“In the words of Sir Martin Donnelly, the trade department’s most senior civil servant, we’re ‘swapping a three-course dinner for a packet of crisps.’ There’ll be medium-term turmoil similar to the financial crisis with projects shelved, while home and foreign investors look for cheap purchases. Few practices will have cash reserves to outlast that sort of period without redundancies, lowering wages and their investments, in effect another recession for some period. After that, London will carry on while the regions shrink. From my perspective, the country will be worse off with less cultural cross-fertilization as the Home Office makes it more difficult for international academics, architects, artists—indeed all walks of life—to come and stay.”