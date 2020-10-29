23 Eco-Friendly Bedding Brands (& Deals You Can Score On Them)

Although our best intentions are to approach every day as Earth Day, sometimes we need a reminder (and a little green-guidance) in order to lead more eco-conscious lives. In honor of supporting worldwide environmental protection every day, we're tackling an at-home sustainability step that's easy enough to practice in your sleep. We rounded up the top sustainable companies that are redefining our concept of what trendy bedding looks and feels like — along with all the deals you can score by shopping them.



The rise in direct-to-consumer bedding brands not only translates to higher quality goods for fairer prices but also to higher quality goods made with fairer environmental practices; from the softest sheet sets made with chemical- and cruelty-free manufacturing to partially biodegradable-fill comforters, certified-organic mattresses, fair-trade pillows, and beyond. In addition to premium eco-friendly products, many of these companies also partner with environmental-protection groups to promote social action, too — whether it's planting a tree per purchase, exploring alternative energy options, practicing people-first employee ethics, and equal pay, or even just minimizing water consumption.



Scroll ahead to take a proactive step towards a more sustainable life, starting from the comfort of your own bed.



SÕL Organics

Deal: 20% off and free shipping all Luxury Organic Bedding, 25% off all Luxury Organic Bedding

Code: Provided with email signup, code "FALL"



Touted as sustainable, organic, fair-trade, and transparent, SÕL Organics premium bedding is free of everything from pesticides to herbicides, child labor, and discrimination. The company's tagline of, "Making Ethical Luxury Affordable," with, "Equal pay for all," puts an appropriately comforting seal on its fine sateen to percale sheet bundles made from 100% organic and fair-trade-certified cotton.



SOL Organics Hemmed Organic Bedding Bundle, $, available at SOL Organics

Naturepedic

Deal: 20% off first purchase, plus 10% off sitewide and free shipping

Code: Provided with email signup + code SAVE10



With the mission to create products for a safer and healthier sleep, Naturepedic began its journey by producing organic mattresses free of all toxic chemicals. Now 13 years later, the company also stocks a range of high-quality bedding accessories from protector pads to sheets and pillowcases. This luxury sheet set is 400-thread count and is made from 100% organic cotton that is grown without synthetic insecticides, herbicides, or GMOs.



Naturepedic Organic Sheets & Pillowcases, $, available at Naturepedic

Linoto

Deal: $20 off orders over $250

Code: Provided with email signup



If you're on the hunt for 100%-linen home essentials, this artisan quality company with a sustainable kick has it handled. Founded and run by Jason Evege, Linoto offers a curated collection of everything from Italy and Belgium-sourced linen sheet sets to towels, kitchenware, and even sleepwear that's thoughtfully crafted in New York and shipped sustainably in recycled plastic-free packaging.



Linoto 100% linen sheet set, $, available at Linoto

ettitude

Deal: $20 off first purchase of $100 or more with free shipping and returns on orders over $50

Code: Provided with email signup



This CleanBamboo company delivers on its founder's dream of creating bedding that is, "as soft as silk, as sustainable as hemp, as breathable as linen, but at the price of cotton." Each luxurious piece — from sheets to sleepwear and even bath essentials — is sustainably sourced, packaged, and partnered with wider charity efforts.



Plus, the site also boasts a fairly stacked Final Sale section.



Ettitude Bamboo Lyocell Sheet Set, $, available at Ettitude

Buffy

Deal: $10 off first purchase with free shipping and returns

Code: None



Buffy's super-soft pillows, comforters, and sheet sets are not only made from 100%-natural eucalyptus fibers, but they're also made with cruelty-free and earth-friendly practices — by sourcing recycled water bottles into its eco-friendly fill, the company keeps, "6,000,000 bottles," out of oceans and landfills along with saving, "50 bottles," and, "12 geese," per sustainably-crafted bedding essential.



