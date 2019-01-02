10 trading lessons for 2019 that we learned from the 2018 stock market selloff



By Brian Shannon, CMT

Every year there are opportunities to learn from winners and losers in the market. The year 2018 was an extraordinary one in many regards, but in also just a normal year of fluctuating prices. In hopes of learning from what may have been the year’s avoidable losses, I’m going to highlight 10 categories of losers. Hopefully, these lessons will help you going into 2019, a year in which most stocks are starting out in downtrends.

Lesson 1: “Blue Chip” is a marketing term. Owning these stocks will not shield you from losses

According to Investopedia, “A blue chip is a nationally recognized, well-established, and financially sound company. Blue chips generally sell high-quality, widely accepted products and services. Blue chip companies are known to weather downturns and operate profitably in the face of adverse economic conditions, which helps to contribute to their long record of stable and reliable growth.”

IBM’s share price finished 25.6% lower in 2018, and it is one of many blue chip stocks that were punished by the market in 2018.

Lesson 2: Never buy a stock just for its dividend

The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) pays its shareholders a dividend of $0.63 per share each quarter. If you owned the stock for the full year, you would have received 3.20% just to hold the stock! That is what dividend enthusiasts will tell you. But was it worth 3.20% in taxable income given that the stock plummeted by 44.6% in 2018? Now that the dividend yield is 4.50%, is it a good buy? The trend is still lower, so there is no hurry to “lock in” that yield.

Lesson 3: Small biotech stocks have unique risks

Who doesn’t want to root for a little biotech company on the verge of making a breakthrough in medical technology? The stories that go along with small biotechs are alluring. Oftentimes, the science isn’t as advanced as the company claims, or the stock has gotten ahead of reality. Whatever the reason, if you look each day at stocks with the most dramatic downside moves, you will see a high proportion of biotech stocks. Understand their risks and keep your position size smaller than you would in more established stocks. Shares of vTv Therapeutics (VTVT), for example, show the dramatic swing that little biotech stocks experience more than any other large group of stocks.

Lesson 4: Inverse stock splits do not create value