2023 Car Models To Buy for Under $50,000

This summer, the average price of a new car reached a record-high $48,043, with the mean MSRP breaching $48,000 for the first time in history.

But you don't have to spend that much to get a great new car. The following is a list of 2023 models that U.S. News and World Report ranks at the top of their segments according to consensus opinions from the automotive press.

This list omits 2022 models, as well as large luxury cars, luxury sports cars and super-luxury vehicles that would drag the baseline price far above average.

The following 10 highly rated 2023 models start under $49,000 -- the most expensive is just above average and eight out of 10 are under $30,000, including one that starts under $20,000.

If you're in the market for a great new car that you can actually afford, this list is a good place to start your search.

Kia

Kia Rio

Starting MSRP: $16,550

The Nissan Versa and Hyundai Accent tied for the No. 1 spot in the segment, but they were 2022 models, which leaves the Kia Rio at the top of the subcompact heap. It's one of the four least expensive vehicles on the road, it's great on gas and -- despite the underwhelming driving dynamics that are inherent to the segment -- it drives well and offers a comfortable ride.

Hyundai

Hyundai Elantra

Starting MSRP: $20,500

The Hyundai Elantra is one of the top three compact cars and it's in close contention for the No. 1 spot. It has a smooth and elegant air both inside and out, and its standard tech and other features punch above their price-point weight. Its peppy engine options represent a clear departure from the subcompact segment, and it gets good fuel economy.

JAMES HALFACRE / Mazda

Mazda3

Starting MSRP: $22,550

The Mazda3 takes the No. 2 spot in the small car, compact car and hatchback segments. It's cramped in terms of both cargo space and rear-seat passenger room, but the tradeoff is an upscale interior and a 191-horsepower base engine that's new for 2023. It gets better fuel economy than the 2022 model and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto now come standard.

Honda

Honda Civic

Starting MSRP: $24,650

The Honda Civic is the standard bearer for its class, beating out the Mazda3 for the No. 1 spot in the same three segments. Its 158-horsepower base engine can't compete, but it has excellent fuel economy -- up to 42 highway mpg -- and it's loaded with standard features. It's fun to drive, handles well and delivers on the Honda promise of reliability.

Kia Motors America

Kia K5

Starting MSRP: $25,090

Moving on to the midsize class, the Kia K5 takes a backseat only to the Honda Accord, which is a 2022 model. Its intuitive infotainment system is just one of many generous standard features -- there's a lot in the way of driver assist and tech. The seating is comfortable, it drives well and, despite modest drawbacks like scanty headroom, it's an excellent value for the price.

David Dewhurst Photography / Toyota

Toyota Camry

Starting MSRP: $25,945

Coming in right behind the K5 in the midsize class is the reliable Camry. The classic commuter car, the Camry is roomy, good on gas and fun to drive with the optional V6. Its trunk is undersized, but the comfort and dependability that are synonymous with the model continue to make the Camry America's best-selling car for going on 20 years. New for 2023 are road-sign recognition and standard automatic high-beam headlights.

2023_GR-86_SpecialEdition_SolarShift_005

Toyota GR86

Starting MSRP: $27,900

The Toyota GR86 isn't the most powerful sports car on the road, but its 228-horsepower boxer engine provides more than enough driving pleasure -- and no sports car delivers a more complete ride for under $28,000. It's nimble, agile and light, and the front seats are comfortable, even in day-to-day commuter or city driving.

Subaru

Subaru BRZ

Starting MSRP: $28,595

If you bypass the 2022 Ford Mustang, the Subaru BRZ is the sports car to beat. There aren't many upgrades for 2023; but, for under $29,000, few changes are needed. Its 228 horses are a blast to drive -- especially considering the BRZ's ultra-light weight -- and it corners brilliantly and rides comfortably even on bumpy pavement. Following the segment standard, the backseats are cramped, but it makes the best use of its limited cargo space.

Audi

Audi A4

Starting MSRP: $39,900

The Audi A4 owns the No. 1 spot in the luxury small car segment. Its 201-261 horsepower engine options are all fast and fun to drive -- but the interior is what closes the sale. With high-end materials and luxurious trimmings that match much more expensive rivals, the A4 delivers soft comfort, excellent handling and good fuel economy.

2016 Volvo V60 T5 Drive-E

Volvo V60

Starting MSRP: $48,800

Closing with the wagon segment is the Volvo V60, which is more expensive than the national average, but by less than $800. Its seats, and the interior in general, are plush, comfortable and attractive. Sleek and luxurious for a family vehicle, its engine delivers 247 horsepower and its all-wheel drive system can even handle light off-roading.

Photo Disclaimer: Please note some photos are for illustrative purposes only and might not feature exact models, base models or the cars' specific trim levels. As a result, some of the cars in the photos might have different MSRPs than the ones listed in this article.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 2023 Car Models To Buy for Under $50,000