10 Tinder Bio Examples For Serious Relationships

Looking for best Tinder bio examples for serious relationships? Your friends have been pressuring you to get back in the dating game, and you finally caved in, but the problem is you that you are stuck trying to come up with good Tinder bio lines of close relationships. Many people find themselves in this kind of situation, which is why we have embarked on compiling some of the best Tinder bio examples for serious relationships.
We all want to love and to be loved. Thanks to dating websites such as Tinder and Match (owned by Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH), we can increase our chances of finding love, but having a profile on a dating website like Tinder is just half of the journey. You still need to have good Tinder bio lines, especially if you are looking for a serious relationship. It is because a Tinder bio line can communicate what kind of person you are, what you are looking for, and possibly attract the type of person that is ideal for you.
Unfortunately, nowadays most people join Tinder just so they can get laid, thus its aim as a dating site is somewhat diluted. However, that does not mean that your hopes for finding love on the dating platform are crushed. Many people out there are still interested in serious dating and so they ask, how can I write a bio that will attract serious people? Or how can I know someone is serious from their bio content?
The answers to those two questions are relatively summed up into bios that are designed to make intentions clear. We picked good Tinder bios female and male that can focus on revealing their characteristics and not just physical attributes alone. If you are looking for someone to start a serious relationship with, then the chances are that you will look for more than looks.
One of the common themes about the Tinder bios on our list is that they all make it clear that they are interested in a long-term relationship, whether they say it directly or indirectly. Such Tinder bios help to narrow down the search and bring you closer to your ideal match with more certainty. We were also able to narrow down the ideal Tinder bios based on the guidelines provided a Luvze article on the Best Tinder bios.
Insider Monkey follows corporate insiders and hedge funds to identify profitable investment ideas in advance. In addition to following the biggest hedge funds for investment ideas, we also share stock pitches from conferences, investor letters and other sources. Our latest short recommendation lost 50% of its value within a week of our recommendation. You can download a free issue of our monthly newsletter here to see one of our current long recommendations that's already up 90% over the last 12 months, but still, have a ton of upside potential left. Alternatively, you can see the latest list of the 5 stocks hedge funds are buying like crazy.
We also compile lists like the easiest instruments for adults to learn on their own and the most profitable franchises in the world to broaden our horizons and identify emerging trends in advance. Below is a list of Tinder bio examples for serious relationships. By the way, online dating website business is really a serious business, projected to grow to $9 billion within a few years:
10. “Looking for something serious.”
What better way to communicate your intentions in this day and age than by actually saying exactly what you want. As complicated as things in this world we live in might be, there are always some people who prefer to handle some things clearly and. It is one of the simple Tinder bios females and males that you may opt for.
“I’m looking for a girl/guy who’ll share her/his Netflix password with me.”
Sharing things like a Netflix password is an indirect indication of the desire for something long-term. You will probably not be out there sharing your Netflix password with someone you just met, especially if you are not sure about their desire for a serious relationship. Also, it is a simple way of using an indirect approach to say precisely what you want.
“Guaranteed more fun than your ex!”
It is a bit of a witty Tinder bio male or female, either way, it lets potential suitors know that you are willing to put in the work in a relationship since you want to replace the ex and do a better job. However, if you decide to go with such an approach, then you should be willing to put in the work.
“Looking for someone to bring to family events so they’ll stop thinking something’s wrong with me.”
A funny Tinder bio will always dial up your appeal, so why not come up with something funny and add something to let potential dates know that you are after something real. In this case, the person who compiled this Tinder bio wanted to put it out there that he or she wants someone who they can introduce to their family. People only introduce their dates to their family members when it’s a serious relationship.
“Step 1: I conquer your heart. Step 2: We conquer the world together.”
A clear way to show your intentions. In this case, the author of This Tinder bio line made it clear that he intends to find love. The second part of the bio shows the intention to pursue adventures together as a couple, thus expressing the desire to have a long-term relationship. It also shows a sense of organization as a planner, which means that you are a responsible person.
"I'm not going to go all Carrie Bradshaw on you, but I'm looking for something serious, and if I can't find that, then I'll take some free Chipotle or good book recommendations."
This Tinder bio is all about communicating the desire to have a serious relationship but also letting anyone observing your profile that you are okay with not dating. Dating does not define you, and even if it doesn't work, you will be glad you gave it a try, and rejection does not mean the end of the world. It thus shows a level of emotional maturity, a quality that most people look for in a potential spouse.
"I left my emotional baggage at the door, but I brought a small carry-on."
Many people consider honesty as one of the best traits in a person they would consider dating. Therefore consider writing a Tinder bio that shows your vulnerability. In this case, the author of this bio wants to communicate that they will not let their past experiences ruin a potentially good thing, but they are also human and still have emotions.
“Love positive people, quirks, good wine, Italian food, tense movies, live music, decadence. It comes with one free dog. "
It is always a good idea to include the things you like in your Tinder bio. It paints a better picture of the type of person you are, whether fun-loving or not. It also helps to attract people with similar likes and preferences. The last part about the dog is a way of showing that you are compassionate not only about people but also about animals. It is a desirable trait.
“Like Justin Bieber, I'm just looking for somebody to love.”
Justin Bieber fans and probably even Bieber himself will appreciate this show of openness and honesty. Perhaps they will also understand that you listen to pop music and that you desire a human connection of the romantic type. This Tinder bio is also direct about what the person wants, and so anyone who swipes right will be doing so if they also desire the same thing.
Sydnee 2.0 Tinder Updates Available
- Minor bug fixes
- Performance enhancements
- New photos
- Recent ex-boyfriend removal
At first glance, it might seem that the person was making some software-related puns, but it is deeper than that. The person is communicating that they have improved themselves, especially after their last relationship, and they are now ready to date again. It is perhaps one of the best Tinder bios that we have seen for girls.
These Tinder bios for serious relationships are not there to be copied but rather to show the different approaches that one can take when pursuing a serious relationship. If you are a single mom, read our article about best Tinder bio examples for newly single moms.
Disclosure: None. 10 Tinder Bio Examples For Serious Relationships is originally published at Insider Monkey.