Princess Diana revealed that after marrying into the royal family, her "personality was taken away." Tim Graham Photo Library/Getty Images

Princess Diana rarely spoke openly about her life as a royal.

However, in one controversial interview, she admitted to feeling trapped in "the royal machine."

Diana also spoke to other journalists about what she believed the role of the monarchy should be.

Princess Diana's life as a royal ranged from incredibly inspiring to undeniably tragic.

And, when it finally came time to set the record straight about her marriage, motherhood, and what she believed the role of the monarchy should be, the Princess of Wales was nothing less than open and honest - much like Meghan Markle was in her and Prince Harry's bombshell Oprah interview.

Here are 10 times Princess Diana spoke candidly about her complicated life as a royal.

"The day I walked down the aisle at St. Paul's Cathedral, I felt that my personality was taken away from me, and I was taken over by the royal machine," Princess Diana reportedly once said in an interview.

Princess Diana and Prince Charles on their wedding day on July 29, 1981. ASSOCIATED PRESS

According to E! News, Princess Diana told one interviewer she had ill feelings about her wedding day, despite the event being called the wedding of the century.

"It took a long time to understand why people were so interested in me," Princess Diana told journalist Martin Bashir.

Princess Diana leaving the first anti-AIDS bookshop in Paris on November 4, 1992. VINCENT AMALVY/AFP/Getty Images

"I assumed it was because my husband had done a lot of wonderful work leading up to our marriage and our relationship," Diana told Bashir during her revealing BBC1 "Panorama" interview in 1995. "But then ... during the years you see yourself as a good product that sits on a shelf and sells well, and people make a lot of money out of you."

There have recently been questions over Bashir's interview with Diana — her brother, Charles Spencer, alleged that Bashir showed Diana fake documents to persuade her to take part in the interview. This month, the Metropolitan Police said they would not be launching a criminal investigation into the matter, saying they had "carefully assessed" the allegations. The BBC is conducting its own investigation.

"You know, people think that at the end of the day a man is the only answer," Diana told Bashir of being on her own. "Actually, a fulfilling job is better for me."

Princess Diana meeting admirers. Princess Diana Archive/Getty Images

Throughout her short life, Princess Diana was a dedicated humanitarian.

"Nothing brings me more happiness than trying to help the most vulnerable people in society," the princess said of her role in the royal family.

Princess Diana shaking the hand of an HIV Aids patient in April 1987. John Redman/ AP Images

"It is a good and essential part of my life, a kind of destiny," she told Bashir.

"I'd like to be a queen of people's hearts, in people's hearts, but I don't see myself being the queen of this country," Princess Diana once said. "I don't think many people will want me to be queen."

Princess Diana in the Spencer Tiara. Jim Bourdier/AP Images

In the Bashir interview, Princess Diana went so far as to name the royal family as those who didn't want her to become queen, saying they saw her as a "non-starter."

"I do things differently because I don't go by a rule book, [and] because I lead from the heart, not the head," Princess Diana said of why the royal family hadn't warmed to her.

Princess Diana at the Aintree racecourse during the Grand National, Liverpool, UK, on April 3, 1982. Hulton Archive/Getty

"Albeit that's got me into trouble in my work, I understand that," the Princess of Wales continued. "But someone's got to go out there and love people and show it."

"I had bulimia for a number of years. And that's like a secret disease," she revealed to Bashir.

Princess Diana. Georges De Keerle/Getty Images

"You inflict it upon yourself because your self-esteem is at a low ebb, and you don't think you're worthy or valuable. You fill your stomach up four or five times a day — some do it more — and it gives you a feeling of comfort," she said. "Then you're disgusted at the bloatedness of your stomach, and then you bring it all up again. And it's a repetitive pattern which is very destructive to yourself."

Princess Diana revealed that her eating disorder was a "symptom of what was going on in [her] marriage."

"I was crying out for help, but giving the wrong signals, and people were using my bulimia as a coat on a hanger," she said. "They decided that was the problem — Diana was unstable."

"Well, there were three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded," she famously told Bashir of Prince Charles' affair with Camilla Parker Bowles.

Lady Diana Spencer and Camilla Parker Bowles at Ludlow Races where Prince Charles competed in 1980. Express Newspapers/Getty Images

Princess Diana and Prince Charles separated in 1992 and divorced in 1996.

"I felt compelled to perform. Well, when I say perform, I was compelled to go out and do my engagements and not let people down and support them and love them," she said of life as a royal.

Princess Diana circa October 1981 wearing a Donald Campbell suit and a John Boyd hat greeting well-wishers. Anwar Hussein/Getty Images

"And, in a way, by being out in public they supported me, although they weren't aware just how much healing they were giving me, and it carried me through," she said in the BBC interview.

"It's vital the monarchy keeps in touch with the people - it's what I try to do," Princess Diana told Peter Stothard of The Times.

Princess Diana hugs and plays with an HIV-positive baby at Faban Hostel, San Paulo, on the second day of her visit to Brazil in 1991. Dave Caulkin, File/AP

Diana worked on a number of causes ranging from outreach to those living with HIV and AIDS to the removal of dangerous landmines in war-torn countries, amidst and despite her troubling marriage and complicated relationship with the press.

