The finance world has been rocked in recent months by the dramatic influx of retail investors on the marketplace. According to a report by professional services firm Deloitte, the COVID-19 pandemic played a central part in this story, as more than 10 million Americans opened a brokerage account in 2020. In January 2021, at the height of a GameStop short squeeze saga, nearly six million Americans downloaded an online trading application. These retail investors strategize on social media platforms like Reddit.

Reddit forums have thus gained in importance around Wall Street and even hedge funds have started monitoring them to keep abreast of trending stocks. Data intelligence firm Morning Consult revealed in a report last year that individual investors were responsible for more than 20% of all stock trading last year, a value that has more than doubled when compared to ten years ago. The dynamics within the retail investor boom also make for interesting reading. A Charles Schwab survey claims that 50% of all new investors are millennials.

These investors favor pouring money into growth stocks. Some of the top trending stocks on Reddit include Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL), Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD), Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA), and Chewy, Inc. (NYSE: CHWY), among others. Robinhood, the most popular stock trading application, has tens of millions of funded accounts, but smaller brokerage firms like Schwab, Vanguard, and Fidelity have also reported a dramatic increase in young users trading through their platforms.

With this context in mind, here is our list of the 10 trending stocks on Reddit. They were picked keeping in mind the hype around the companies on Reddit forum WallStreetBets.

The hedge fund sentiment around the stocks was gauged using data of 873 hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey. The list is compiled according to the hedge fund holders in each stock.

The analyst ratings of the companies and their basic business fundamentals are also discussed to provide readers with some more context for their investment decisions.

Trending Stocks on Reddit

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 7

Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTCF) is placed tenth on our list of 10 trending stocks on Reddit. The firm markets plant-based foods and operates from California.

In earnings results for the second quarter, posted on August 12, Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTCF) reported a revenue of more than $50 million, up close to 46% compared to the revenue over the same period last year.

At the end of the second quarter of 2021, 7 hedge funds in the database of Insider Monkey held stakes worth $38 million in Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTCF), down from 10 in the preceding quarter worth $58 million.

Just like Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL), Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD), Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA), and Chewy, Inc. (NYSE: CHWY), Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTCF) is gaining in popularity on Reddit forums.

9. Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE: LAC)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 9

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE: LAC) is ranked ninth on our list of 10 trending stocks on Reddit. The firm operates as a resource company and is headquartered in Canada.

On August 30, investment advisory Cowen maintained an Outperform rating on Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE: LAC) stock and raised the price target to $19 from $17, noting the high pricing of lithium products as a major growth catalyst for the firm.

Out of the hedge funds being tracked by Insider Monkey, New York-based investment firm Axel Capital Management is a leading shareholder in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE: LAC) with 408,130 shares worth more than $6 million.

Alongside Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL), Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD), Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA), and Chewy, Inc. (NYSE: CHWY), Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE: LAC) is also occupying retail investor interest on Reddit forums.

In its Q1 2021 investor letter, Massif Capital, an asset management firm, highlighted a few stocks and Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE: LAC) was one of them. Here is what the fund said:

“Lithium Americas: The volatility noted above in LAC has resulted in solid returns via our options trades around our core equity position. At the current time, we are short calls on LAC, as we have done multiple times throughout the position’s life, expiring on May 21, 2021, at a $17.5 and $22.5 strike price. The volume of contracts sold at each strike corresponds to the size of the equity position we want should the calls expire in the money, and the underlying equity gets called away from us. The thought process behind this trade construction is that if we know the size of the position we want at a particular price point, there is no reason not to accumulate additional returns by pre-selling the stock we would have sold anyway. High levels of volatility positively impact the price of options, increasing the premium we can earn from selling covered calls. To date, we have sold covered calls on LAC that have expired worthless four times, yielding a roughly 7% return on the equity position’s current value or 71bps for the portfolio overall. The outstanding covered calls appear to be trending towards a similar worthless expiration. If they do, the covered call trades on LAC will result in us owning the shares with committed capital of -$0.28 per share. Although we believe in the fullness of time LAC warrants a $30+ valuation, the prices achieved in early January of this year were not justified by the underlying fundamentals. Some will argue we should have sold down our position. We had already established our option positions and believe LAC is an emerging major in the lithium mining industry. Thus, we decided to maintain the position unchanged. Although still relatively high, the current $15 per share valuation is not crazy compared to where we think the firm should be trading based on fundamentals, so we are no longer overly concerned with the position as is. LAC management also took advantage of the volatility issuing stock on January 22 for $22 a share. The ~$400 million in proceeds will be used to develop Thacker Pass, the US-based clay lithium deposit, which will likely be the largest producing Lithium mine in America when turned on. In our opinion, the stock issuance could not have come at a better time. LAC management has advanced the project through various development stages (de-risking), but with the share issuance, they have significantly reduced the need to bring in an outside partner to develop the asset as the first phase of the project is expected to cost roughly $581 million. After-tax and at an 8% discount rate, the Thacker Pass project’s present value is approximately $2.6 billion (the firm’s current market capitalization is $1.5 billion). Although the share issuance was dilutive, increasing the total shares by 17%, we believe it will, in the long run, prove a forward-looking, value-additive decision by management. The lithium market remains an area of interest and focus for us. This reflects our belief that the most exciting investment opportunities to capture secular trends in EV’s and batteries are found upstream in the mining industry. It is also a reflection that there is a greater diversity of lithium investment opportunities relative to other battery metals.”

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 18

McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ: MCFE) is a California-based integrated security solutions provider. It is placed eighth on our list of 10 trending stocks on Reddit.

On June 17, investment advisory Mizuho kept a Buy rating on McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ: MCFE) stock and raised the price target to $30 from $28, citing appreciation of comp multiples as the reason behind the ratings update.

At the end of the second quarter of 2021, 18 hedge funds in the database of Insider Monkey held stakes worth $125 million in McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ: MCFE), up from 17 in the previous quarter worth $174 million.

In addition to Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL), Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD), Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA), and Chewy, Inc. (NYSE: CHWY), McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ: MCFE) has been one of the most hyped stocks on Reddit in recent weeks.

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 19

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ: SDC) is a Tennessee-based oral care company. It is ranked seventh on our list of 10 trending stocks on Reddit.

On August 5, investment advisory Credit Suisse assumed coverage of SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ: SDC) stock with an Outperform rating and a price target of $11. Vik Chopra, an analyst at the firm, issued the ratings update.

At the end of the second quarter of 2021, 19 hedge funds in the database of Insider Monkey held stakes worth $135 million in SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ: SDC), down from 21 in the preceding quarter worth $177 million.

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL), Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD), Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA), and Chewy, Inc. (NYSE: CHWY) are some of the trending stocks on Reddit, along with SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ: SDC).

6. DTE Energy Company (NYSE: DTE)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 32

DTE Energy Company (NYSE: DTE) is placed sixth on our list of 10 trending stocks on Reddit. The firm generates and distributes electricity. It is headquartered in Michigan.

On August 5 investment advisory Mizuho maintained a Buy rating on DTE Energy Company (NYSE: DTE) stock and raised the price target to $126 from $123, appreciating the earnings results of the company for the second quarter of 2021.

At the end of the second quarter of 2021, 32 hedge funds in the database of Insider Monkey held stakes worth $469 million in DTE Energy Company (NYSE: DTE), up from 26 in the preceding quarter worth $205 million.

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL), Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD), Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA), and Chewy, Inc. (NYSE: CHWY) are trending on Reddit, just like DTE Energy Company (NYSE: DTE).