Buffy The Buffy Cloud, $, available at Buffy

Parachute Home

Deal: Up to 40% off Last Chance items

Code: None



If you're hunting for luxe decor, premium bath essentials, and bestselling bedding all in one place, Parachute has it covered with its sustainably sourced and socially responsible lineup. The premium DTC brand also partners with the United Nations' Nothing But Nets campaign that provides malaria-prevention nets to communities in need.



Parachute Home Waffle Duvet Cover Set, $, available at Parachute Home

Cozy Earth



Deal: 20%-25% off plus free shipping

Code: None



This Oprah-approved sustainable brand stocks everything from super-soft and temperature-regulated sleepwear to bedding that's ethically crafted and certified chemical-free. According to the site, its unique blend of organic-bamboo offerings are "50% less humid and degrees cooler than cotton."



Cozy Earth Bamboo Sheet Set, $, available at Cozy Earth

Nest Deal: 15% off Mattresses, 10% off everything else

Code: None, applied at checkout



With a company goal of producing goods that are "eco-friendly and provide the highest quality sleep environment" Nest hits the sustainable-luxe bedding nail on the head. Each of the brand's organic products — from mattresses to sheets, pillows, comforters, and even weighted blankets — are USA-made and CertiPUR-US certified (i.e. tested for harmful chemicals).



Nest Bedding Natural Hybrid Latex, $, available at Nest Bedding

Avocado Mattress



This green-bedding brand specializes in handmade-in-California mattresses that are crafted from premium natural, non-toxic, and organic materials. Each product comes eco-approved with a GREENGUARD Gold certification by UL Environment for low emissions — and 1% of all revenue is donated to non-profit organizations with a focus on sustainability.



Avocado Green Mattress Topper, $, available at Avocado

Layla Sleep

Deal: $200 off hybrid mattresses and $150 off memory foam mattresses plus two free memory foam pillows

Code: None



This bedding brand uses CertiPUR certified foam along with food-based adhesives and other non-toxic materials to craft everything from its premium flippable foam mattresses to its 100% viscose from bamboo sheet sets.



Layla Sleep Memory Foam Mattress, $, available at Layla Sleep

Primary Goods

Deal: Up to 50% off Last Call limited edition styles

Code: None



Primary's goods are as its brand name suggests: simple but essential. The company offers ethically and sustainably-produced linen sheet sets, pillows, and comforters that are crafted from high-quality materials in soft colors through water and waste-efficient methods.



Primary Goods the primary set, $, available at Primary Goods

pact

Deal: 20% off first orders plus free shipping on orders over $50

Code: Provided with email signup



This sustainable company sources only organic, fair-trade, and water-conservational materials for crafting its comfy fashion to bedding essentials. Plus, the site partners with Greenstory to inform customers of exact water amounts saved with each order (e.g. 419.7 gallons for this soft butter-yellow sheet set).



PACT Room Service Sheet Set, $, available at PACT

Boll & Branch

Deal: 15% off first purchase of $200 or more plus a 30-day risk-free trial, free shipping, and returns

Code: Provided with email signup



Boll & Branch regards itself as, "the first organic, Fair Trade Certified bedding company," with a stacked lineup of consciously-designed mattresses to pillows, bath essentials, and sheet sets that are all ethically-sourced through the company's commitment to sustainable business and people-first ethics (i.e. mandating fair wages and business practices).



Boll And Branch Classic Hemmed Sheet Set, $, available at Boll And Branch

Alterra Pure

Deal: 15% off first orders

Code: Provided with email signup



The modern-minimalist style company practices, "full environmental sustainability," by going chemical-free, achieving organic verifications, and partnering with green-groups (like farm co-ops) to uphold strong social and earth-friendly integrity in the production of every super-soft, and dreamy cotton sheet set.



Alterra Pure Organic Cotton Percale Sheet Set, $, available at Alterra Pure

Sweave Bedding

Deal: $15 off first order over $100

Code: Provided with email signup



Sweave's bedding offerings are select but with a purpose: each piece is crafted using OEKO-TEX certified textiles (mainly breathable, crisp, and durable eucalyptus fibers) with a lifetime guarantee — and each purchase is matched with the environmental give-back of a eucalyptus-tree planting.



