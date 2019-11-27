10 Tinder Bio Examples For Serious Relationships

Looking for best Tinder bio examples for serious relationships? Your friends have been pressuring you to get back in the dating game, and you finally caved in, but the problem is you that you are stuck trying to come up with good Tinder bio lines of close relationships. Many people find themselves in this kind of situation, which is why we have embarked on compiling some of the best Tinder bio examples for serious relationships.

We all want to love and to be loved. Thanks to dating websites such as Tinder and Match (owned by Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH), we can increase our chances of finding love, but having a profile on a dating website like Tinder is just half of the journey. You still need to have good Tinder bio lines, especially if you are looking for a serious relationship. It is because a Tinder bio line can communicate what kind of person you are, what you are looking for, and possibly attract the type of person that is ideal for you.

Unfortunately, nowadays most people join Tinder just so they can get laid, thus its aim as a dating site is somewhat diluted. However, that does not mean that your hopes for finding love on the dating platform are crushed. Many people out there are still interested in serious dating and so they ask, how can I write a bio that will attract serious people? Or how can I know someone is serious from their bio content?

The answers to those two questions are relatively summed up into bios that are designed to make intentions clear. We picked good Tinder bios female and male that can focus on revealing their characteristics and not just physical attributes alone. If you are looking for someone to start a serious relationship with, then the chances are that you will look for more than looks.

One of the common themes about the Tinder bios on our list is that they all make it clear that they are interested in a long-term relationship, whether they say it directly or indirectly. Such Tinder bios help to narrow down the search and bring you closer to your ideal match with more certainty. We were also able to narrow down the ideal Tinder bios based on the guidelines provided a Luvze article on the Best Tinder bios.

We also compile lists like the easiest instruments for adults to learn on their own and the most profitable franchises in the world to broaden our horizons and identify emerging trends in advance. Below is a list of Tinder bio examples for serious relationships.

10. “Looking for something serious.”

What better way to communicate your intentions in this day and age than by actually saying exactly what you want. As complicated as things in this world we live in might be, there are always some people who prefer to handle some things clearly and. It is one of the simple Tinder bios females and males that you may opt for.

Tinder bios females and males More

“I’m looking for a girl/guy who’ll share her/his Netflix password with me.”

Sharing things like a Netflix password is an indirect indication of the desire for something long-term. You will probably not be out there sharing your Netflix password with someone you just met, especially if you are not sure about their desire for a serious relationship. Also, it is a simple way of using an indirect approach to say precisely what you want.