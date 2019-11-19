10 Things We Want to Leave Behind in the 2010s

We’re not usually ones for New Year’s resolutions. But new decade resolutions? Okay, we can get behind that. Ten years seems like enough time to recognize the difference between just another annoying cultural fad that will fade on its own and something truly egregious that’s dug its heels into our collective consciousness. They say it takes 21 days to form a habit, but it sometimes takes society a good decade to make some really, really bad decisions. Here are 10 things we want to be done with as we head into the 2020s.