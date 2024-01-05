10 things to do this winter in the Hudson Valley, now that the holidays are over

Now that the holiday season is over, the calendar isn't quite as packed with things to do. And if you enjoy keeping busy, the early months of the year can feel like a drop in momentum.

When winter weather rolls in, it can be hard to find things to do or even reasons to get out of the house.

Rest assured the Hudson Valley has plenty to offer this season. Here you'll find just some of the fun things to do and events to help get you out and about, even when things tend to slow down.

Want to start a new hobby this winter? Try knitting, sewing and quilting at Beetle and Fred in Beacon. For those trying this for the first time, they have classes available for beginners. Visit their website to see their class schedule for January.

Cross-Country Skiing, Snowshoeing and Sledding

If you're looking to try a new winter sport, these spots provide the perfect opportunity to take up cross-country skiing and snowshoeing.

Looking to go sledding with friends and family? Try one of these places:

Ice skating

Don't miss these indoor and outdoor rinks across the region.

Indoor Ice Skating Rinks

Outdoor Ice Skating Rinks

This winter through March at the Millbrook Winery, you can enjoy a bowl of chili or soup in their loft while you sip on their selection of wines and overlook the vineyard.

Located in New Paltz, Mohonk Mountain House has a lot to offer during the winter season including outdoor activities like ice skating, winter hiking, snow tubing and winter sports including cross country skiing and snowshoeing. Day trip packages are available, but if you're looking for an experience, they have themed weekends this winter such as a jazz-themed weekend, wellness weekend and a couples getaway around Valentine's Day.

Mount Peter Ski Area in Orange County has a few activities the whole family can enjoy. Of course, they have the ski and snowboarding slopes open, but they also have tubing. A great way to enjoy the snow, they also have a carpet lift to take you back to the top, so your tubing experience is as laid back as possible.

The Kartrite Resort & Indoor Waterpark

The Kartrite Resort and Indoor Waterpark holds New York’s largest indoor water park. If you're looking for a weekend getaway or day trip, there is plenty to do here. The indoor water park includes rides, slides and pools for all ages, lounge chairs and cabanas, along with a bar. But they also have a heated outdoor pool, always heated to 85 degrees. You can stay warm in the pool while taking in the scenic snow-topped natural landscape.

There are also indoor activities in the resort to keep you busy including an arcade, bowling alley, climbing walls, laser tag and virtual reality. You'll also find multiple restaurants, bars and sweet treats. The Kartrite Resort and Indoor Waterpark is located in Monticello.

Rocking Horse Ranch Resort

Rocking Horse Ranch Resort in Highland offers a Winter Fun Park for guests.

The Rocking Horse Ranch Resort in Highland has their own Winter Fun Park and plenty of indoor activities to enjoy. For the winter season they offer ice skating, skiing, snow tubing and horseback trail rides. Inside the resort you'll find all-inclusive dining, indoor pools always heated to 85 degrees, nightly entertainment such as live music and dancing, an arcade, laser tag and an archery range.

They also have special events, which you can find on their website. If you want to get away but don't want to go too far, this could be a good place for you and your family to visit.

Museums and Historic Grounds

Visitors make their way through works by John Chamberlain on display at DIA Beacon on November 16, 2020.

Location: 3 Beekman St., Beacon

Open: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday to Monday

On Sunday, Jan. 28, Dia Beacon is hosting Hudson Valley Free Day, where residents of Albany, Columbia, Dutchess, Greene, Orange, Putnam, Rensselaer, Rockland, Saratoga, Schenectady, Sullivan, Ulster, Washington, and Westchester counties have free admission to the gallery. For more information about the event, see here.

Location: 124 Raymond Ave., Poughkeepsie

Open: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Sunday; 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday

Location: 33 Garden Road, Annandale-On-Hudson

Open: Will reopen on Wednesday, Jan. 24

Location: 4097 Albany Post Road, Hyde Park

Tours of the home of Franklin D. Roosevelt will be suspended from Jan. 7 to 20, and then they will resume their normal operating hours from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. The grounds and the FDR Library and Museum will remain open. For more information on hours, see the National Park Service's website.

On Tuesday, Jan. 30 there will be a birthday celebration for FDR at the Franklin D. Roosevelt Presidential Library and Museum. Every year, this free, public event is held to commemorate the former president with birthday cake and refreshments and provide an opportunity to learn some history. For more information on the event, visit the library's website.

Location: 2683 South Road, Poughkeepsie

The Locust Grove Visitor Center and Galleries will be open from January to March, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The Locust Grove Mansion and Locust Grove gardens, grounds, and hiking trails are closed for the winter.

Location: Administration Parking Lot 15, 1 Hawk Drive, New Paltz

Open: Will reopen Saturday, Feb. 3, 5-7 p.m.

Location: 119 Vanderbilt Park Road, Hyde Park

Tours of the Vanderbilt Mansion will be suspended from Jan. 7 to 20, and then they will resume their normal operating hours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The grounds and the Pavilion Visitor Center will remain open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for restroom access. For more information on hours, see the National Park Service's website.

Winter Farmers Markets

Location: Amenia Town Hall, 4988 NY-22, Amenia

Open: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays from January to April

Location: 223 Main St., Beacon

Open: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays

Location: A. Dorrer Drive, Callicoon

Open: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays

Location: Greig Farm, 229 Pitcher Lane, Red Hook

Open: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily

Location: Old Dutch Church, 272 Wall St., Kingston

Open: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every other Saturday from Dec. 2-April 20

Location: Millerton Methodist Church, 6 Dutchess Ave., Millerton

Open: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every second and fourth Saturday of the month, January to April

Location: 115 Liberty Corners Road, Pine Island

Open: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays

