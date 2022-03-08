10 Undervalued Small-Cap Stocks to Buy Now

Hamna Asim
·9 min read

In this article, we discuss 10 undervalued small cap stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our comprehensive analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Undervalued Small-Cap Stocks to Buy Now.

A small-cap publicly traded company is defined by its market capitalization, which usually lies between $300 million and $2 billion. These companies are usually up-and-coming and although small-cap stocks have historically outperformed their large-cap counterparts, these securities carry more risk and are prone to higher volatility.

Outlook For Small-Cap Stocks

In December last year, Lori Calvasina of RBC Capital Markets said that small-cap stocks underperformed amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but according to surveys, investors are not worried about the omicron variant. The analyst said that the outlook for small-caps is very positive in 2022, once the economy is back on track.

Francis Gannon, the co-chief investment officer of Royce Investment Partners, stated that although small-cap stocks tend to have higher beta, they have proved to be good bets against inflation. In the last three years, small-cap returns have been in double digits, but in 2022, the returns will be somewhat muted. However, investors should focus on earnings, since they are likely to exceed expectations. To counter inflationary pressure, he leans towards small-caps that benefit from the energy crisis, enjoy pricing power, and offer reliable dividend yields. Some of his top picks included BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF), Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI), and Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI).

JP Morgan’s global head of research, Joyce Chang, joined CNBC to discuss the macro landscape and its impact on the equity markets on February 1. She said that value is emerging in the markets currently and some small-caps have 20-year low valuations. Despite inflation, omicron, and rising rates, investors should look out for small-caps and commodities, since upside pricing pressure will help these stocks, according to Chang. Brent Schutte, Northwestern Mutual chief investment strategist, said that investors should focus on the S&P 600 stocks, which are set to trade at 14-times earnings in 2022.

Some of the most notable small-cap stocks to invest in include Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK), Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY), and The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE), in addition to value plays discussed below.

Our Methodology

We selected small-cap stocks with a price to earnings ratio of under 15, positive hedge fund sentiment, and market capitalization of between $300 million and $2 billion. Data from around 924 elite hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey in the fourth quarter of 2021 was used to assess the hedge fund sentiment around the holdings.

Undervalued Small-Cap Stocks to Buy Now

10. American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 2

P/E Ratio as of March 7: 9.34

Market Capitalization as of March 7: $402.85 million

American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) is a Virginia-based bank holding company for the American National Bank and Trust Company, offering deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, consumer and commercial time deposits, and certificates of deposit. American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) serves customers across Virginia and North Carolina.

On February 15, American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share, in line with previous. The dividend is payable on March 18, to shareholders of record on March 4.

American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) on January 20 authorized the repurchase of up to $13 million common stock through December 31, 2022. The company posted earnings per share of $1.05 and a revenue of $27.95 million, smashing the market consensus.

Among the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey, Renaissance Technologies and Millennium Management held long positions in American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) as of Q4 2021, with combined stakes amounting to over $5 million.

Like Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK), Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY), and The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE), American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) is a notable small-cap stock to purchase for value investors.

9. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 7

P/E Ratio as of March 7: 10.76

Market Capitalization as of March 7: $878.15 million

Founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas, Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) is the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank, providing a wide range of commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) on January 28 reported its fourth quarter results, posting earnings per share of $1.06, topping estimates by $0.11. The $61.29 million surpassed market consensus by $1.87 million.

On February 24, Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) declared $0.14 per share quarterly dividend, a 16.7% increase from its prior dividend of $0.12. The dividend is payable on March 15, for shareholders of record on February 28.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) and CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX) jointly announced on November 8 that they entered into a definitive merger agreement pursuant to which the companies will combine in an all-stock merger to create a combined company. The parties anticipate closing in the second quarter of 2022. The combined franchise will have over $11 billion in assets and be well-positioned to support future growth and performance.

Among the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey, 7 funds were bullish on Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) at the end of December 2021, as compared to 9 funds in the quarter earlier. Forest Hill Capital is the leading shareholder of Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX), with 134,711 shares worth $5.6 million.

8. Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 10

P/E Ratio as of March 7: 14.32

Market Capitalization as of March 7: $642.70 million

Headquartered in Rockville, Maryland, Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) is a construction engineering company that provides its services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) operates through three segments, namely Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services.

Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) on December 14 declared a $0.25 per share quarterly dividend, in line with previous. The dividend was paid on January 31, to shareholders of record on January 21. Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) is one of the most undervalued small-cap stocks to invest in, offering a market capitalization of $642.70 million and a price to earnings ratio of 14.32.

On January 24, Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) announced that its board of directors approved an increase in the company's existing share repurchase program, from $25 million to $50 million, to acquire shares of the company's common stock. Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) has repurchased shares at a cost of approximately $18 million under the authorization to date.

