10 things turning 100 in 2024, from Band-Aids to Popsicles

Sweets like Dum Dums and Popsicles were invented in 1924.

The first Winter Olympics were held 100 years ago in Chamonix, France.

2024 will mark the 100th year of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

The world has come a long way since 1924.

The year 2024 marks the 100th anniversary of famous events, brands, and inventions that have become everyday staples.

Here are 10 things turning 100 in the new year.

Dum Dums were created 100 years ago.

Dum Dums. John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Akron Candy Company in Bellevue, Ohio, created Dum Dum lollipops in 1924. In 1953, Spangler Candy bought the company and produced 84 million Dum Dums in its first year. The original seven flavors were lemon, lime, orange, coconut-pineapple, cherry, grape, and butterscotch.

According to the company's official website, an executive at Akron Candy Company came up with the name "Dum Dum" because it was easy for children to say and remember.

Kleenex tissues were first introduced in 1924.

Kleenex aisle at Target. Ananya Vahal/Business Insider

Kleenex were initially advertised by Kimberly-Clark as a "marvelous new way to remove cold cream" when they were introduced to stores on June 12, 1924, according to the company's website. The name "Kleenex" later became synonymous with the word "tissue."

The first Winter Olympics were held 100 years ago in Chamonix, France.

Figure skaters at the 1924 Winter Olympics in Chamonix, France. Topical Press Agency/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Around 10,000 spectators attended the first Winter Olympic Games in 1924 to watch events such as ice hockey, figure skating, curling, and ski jumping.

The next Winter Olympics will be held in 2026 in the Italian cities of Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo.

Ready-to-use Band-Aids appeared in stores for the first time in 1924.

Ready-to-use Band-Aids debuted 100 years ago in 1924. Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

The first Band-Aids, which appeared in stores in 1921, were long strips measuring 3 by 18 inches that needed to be cut into smaller bandages. In 1924, Johnson & Johnson debuted the first mass-produced, ready-to-use Band-Aids in individual wrappers.

Iodized table salt turns 100 years old in 2024.

Table salt. Sebastian Gollnow/picture alliance via Getty Images

Iodized salt was first sold at grocery stores in Michigan in 1924 in an area where residents experienced iodine deficiency, according to the scientific journal Nutrients. Iodine, a necessary nutrient for thyroid hormone production, is now added to salt in around 120 countries.

2024 will mark the 100th year of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. Gotham / GC Images

The first Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade in 1924 celebrated the opening of its flagship store on 34th Street in New York City spanning 1 million square feet, The History Channel reported.

The parade marched 6 miles from Harlem to the Macy's store in Herald Square and included floats of Little Red Riding Hood and animals from the Central Park Zoo.

Popsicles were patented 100 years ago.

Popsicles. Julia Calderone/Business Insider

Popsicles were invented in 1905 by 11-year-old Frank Epperson, who accidentally left a cup of soda with a stirring stick out in the cold overnight and discovered a new frozen treat.

He patented his invention, which he initially called an "Epsicle," in 1924. According to Popsicle's official website, Epperson's children called them "Pop's 'Sicles," and the name "Popsicle" stuck.

In 1924, Clarence Birdseye invented a quick-freezing method to bring frozen food to the masses.

Boxes of Bird's Eye frozen foods on a conveyor belt. Bettmann/Contributor/Getty Images

While working as a fur trader in Labrador, Canada, Birdseye observed how the Inuit stored freshly caught fish by freezing them immediately.

Inspired, he invented a quick-freezing process involving 168 patents that preserved the taste and texture of foods like fish, meat, fruits, and vegetables in 1924, according to the Library of Congress.

Chicago's 100-year-old Soldier Field is one of the oldest arenas in the NFL.

Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. Patrick Gorski/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Designed by Chicago architects Holabird & Roche and completed in 1924, Soldier Field can hold 63,500 people. It has been the home of the Chicago Bears since 1971.

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, also known as MGM Studios, was founded 100 years ago in 1924.

MGM Studios. Bollmoor/ullstein bild via Getty Images

On April 17, 1924, Louis B. Mayer merged his theater company with Metro Pictures Corporation and Goldwyn Pictures Corporation to form the Hollywood studio powerhouse Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, The Hollywood Reporter reported.

MGM went on to produce and distribute iconic films such as "Gone with the Wind," "The Wizard of Oz," and "Singin' in the Rain" as well as contemporary hits such as "Legally Blonde."

Amazon acquired MGM for $8.5 billion in 2021.

Read the original article on Business Insider