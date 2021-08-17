10 things in tech you need to know today

Matt Rourke/AP Photo

1. The US is investigating Tesla's Autopilot after 11 crashes into first-responder vehicles. Since 2018, several of the cars have struck emergency vehicles, resulting in an official probe into the cars' Autopilot feature. Here's what you need to know about the investigation, which will look at every Tesla made since 2014.

2. Walmart is looking to hire someone to lead crypto and digital currency. The announcement comes just weeks after Amazon posted a similar job offering, and points to an increased interest in cryptocurrency among major retailers.

3. We tracked down the most important leaders at Travis Kalanick's secretive food startup. CloudKitchens operates under a veil of secrecy, where employees can't list the company on their LinkedIn profiles and are discouraged from telling friends and family about their work. We outlined 62 CloudKitchens power players, plus 26 who left in the last two years.

4. Jeff Bezos' space company Blue Origin is suing NASA. The filing is Bezos' second attempt to overturn NASA's decision to choose SpaceX over Blue Origin for a lucrative moon landing contract. Here's what we know about the suit so far.

5. The controversial app Yik Yak is officially back. Popular among college-aged students in its heyday, the app is back four years after it shut down amid criticisms about cyberbullying and threats of violence. Read up on the app, which lets users send anonymous, gossipy messages to people within a five-mile radius.

6. Facebook and Google are laying another giant undersea internet cable. This time, the cable - known as "Apricot" - will stretch 7,500 miles between six Asian countries. More on that here.

7. Mark Cuban reveals he owns less than $500 worth of dogecoin. Despite his praise for the meme token, the billionaire and owner of the Dallas Mavericks disclosed he only has $494 worth of the cryptocurrency. Here's what else he said about dogecoin.

8. Apple and Google are losing legal battles over patents. Big Tech companies are losing hundreds of millions of dollars as the industry faces increased scrutiny from lawmakers for anti-competitive behavior. Here's a rundown of some of the recent lawsuits.

9. Silicon Valley is falling apart. Linette Lopez writes that the way we make technology has become intellectually and financially siloed, resulting in lazy and derivative products that don't solve real-world problems. Why she thinks the tech industry is all out of ideas.

10. Female founders share their ugliest moments when pitching VCs for a rape-kit startup. The founders, who have raised $2.2 million for Leda Health, a startup that produces at-home rape kits, faced questions like "Do you guys have sleepovers?" Here's an inside look at what many female femtech entrepreneurs experience.