According to Insider Monkey’s Q4 data, 10 hedge funds were long Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX), with collective stakes exceeding $59 million. AltraVue Capital is a significant shareholder of the company, with 431,086 shares worth $16.6 million.

Here is what Third Avenue Management has to say about Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) in their Q4 2020 investor letter:

“Argan was a satisfactory investment for Fund shareholders. We became concerned though that parts of the thesis were not playing out, and proactively decided to exit the position and redeploy the proceeds into companies where we had higher conviction.”

7. First Busey Corporation (NASDAQ:BUSE)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 11

P/E Ratio as of March 7: 11.92

Market Capitalization as of March 7: $1.455 billion

First Busey Corporation (NASDAQ:BUSE) is a bank holding company for Busey Bank, headquartered in Champaign, Illinois. The company is focused on providing retail and commercial banking products to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States.

On January 19, First Busey Corporation (NASDAQ:BUSE) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.23 per share, in line with previous. The dividend was paid on January 28, to shareholders of record on January 20. The company also beat market expectations for earnings and revenue for the December quarter.

Raymond James analyst Daniel Tamayo upgraded First Busey Corporation (NASDAQ:BUSE) to Outperform from Market Perform with a $31 price target. According to the analyst, First Busey Corporation (NASDAQ:BUSE) had another "solid" quarter of core loan growth and strong credit quality, which is expected to continue. In addition to that, net interest margin should be nearing a bottom, and the fee income is poised to see solid growth, as per Tamayo.

Among the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey, 11 funds were long First Busey Corporation (NASDAQ:BUSE), holding collective stakes of $83 million. Basswood Capital is the largest shareholder of the company, owning 1.74 million shares worth $47.3 million.

6. Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 14

P/E Ratio as of March 7: 9.20

Market Capitalization as of March 7: $1.522 billion

Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) is the holding company for MetaBank that offers consumer, commercial, and corporate banking services to customers across the United States. Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)’s market cap equals $1.522 billion and the company offers a price to earnings ratio of 9.20, making it a notable undervalued small-cap stock to purchase.

On February 24, Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) declared a $0.05 per share quarterly dividend, in line with previous. The dividend will be paid on April 1, for shareholders of record on March 10. The company beat earnings consensus for the fourth quarter, with the EPS clocking in at $0.78.

Riley analyst Steve Moss on January 12 raised the price target on Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) to $70 from $68 and kept a Buy rating on the shares. According to the analyst, bank earnings are likely to improve in Q4 as loan demand increases, deposits continue to grow, and credit remains strong. He believes select names are "attractively priced and well-positioned to benefit from interest rate hikes."

According to the fourth quarter database of Insider Monkey, 14 hedge funds were bullish on Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH), compared to 19 funds in the preceding quarter. Nantahala Capital Management is the biggest shareholder of the company, with 895,792 shares worth $53.4 million.

Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) is increasingly gaining traction among institutional investors, just like Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK), Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY), and The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE).

Click to continue reading and see 5 Undervalued Small-Cap Stocks to Buy Now.

Suggested articles:

Disclosure: None. 10 Undervalued Small-Cap Stocks to Buy Now is originally published on Insider Monkey.

Recommended Stories

  • Here’s Why You Should Consider Investing in Red Violet (RDVT)

    Wasatch Global Investors, an investment management firm, published its “Wasatch Micro Cap Value Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. During the fourth quarter of 2021, the Wasatch Micro Cap Value Fund—Investor Class rose 0.98% and outperformed the benchmark Russell Microcap® Index, which declined -2.66%. For the […]

  • Analyzing Insider Transactions can Unlock More Opportunities like Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY)

    If we described the movement of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (Nasdaq: BBBY) stock in the last year or so, it was nothing short of erratic. Yet, facing the profitability issues in the aftermath of 2020, it seems that the company is going through a "buy the rumor, sell the news "cycle.

  • 12 Realistic Ways To Make Your First $1 Million

    At first glance, building a net worth of $1 million might seem unattainable, but it's more realistic than you think. In fact, you don't even need a winning lottery ticket or a trust fund to join this...

  • Sydney lashed with torrential rainfall, flooding

    Heavy rain lashed parts of Australia's most populous state Tuesday, prompting authorities to issue evacuation orders to thousands of people. (Mar. 8)

  • 2 Top Stocks to Buy Now for Dividends and Value Amid Market Turmoil

    Investors who can handle the possibility of more downside and volatility might consider buying dividend-paying stocks that are offering solid value as well...