Sweave Bedding Core Sheet Set, $, available at Sweave Bedding

Snowe Home

Deal: 10% off first orders

Code: Provided with email signup



This simple but stylish brand boasts a lineup of home essentials spanning from premium kitchenware to stone-washed linen bedding and plush bath pieces that all comes Oeko-Tex certified (i.e. tested-for and ensured free-of harmful chemical treatments, like pesticides or lead), packaged in 100%-recycled cardboard, and produced in factories with the highest commitments to social and environmental standards — Snowe's eco-company outlook is that "avoiding dangerous chemicals on our textiles means pouring less chemicals into factories and back into the environment."



Snowe Percale Sheet Set, $, available at Snowe

Cultiver

Deal: $40 off first orders

Code: Provided with email signup



This luxe bedding brand thoughtfully sources and crafts its 100%-natural, European-flax linen pieces (including sheets, loungewear, duvet covers, pillowcases, throws, robes, and much more) through ethical and sustainable practices from sourcing to packaging and even delivery.



Cultiver Linen Duvet Cover Set - Cedar, $, available at Cultiver

Coop Home Goods

Deal: 10% off first orders

Code: Provided with email signup



This bedding site boasts everything from an extensive lineup of shredded memory foam pillows to sheet sets, mattress toppers, and even silk sleep accessories too. Each good is crafted with comfort and sustainability top of mind — using CeriPUR-US materials that meet strict standards for low VOC emissions.



Coop Home Goods Body Pillow, $, available at Coop Home Goods

Sömn Home

This Canada-based brand makes high-quality sustainable linen bedding in a slew of beautiful shades. Their organic linen fabric is specifically made from flax which is naturally antibacterial and temperature regulating.



Sömn Home Linen Comfort Set, $, available at Sömn Home

Coyuchi



Founded 25 years ago in Northern California, this clean-living brand's focus on organic farming (i.e. 60% less carbon dioxide and greenhouse gas output than conventional farming) resulted in mindful processing of chemical-free fibers for the softest and most sustainable bedding that the company describes as, "healthier for the home, and healthier for all the elements we need to keep the Earth alive." The toxic dye, chemical, and softener-free goods range from apparel to bed, bath, and beyond essentials that are waste-efficient and luxuriously-comfortable.



Coyuchi Organic Crinkled Percale Duvet Cover, $, available at Coyuchi

Gryphon

With the tagline, "Make Your Bed Your Happy Place," Gryphon delivers on luxuriously comfortable bedding you can feel good in and about — each of the brand's products (from sheets to pillowcases and duvet covers) is sustainably-sourced and crafted with environmentally and ethically-friendly practices from recycled and harmful chemical-free materials. Gryphon also claims to reduce water consumption in its production by an impressive, "51.94 million gallons of water year over year."



Gryphon Comfort Washed Sheet Set, $, available at Gryphon Home

Bearaby

The stylish and sustainable brand behind those chunky-knit weighted blankets you've probably been spotting, well, everywhere. Bearaby prides itself on producing an ocean-friendly, plastic-free alternative to many of the other weighted blankets on the market that use pollutive fillers in their products. Each of Bearby's "Nappers" is crafted from layers of organic cotton and Tencel that are woven together to achieve a natural-weighted finish that is both hypoallergenic and machine washable.



Bearaby Tree Napper, $, available at Bearaby

The Citizenry

This beautiful brand, known for its vibrant lumbar pillows to bohemian-woven rugs and throws, is also home to a line of luxury sustainable bedding that comes certified by the Global Organic Textile Standard — an organization that protects and maintains the highest sustainable and social production standards.



The Citizenry Stonewashed Linen Bed Bundle - Midnight Series, $, available at The Citizenry

