10 U.S. Cities Where You Can Rent a One-Bedroom Apartment for $600 or Less

It’s becoming harder and harder for people to find a place to live in America’s biggest cities, as rents continue to escalate and affordable housing becomes tougher to find. The good news is that if you are open-minded about where you want to live and are willing to relocate, there are still some deals to be had.

ApartmentGuide.com recently tallied up the most expensive zip codes in America, and naturally, Brooklyn and Los Angeles rank high, with Boston’s 02215 zip code earning the overall title of the most expensive zip code for renters.

But ApartmentGuide.Com also helpfully listed the least expensive zip codes in America for renting. You won’t find New York or Los Angeles in this part of the list, nor anywhere along either coast.

But if you are flexible, on a budget, and looking for a place to relocate, here are the cities where the average one-bedroom apartment is renting for $600 or less. (Note: if you are looking for the absolute cheapest option, it might help if you can learn to love the Cleveland Browns. It’s also noteworthy that a few of these places are best known as college towns.)

The rankings are based on rental rates for the metro area’s entire zip code, so in all likelihood you won’t be able to rent a one-bedroom apartment at the prices below in each city’s best locations. As always, if you’re looking for cheap rent, you have to be flexible.

Youngstown, Ohio

How Much For A One Bedroom? $600 a month

Derby, Kansas

How Much For A One Bedroom? $599 a month

Amarillo, Texas

How Much For A One Bedroom? $597.50 a month

Conway, Arkansas

How Much For A One Bedroom? $555 a month

Shreveport, Louisiana

How Much For A One Bedroom? $547 a month

Champaign, Illinois

How Much For A One Bedroom? $532.50 a month

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

How Much For A One Bedroom? $530 a month

Greenville, Texas

How Much For A One Bedroom? $510 a month

Rogers, Arkansas

How Much For A One Bedroom? $510 a month

Columbus, Ohio

How Much For A One Bedroom? $489 a month