  • Palladium firms near record, gold accelerates as Ukraine worries mount

    Investors also took stock of the London Platinum and Palladium Market's statement that Russian refiners can continue to sell platinum and palladium in London. Removal of palladium, traders and analysts said, would have worsened worries over supply from major producer Russia. In the event of shortages, car manufacturers would be willing to pay almost any price for the metal to keep up production, said Saxo bank analyst Ole Hansen.

  • Jim Cramer Recommends Selling These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we present the list of the 10 stocks that Jim Cramer recommends to sell. You can skip our comprehensive analysis of Jim Cramer’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, and go directly to Jim Cramer Recommends Selling These 5 Stocks. Last week, Jim Cramer bemoaned the huge selloff that is rattling […]

  • Investors should sell any stock-market rally over the next 8 weeks as Fed tightening and soaring energy prices pose huge risks, Morgan Stanley's Mike Wilson says

    A host of risk factors is converging on the stock market, and investors should sell into any relief rally, Morgan Stanley says.

  • Warren Buffett plowed $4.5 billion into Occidental Petroleum in 5 days. He pounced after reading its latest earnings-call transcript.

    Buffett determined Occidental CEO Vicki Hollub was making the right moves and swiftly built an almost 10% stake in the energy company.

  • Is the Stock Market About to Collapse?

    For weeks now, I’ve highlighted the potential for a sharp breakdown in the stock market. We are getting confirmations now and a collapse may be imminent.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Tanked Today

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock fell off a cliff Monday morning, tumbling 4% by noon ET. "We continue to view Nvidia as an industry leader in accelerated computing," said the analyst, "and expect the proliferation of [artificial intelligence and machine learning] to drive earnings growth and a valuation multiple that exceeds the industry average over the long-run." Furthermore, Goldman sees a possible "positive catalyst for the stock" in Nvidia's upcoming annual Graphics Technology Conference (GTC 2022) to be held from March 21 to March 24.

  • AT&T (T) Stock Moves -1.26%: What You Should Know

    AT&T (T) closed the most recent trading day at $23.57, moving -1.26% from the previous trading session.

  • Are Options Traders Betting on a Big Move in AT&T (T) Stock?

    Investors need to pay close attention to AT&T (T) stock based on the movements in the options market lately.

  • $400 auto insurance refund checks to arrive start arriving this week

    Michigan drivers who had their vehicle insured by Oct. 31, 2021 will see their auto refund arrive in their bank account over the next 60 days. The refunds could arrive as soon as this week.

  • Why DraftKings Stock Is Tumbling Hard Today

    Share of DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) were tumbling almost 10% heading into noontime trading Monday after the daily fantasy-sports and sports-betting platform was downgraded from buy to hold on prospects for slowing growth. Argus Research analyst John Staszak says the bull thesis for DraftKings is predicated on more states legalizing sports gambling, but he sees fewer of them doing so this year. DraftKings posted earnings last month that showed revenue jumping 47% from the year-ago period as more states legalized sports betting and the betting app saw more core customers place bets.

  • Morgan Stanley and Citi Strategists See Equities Storm Forming

    (Bloomberg) -- As equity markets sink around the world, Morgan Stanley and Citigroup Inc. strategists say a perfect storm looks to be gathering.Most Read from BloombergStakes Rise as Putin Says His War in Ukraine Will ContinueUkraine Update: U.S. May Go Alone on Russia Oil Ban; Crude SoarsPutin’s Ruble Workaround Still Leaves Bond Payments in DoubtUkraine Update: U.K. Premier Says More Pressure Needed on PutinOil Jumps Near $123 as Chance of Russian Ban Spurs Crisis Fears“Downside risk remains m

  • J.P. Morgan Sees Gains of Over 100% in These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks

    What can we make of the markets right now? On Friday, we saw the February jobs numbers – and they were far above the expectations. The economy added 678,000 jobs in the month, against a forecast of 400,000, and the official unemployment rate ticked down to 3.8%. It was the best jobs print of the ‘pandemic era.’ But it didn’t move the dial. The war in Ukraine did, and that movement wasn’t positive. All three of Wall Street’s major benchmarks are down as this week gets started, capping a weeks-lon

  • 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks to Consider as the Russia-Ukraine War Escalates

    We’re closing in on two weeks since Russian forces invaded Ukraine, starting Europe’s largest land war since 1945. So far, the Western nations have avoided commitments to oppose Russian arms directly, and have responded by sending munitions and humanitarian aid to Ukraine while instituting sanctions against Russia. The situation is complicated by Russian’s position as a major producer in the global energy markets, and Europe’s increasing reliance in the past decade on Russian natural gas exports

  • This Is How Much I Make in REIT Dividend Income

    The math is simple, but the implications are huge. Here's how much REIT income I made and why I'm planning to shift some things around.

  • 2 Tech Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    These two businesses are growing fast, and holding them for the long term allows the power of compounding to work its magic.