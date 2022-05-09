10 things I wish I'd done differently on my first cruise, from choosing a better room to reserving shows in advance

Insider's reporter took her first cruise onboard Royal Caribbean's Wonder of the Seas, the largest cruise ship in the world. Joey Hadden/Insider

I took my first cruise on the world's largest cruise ship — Royal Caribbean's Wonder of the Seas.

Mistakes like choosing a room at the front of the ship or forgetting earplugs made it less enjoyable.

I also regret taking my first cruise by myself and sailing for seven nights.

After returning from my first cruise ever on the world's largest cruise ship, there are some things I'd do differently to save money and make the most of my trip.

The author takes a reflective photo on the top deck of the world's largest cruise ship. Joey Hadden/Insider

I've traveled by car, bus, train, and plane, but boats of any kind were completely new to me until April 2022, when I went on my first cruise to the Caribbean for a reporting trip.

I embarked on a seven-night voyage onboard the largest cruise ship in the world, Royal Caribbean's Wonder of the Seas. We sailed to Roatán, Honduras; Cozumel and Costa Maya in Mexico; as well as Royal Caribbean's own private island in the Bahamas.

While it felt surreal to be on such a large vessel in the middle of the ocean, I made some mistakes that made my trip more expensive and less enjoyable than it could have been. While I learned that cruising isn't really my preferred vacation style, if I had avoided these mistakes, I think I would have had a better time. Here's what I'll do differently should I find myself on a cruise ship again.

Booking a seven-night trip for my first cruise experience was an ambitious decision that made me feel overwhelmed.

The author's first cruise was a week long. Joey Hadden/Insider

Cruises can be as short as three nights or as long as several weeks, and even months. When booking my cruise, I thought one week would be a good amount of time to get used to the lifestyle.

While I was initially in awe of the ship and the journey ahead of me, I struggled with sleep and motion sickness every day. I was grateful to be out in the ocean, but by the fourth day, I felt like I was ready to go home and overwhelmed by the remaining time I had on the ship.

Since cruising was a new form of vacation and transportation for me, I wish I had booked a shorter trip for my first time.

I took this cruise by myself, but if I were to do it again, I'd travel with someone else.

The author in her stateroom. Joey Hadden/Insider

The length of the trip would have been more bearable if I had a friend with me, in my opinion.

While there were many social activities and friendly cruisers who loved to chat with random strangers like me, I still found myself feeling lonely on the ship. I longed to have a conversation with someone who knows me or share my experiences in new places with a loved one. Being surrounded by so many families and groups of friends made me wish I could be with mine.

If I cruise again, I'll bring a crew.

I'm prone to motion sickness, and I unknowingly booked a room where movement on the ship felt the strongest.

The front of the ship viewed from the stateroom window. Joey Hadden/Insider

For $2,000, I spent seven nights in a 179-square-foot ocean-view stateroom on deck 8. Insider paid for my cabin, per our reporting standards.

My cabin came with a private bathroom, a king-size bed, and an ocean view.



It was a midtier room — a step above interior staterooms, which have no window, a step below staterooms with a balcony, and two steps below a suite.

Since it was at the very front of deck eight, I felt constant motion in my room. This made sense to me after talking to seasoned cruisers on the ship, who several told me that the front of the ship is one of the worst places to be for feeling motion. Higher decks in the middle of the ship feel calmer and more stable, they said.

Some nights were rockier than others. On the roughest nights, I heard and felt a similar sensation to thunder beneath me every few minutes. Loud thumps and heavy vibrations in my room sounded like large pieces of furniture falling down. The first night this happened, I feared the worst, but over time, I realized that this was a normal aspect of cruising — but one I would likely never get used to.

Next time, I'd choose a room in the middle of the ship.

If I had remembered to bring earplugs, I might have gotten more sleep.

The author couldn't sleep without earplugs most nights. Joey Hadden/Insider

During rough nights at sea, I heard sounds that reminded me of thunder every few minutes, which made it nearly impossible for me to sleep.

If I had earplugs with me, I may have been able to rest more during my trip. One night, it was so loud that I decided to sleep with my earbuds in, but since I sleep on my side, I woke up with one earbud painfully pushed too far into my ear.

I forgot to bring cash, which was essential for tipping bus drivers and tour guides during excursions.

Inside of a tour bus during an excursion in Costa Maya. Joey Hadden/Insider

Cash is a must on cruises, I learned. Although you can tip the cruise ship members with a credit card at the end of your trip, you need cash to tip the bus drivers and tour guides during excursions at the ports.

