forwarded an article called "'Cuomo Crush' and 'Fauci Fever' - Sexualization of These Men Is a Real Thing on the Internet." Thousands of Fauci's emails were published by The Washington Post and BuzzFeed after records requests, providing insight into the disease expert's personal and professional actions during the pandemic.

10. Eating out might cost more than it used to: Small-restaurant owners nationwide have had to increase their prices because of labor shortages, higher wages, and rising costs of staple foods - including chicken wings and cooking oil. Some owners have had to pass these increased costs onto customers, bumping up the cost of eating out.

Today's trivia question: The first-ever national ad about ALS will air today. The Yankees made history when they did what for Lou Gehrig? Email your guess and a suggested question to me at bgriffiths@insider.com.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Patrick Mahomes on 20-0 goal: The mindset every week is to win

    Patrick Mahomes didn’t predict the Chiefs would go 20-0. The star quarterback simply answered a question about which record he would like to break. What NFL player wouldn’t want to go undefeated, especially considering so few have accomplished that during the Super Bowl era? “To me, records don’t mean anything unless you’re winning that last [more]

  • U.S. citizen imprisoned in Russia calls on Biden to raise issue at Putin summit

    Paul Whelan, the American businessman imprisoned in Russia on spying charges, called on President Biden to resolve the issue of U.S. citizens being detained for political reasons during his summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin this month.Why it matters: Whelan's message, delivered during an interview with CNN from a Russian labor camp, comes ahead of an early test for Biden's promise to hold Moscow to account for its abuses.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscrib

  • Tattooed Talent Allie Colleen Infuses Personality into Her Music and Her Ink — What Makes It 'Worth It'

    "Those last 20 minutes were, I mean, a hundred percent like the pits of hell," she jokes of her latest tattoo session

  • Biden goes on the offense in battle to pass voting rights legislation

    Pressure is escalating to advance the package, which puts a target on Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema During his speech in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Joe Biden said he would ‘fight like heck’ to pass voting rights legislation. Photograph: Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images Sign up for the Guardian’s Fight to Vote newsletter Happy Thursday, Buckle in for a voting rights summer. The next few months could determine the course of American democracy. After months of Republican attacks on voting access, Joe Biden used

  • The Latest: More cases in virus cluster in southern China

    Fifteen more COVID-19 cases have been reported in the southern Chinese province of Guangzhou, with a report saying the coronavirus variant in the latest outbreak is more transmissible than in previous clusters in the country. Respected business magazine Caixin quotes the chief infectious disease specialist at the hospital in Guangzhou where the latest cases are being treated as saying the patients are carrying a heavier viral load than in past, making it easier to pass the virus to others. Guangdong, which borders on Hong Kong, has reported around 50 cases as of Thursday.

  • Patrick Mahomes on rehab from toe surgery: 'If there was a game (today), I'd be able to play in it'

    Patrick Mahomes is feeling much better after undergoing toe surgery in February.

  • Russian opposition activist taken off flight faces two-month detention

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -A Russian court on Wednesday ruled to keep opposition activist Andrei Pivovarov, who was seized off a flight that was about to take off for Poland, in custody for two months pending a trial. Police removed Pivovarov, a former director of Open Russia, a now defunct opposition group linked to exiled former oil tycoon and Kremlin critic Mikhail Khodorkovsky, from the plane at St. Petersburg's Pulkovo airport late on Monday. Pivovarov stands accused of violating Russia's legislation on "undesirable organisations", a designation that effectively outlaws any group.

  • UAE, Bahrain make Pfizer/BioNTech shot available to those who got Sinopharm vaccine

    DUBAI (Reuters) -The United Arab Emirates and Bahrain have made the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine available as a booster shot to those initially immunised with a vaccine developed by the China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm). The Gulf states, which have vaccinated large portions of their populations, initially started inoculating residents and citizens with the Sinopharm COVID-19 shot before later introducing other vaccines.

  • Yellow Faces House Probe Over $700 Million Covid-Aid Loan

    (Bloomberg) -- A House panel is scrutinizing a $700 million national security loan given to trucking company Yellow Corp. from pandemic relief funds during the Trump administration.The investigation is the latest in a series of inquiries by the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis Congress into the trillions of dollars in aid that were approved by Congress under former President Donald Trump. Democratic Representative Jim Clyburn, chairman of the panel, announced the probe Thursday in a

  • SpaceX will launch four private astronaut missions to the Space Station through 2023

    SpaceX is going to be providing more rides to the International Space Station for private astronauts, on top of the previously announced mission set to take place as early as next January. All four of these flights will be for Axiom, a private commercial spaceflight and space station company, and they're set to take place between early next year through 2023. SpaceX's Crew Dragon and Falcon 9 spacecraft make up the first commercial launch system certified for transporting humans to the ISS, and they've already delivered three groups of NASA astronauts to the orbital lab, including one demo crew for its final qualification test, and two operational crews to live and work on the station.

  • China's silencing of Tiananmen tributes extends to Hong Kong

    For years, China has quashed any discussion on the mainland of its bloody 1989 crackdown on pro-democracy protesters in Beijing's Tiananmen Square, nearly erasing what happened from the collective consciousness. Now it may be Hong Kong's turn, as China's ruling Communist Party pulls the city more directly into its orbit. The semi-autonomous territories of Hong Kong and nearby Macao were for years the last places on Chinese soil allowed to publicly mark the events of June 4, 1989, when the People's Liberation Army opened fire on student-led protesters in a crackdown that left hundreds, if not thousands, dead.

  • NBA betting: Brooklyn Nets open as big favorites over Milwaukee Bucks in East semifinals

    One second-round matchup in the NBA Playoffs is set, and it has the potential to be one of the best series of the postseason.

  • Joy Reid Blasts ‘Mango Macbeth’ Trump and Republicans for ‘Endless Insurrection’ (Video)

    Joy Reid called out what she referred to as the “endless insurrection” conducted by Republicans — and “mango Macbeth” Donald Trump — in a rant criticizing dubious election audits this Thursday. Reid said on her June 3 episode of The ReidOut that “the current Republican party has allowed the delusions of a single individual, disgraced twice impeached failed Florida blogger to reveal what frankly has long been its one true ethos: That when Republicans lose, it can only be because of fraud.” Reid p

  • RNC threatens Republicans will boycott 2024 presidential debates unless changes are made

    The head of the GOP reiterated arguments then-President Donald Trump made in 2020 when he complained that the debates were too late in the year.

  • Photos of Australian Soldiers Drinking From Dead Man’s Prosthetic Leg Were Leaked by Angry Ex Wife

    Anthony Devlin via ReutersA decorated Australian soldier’s defamation case has been derailed after hundreds of photos showing soldiers drinking from a prosthetic leg were unearthed from his backyard. Ben Roberts-Smith, who was awarded the Victoria Cross by Queen Elizabeth II, says his angry ex-wife leaked the photos on USB drives he had buried in a lunchbox in his backyard.Roberts-Smith is suing news outlets the Age, Sydney Morning Herald, Canberra Times, and Nine newspapers over stories that he

  • California's nightmare summer: Massive wildfires could start as soon as this month

    The Golden State needs water now, right now.Why it matters: California reservoir water levels are so low that some hydroelectric power plants may be forced offline during the peak of summer wildfire season, AP reports.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe state's massive water storage system is vanishing faster than usual.The state’s reservoirs are 50% lower than normal, according to Jay Lund of the University of California at Dav

  • 'They were my neighbors and friends': India's second COVID wave ravages the countryside

    Bodies are piling up by the Ganges, but lack of government data is obscuring the true extent of COVID-19 in rural India.

  • US Capitol riots: Second guilty plea in sprawling probe

    A crane operator from Florida admits obstructing an official proceeding of Congress.

  • White House delivers warning on ransomware

    The White House issued a memo that said businesses should take immediate action to prevent cyberattacks. The FBI is blaming cyber criminals believed to be based in Russia for the recent attacks.

  • Some people were just not buying 'Only You,' Spotify's attempt at flattery through data-mining

    Yesterday, the music streamer rolled out features such as "Your Artist Pair" that purport to reveal the breadth of its listeners' tastes.