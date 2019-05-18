10 Top Space Start-Ups You've Probably Never Heard of

2019 is "the year for space," says Morgan Stanley. Globally, the nascent space industry is worth about $350 billion in total annual sales, argues the investment banker -- and could grow as big as $1.75 trillion by 2040.

Already, smart money is pouring in. The investment group Space Angels estimates that $1.7 billion in private capital was invested in space companies in the first quarter of 2019 alone -- nearly twice the sum invested in the fourth quarter of 2018 (in other words, 100% sequential growth).

SpaceX, Blue Origin, and OneWeb (to name just a few) are each working to put "constellations" of thousands of satellites in orbit to facilitate communication and broadband internet on Earth. Companies both large (Boeing, SpaceX) and small (Virgin Galactic, Blue Origin) are developing human-rated spacecraft that could soon return American astronauts to the International Space Station from U.S. territory, carry paying space tourists past the Karman Line -- or both.

With so many companies striving for the same goal, Space Angels declares that 2019 "will most certainly be the year of commercial space travel."

Space Angels: A name investors need to know

But speaking of Space Angels...what is Space Angels, anyway?

Unknown to most individual investors, Space Angels bills itself as "the perfect platform" for high-net-worth angel investors to "make a 30x return" by investing in "the best early-stage space ventures on (or off) the planet."

Importantly, this means that most of the companies that Space Angels identifies will not be stocks that you can invest in today. But they very well could become companies that you will be able (and might want) to invest in a few years from now -- and thus are worth watching.

Space Angels' list of current and past picks already reads like a who's who of the private space industry, featuring names from SpaceX to Made in Space to Vector Space Systems and Planet Labs. And in its recent Q1 2019 "Space Investment Quarterly" report, Space Angels adds 10 names to that list -- many of which you might not have heard of. (At least eight of these names are new to me.)

Some other names you need to know

So let's get to know them, shall we? According to Space Angels' research, the following companies have received the most private investment year to date. In order from most to least, they include:

Company Funding Round Amount Invested (Year to Date) Lead Investors OneWeb Late-stage $1.25 billion SoftBank Group, Grupo Salinas SpaceX Late-stage $226.8 million Baillie Gifford Tarana Wireless Undisclosed $60 million EchoStar, Khosla Ventures Swarm Technologies Series A $25 million Craft Ventures, Sky Dayton Isotropic Systems Series A $14.1 million Boeing HorizonX Mynaric Undisclosed $12.5 million Undisclosed CesiumAstro Series A $12.4 million Honeywell, Airbus, Analog Devices Kolmostar Series A $10 million Ab Initio Capital HyperSciences Series A $9.6 million SeedInvest ZeroG Lab Series A $4.5 million Yinxinggu Capital

Now, I've written extensively about both OneWeb and SpaceX. I'll pause and give you a chance to read up on those if you haven't already....

Ready? Okay, then. Here's what we know about the rest of these companies.

Tarana Wireless

The largest of these small space companies that we don't yet know much about, Tarana Wireless is a broadband infrastructure developer backed by both OneWeb's founder Greg Wyler, and now EchoStar as well. Investments from other backers, including AT&T and Deutsche Telekom, bring this company's total funding to $200 million. Its specialty is "beamforming" technology, which permits long-distance wireless internet signals to travel unimpeded around objects that would otherwise block the beam.

Swarm Technologies

A communications satellite operator, Swarm Technologies aims to provide "affordable connectivity ... to people and devices in remote regions." The company is only three years old, but already has seven satellites in orbit, and more on the way. The company targets customers in the maritime shipping, agriculture, energy, and ground transportation industries.