There are ATMs on board the ship, but they have withdrawal fees, according to the Royal Caribbean website.

I regret wasting space in my suitcase on dresses for formal nights, which were not enforced.

The author and other guests on a formal night. Joey Hadden/Insider

I hate dressing formally, but I knew cruises had formal nights going into the trip. So I brought one nice dress with me to wear anytime I needed it. But I learned after the first formal night that the dress code wasn't strictly enforced. People wore a range of outfits from evening gowns to t-shirts.

I relaxed my look on the other two formal nights, but I felt like I wasted the limited space in my suitcase with the dress. Next time, I won't bring it with me.

I missed some shows because I didn't make reservations for the week as soon as I boarded the ship.

Reservations for a show in the Aquatheater onboard Wonder of the Seas. Joey Hadden/Insider

The cruise ship was full of activities and restaurants that I could go to any time, but some restaurants, like the specialty ones, and all the shows onboard, required reservations that I made through the Royal Caribbean app.

However, I found that it was often hard to get day-of reservations for many shows I wanted. Waiting until the last minute to plan for these events was a mistake.

For example, the circus-like acrobatic water show in the Aquatheater seemed to be the most popular and hardest reservation to get. I tried to get one on the day of the event but wasn't able to find any availability until a show that was two nights later.

Next time, I'll make all my reservations for shows as soon as possible.

I reserved all specialty restaurants before my trip, but wished I hadn't booked so many once I realized the included restaurants were so delicious and diverse.

The author eats at specialty restaurants on the ship: The Mason Jar (L) and Wonderland (R). Joey Hadden/Insider

One of the most unique things about cruising is that most meals, snacks, and drinks are all-inclusive as part of the cruise rate.

However, on large ships like Wonder of the Seas, more than a dozen restaurants with specialty offerings like sushi are not included, and incur additional charges, either as a one-time fee or by the dish.

While show reservations aren't available until you board the ship, specialty restaurants can be reserved as soon as you book your trip. I booked specialty restaurants for nearly every night of the cruise.

However, I was pleasantly surprised to find that some of the most delicious and satisfying meals I had were in the restaurants that were included for guests. There were a handful of buffets with all different types of food, and the main dining room served a three-course meal with varying menu items each night. Every single one of my cravings was satisfied by these complimentary options. One of the best meals I had was in the main dining room.

Since I booked so many specialty restaurants, I didn't have time to try all the buffets or eat in the main dining room more than once. Next time, I'll save money and eat more included meals.

At the ports, I booked two excursions with beach stops and ended up feeling like I wasted time.

Beach time in Tulum (L) and Costa Maya (R). Joey Hadden/Insider

At each port stop, guests have the option of booking excursions through the cruise line for an additional cost. These range from tours to activities like hiking or ziplining. At two of the stops, Cozumel and Costa Maya in Mexico, I booked excursions that included a few hours of beach time, where guests got access to a beach club with lounge chairs.

In Cozumel, I went to a beach club in Tulum after a long tour of Mayan ruins, where it was nice to relax and enjoy some of the clearest ocean water I had ever seen.

The next day in Costa Maya, I went on a very brief tour of the island before going to the beach. Since I felt like I got my beach fix the day before, I found myself wishing I could spend the time exploring more of the island instead.

Next time, I'll only book one excursion with beach time.

At the end of my cruise, I made the mistake of booking a night flight, leaving me in the airport for 14 hours.

The author attempts to sleep while protecting her bags at the airport. Joey Hadden/Insider

At the end of the cruise, passengers disembarked in the morning upon returning to port. But when booking my cruise, I learned that the scheduled port arrival time isn't the exact time I'd be off the ship.

As Insider previously reported, a cruise ship's scheduled arrival time is when the ship docks at the port. Before passengers can get off, there's an inspection that can take "anywhere between 20 minutes to an hour or more," according to the article.

Just to be safe, I booked a night flight, since I'd rather wait at the airport all day than miss my flight home.

However, I definitely overdid it. I arrived at the airport at 9 a.m. for my 9 p.m. flight that ended up being delayed two hours.

Next time, to avoid spending 14 hours in an airport, I'll book an afternoon flight at the end of my cruise.

Ultimately, I left the ship thinking that cruises are cool but not for me. But if I hadn't made these mistakes, I might have had a different conclusion.

The author stands in front of the largest cruise ship in the world. Joey Hadden/Insider

I don't think cruising is my preferred form of travel, but a lot of these mistakes had a huge impact on my experience. To really know if I could be a cruiser, I'd have to take another trip that takes these lessons learned into greater consideration.

