Here are 10 things to do this weekend in the Evansville area

Looking for something to do in the Tri-State this weekend? Check out our list of events and activities.

Thursday

Ritzy's Fantasy of Lights

Through Jan. 1 at Garvin Park, 1600 N. Main St. Tickets range from $7 to $25 per vehicle.

The annual Ritzy's Fantasy of Lights is back for its 30th year. On the one-mile drive, you can see holiday light displays, as well as some with animated lights including flying reindeer, dancing bears, and a waving Santa.

Newburgh Winterlights

Through Sunday, 5-8:30 p.m., Aurand Trailhead, Indiana 662 East. Tickets are $5 to $20.

With more lights than ever, come experience the wonder of thousands of lights along the Rivertown Trail, across the red bridge, through the woods, and out onto the overlook.

Friday

Santa Stroll

5 to 7 p.m., Main Street in Evansville. Free.

Take a stroll down Main Street by foot or vehicle to enjoy the Downtown holiday decorations and lighting installations including the Tunnel of Light, Chandelier Tree, Santa's Little Helpers Alley and more. This year will feature a special one-night-only "Polar Express"-themed installation for the event. Volunteers will distribute free Christmas ornaments, holiday crafts and more. Costume characters will be along the street and available for photos.

EPO: Handel's Messiah By Candlelight

Friday at 7 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, 216 SE Third St.; and Saturday at 7 p.m. in St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1029 Kundeck St. Tickets are $25, free for children and students.

One of Evansville's traditional holiday events is back with a special evening of beautiful music and singing with the Evansville Philharmonic Chorus, special guest artists and the Evansville Philharmonic Orchestra.

Evansville Thunderbolts

7 p.m., Ford Center, 1 SE Martin Luther King Drive. Tickets range from $16 to $35.

Join the Evansville Thunderbolts as they take on the Huntsville Havoc for Free Kids Day, where kids 12 and under get in for free.

Shane Gillis Live

Shane Gillis will be performing at Old National Events Plaza on Friday.

7 p.m., Old National Events Plaza, 715 Locust St. Tickets are $49.

Comedian Shane Gillis is stopping in Evansville on his tour.

Saturday

S.T.E.A.M. Saturday

10 a.m. CMoe-Koch Family Children's Museum of Evansville, 22 SE Fifth St. Activities included with general admission.

Happening every third Saturday, visitors can explore an interactive, hands-on activity designed to spark curiosity in science, technology, engineering, art, and math.

Eclipse show

1 p.m., Saturday and Sunday weekly, Koch Immersive Theater and Planetarium, 411 SE Riverside Drive. Tickets are $ 7 for adults and $5 for youth and members.

This eclipse-oriented planetarium show demonstrates a simulation of the conditions that produce a solar and lunar eclipse.

Evansville Thunderbolts

Peoria’s Mike Gelatt (27) reaches out to block a shot from Evansville’s Brendan Harrogate (61) as the Evansville Thunderbolts host an Education Day game aga inst the Peoria Rivermen at Ford Center in Evansville, Ind., Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023.

7 p.m., Ford Center, 1 SE Martin Luther King Drive. Tickets range from $16 to $35.

Join the Evansville Thunderbolts as they take on the Peoria Rivermen for Jurassic Night, with inflatable prehistoric creatures, dino selfie stations and more.

Sunday

Straight No Chaser: The Sleighin' It Tour

7 p.m., Old National Events Plaza, 715 Locust St. Tickets range from $29.50 to $69.50./

Indiana University-founded male a capella group Straight No Chaser is performing in Evansville as part of a holiday tour.

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: Here are 10 things to do this weekend in the Evansville area