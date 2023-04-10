10 New Thrillers You Won’t Be Able To Put Down

In this debut novel, South Asian American high school student Angie witnesses a violent altercation between two white male classmates and a Black female classmate, Chiara. After being physically and verbally harassed by the two boys, Chiara stabs one of them. Following the incident, the media totally sides with the (rich) student and pressures Angie and her single father, Bobby, to do the same. Constant visits from her white swim team partner and the boys' lawyer leads Angie to give a weak testimony skewing in his favor. Unfortunately, even with Angie's unconvincing account, the odds are already stacked against Chiara: She’s technically not enrolled in the school, she has disappeared, and her family is unable to defend her. Our Best Intentions realistically shows the endemic discrimination in the justice system.

