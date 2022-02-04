10 Unexpected Jobs You Can Do From Home

Sam DiSalvo
·3 min read
iStock.com
iStock.com

The pandemic has revealed one necessary truth about work: It doesn't need to be done in an office. In fact, not having to commute and being able to work in your pajamas probably makes you even more productive.

Career Moves: 20 Jobs Where You Can Make $60,000 Out of College
Read: 25 Tried-and-True Jobs That Will Last Through Any Recession

But what kind of jobs can one do at home? You may have thought that it was a lot of marketing and writing. Customer service, sure. Maybe IT or engineering. But no -- according to FlexJobs, it turns out that there are a variety of specialized remote jobs that (were you qualified) you could be doing right now.

Your next job could be on this list.

franz12 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
franz12 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Educational Video Instructor

You can prepare and teach materials for a course for multiple people all from the comfort of your bedroom. Design your curriculum and deliver lectures from your own home and help other people learn a new skill. In order to qualify, you need to speak English fluently and have some prior experience developing educational video content.

See: Handshakes and More Office Rules Changed by COVID

Hirurg / Getty Images
Hirurg / Getty Images

Fantasy Sports Support Specialist

Do you love playing in your fantasy league? That passion is about to pay off. As a Fantasy Sports Support Specialist, you'll help people manage their fantasy accounts, while also getting to talk sports in the process. It's a perfect job for the sports fanatic.

Don't Miss: 25 Hot Jobs That Pay More Than $100K a Year

Marco VDM / Getty Images
Marco VDM / Getty Images

Hero Care Specialist

Help in dire times of need by becoming a phone specialist. You'd be making outbound calls when people call in with emergencies. Military background or connection is preferred for this position.

Apply Now: 38 Companies Hiring For Remote Jobs Right Now

Kerkez / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Kerkez / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Statistical Geneticist

If you have the skillset, you can do this all from the comfort of your bed. Crunch large datasets and build tools to connect genomics to insights. A Ph.D. is required, as well as extensive experience in statistical methods.

Read: Glassdoor Named the 'Best Jobs in America' -- Is Yours on the List?

NicoElNino / Getty Images/iStockphoto
NicoElNino / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Appointment Setter

Cash in on your supreme organizing skills with this role that will handle sales calls, qualify customers and schedule appointments for admission representatives. Candidates should have sales experience, English fluency, and the ability to work any day of the week.

See: Companies That Let You Work From Anywhere

lechatnoir / Getty Images
lechatnoir / Getty Images

Media Reviewer for Podcasts

If you love listening to podcasts, you could get paid to do it from home! A person in this role would listen to podcasts and evaluate their content for parents with a focus on diversity, equality and inclusion of children. You must have expertise in radio, podcasts, or any other audio-centered media, plus an understanding of streaming audio content.

Take a Look: High-Paying Jobs at Apple, Facebook and Google That Don't Require a Degree

Funstock / Shutterstock.com
Funstock / Shutterstock.com

TikTok Video Content Curator and Strategist

Although you may have become an impressive at-home barista during the pandemic, that, uAll that time on TikTok could be earning you some serious cash. Get paid to identify videos that could go viral, understand emerging social media trends, edit videos, and creatively resolve issues. You must have two or more years of video editing experience.

Tips: How To Interview for a Job Over Zoom

mihailomilovanovic / iStock.com
mihailomilovanovic / iStock.com

Food & Beverage Content Writer

This remote role involves creating engaging step-by-step videos that demonstrate how to solve various If you have a knack for writing and love to eat, this is the job for you. Make money writing product descriptions advertising high-quality foods and beverages.

Find Out: 5 Things To Negotiate at Your Job Other Than Salary

staticnak1983 / iStock.com
staticnak1983 / iStock.com

Social Listening Expert

Get more insight into what gamers are interested in and get paid for your findings. If you have previous experience in community management, you can apply for this role and help mold business strategy for gaming companies.

See: 45 Jobs That Can Make You a Millionaire Before Retirement

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

Nonfiction Book Writing Coach

If you're a nonfiction author or have experience coaching writers in some capacity, you can make some extra money coaching another writer craft their manuscript.

More From GOBankingRates

Gabrielle Olya contributed to the reporting for this article.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Unexpected Jobs You Can Do From Home

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • What does Mercury retrograde actually mean? Here's what you can expect

    What is the meaning of mercury retrograde? Mercury rules communication, so you can expect some communication breakdown whenever it stations retrograde.

  • Teens & Taxes: Does Your Teen Need To File Taxes for Their Part-time Job?

    If your teen took advantage of the tight labor market in 2021 to work their first part-time job, they could be facing another first this year: filing taxes. Depending on your teen's age, as a parent...

  • SNAP Benefits Increase in 2022: What It Could Mean for the Immediate and Long-Term Future

    Back in 1933, during the height of the Great Depression, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) was built out as part of the Agricultural Adjustment Act. The purpose of the program was...

  • These Brownie Cookies Were So Easy, I Made Two Batches In One Night

    Go ahead and plan to do the same.

  • The ‘best job in America’ pays $145,000 and has 14,000 job openings — and offers a generous work-life balance

    Glassdoor released its top job for 2022 based on earning potential, overall job satisfaction rating and number of job openings.

  • This Travel Nurse Compared His Current Salary To His Pay As Staff RN, And It'll Make You Reconsider Career Paths

    "Before this, I was living paycheck to paycheck."View Entire Post ›

  • Las Vegas bartender sues company after being forced to compensate money stolen at gunpoint

    Video captures Edward Parker handing over $3,900 while being held at gunpoint on the job at The Lodge Hualapai in 2020. He paid back the amount he gave up after managers said hours later he must. “It’s the most outrageous thing I’ve ever seen,” his attorney said.

  • I inherited ‘a sizeable amount’ from my mother. A financial adviser took me out for a free meal at an investment seminar, and made ‘some good, interesting points.’ But should I be wary?

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Finding good, trustworthy financial advice is tough. Then there are those investors who get a color, glossy postcard in the mail offering a free steak dinner and the chance to meet a savvy financial planner at an “investment seminar.”

  • U.S. workers quit at near record rates

    Gabby Ianniello didn't have a job lined up when she quit her job in real estate development early last year, wanting more time with family and looking to avoid burnout.She moved back in with her parents on Long Island, and now she produces a podcast and website called the Corporate Quitter. She says she has no regrets. "Absolutely not. Best decision ever. There are times where things are stressful and challenging, but I've dealt with more stressful things on my corporate job when I was there. So, there's nothing I can't handle.” And Ianniello has plenty of company. Nearly 4 million Americans on average quit their jobs each month last year, an unprecedented wave of workplace turnover as the economy emerged from the pandemic-induced recession.Job openings are near historically high levels as companies seek to rebuild staff or pivot in response to changes in consumer demand... As of December, there were nearly two openings for every unemployed person, according to the Labor Department.That means that many workers are finding themselves with options - and taking them. Nick Bunker is head of research at job listings website Indeed."What we continue to see is near-historic levels of people leaving their jobs. But what seems to be happening is that people are leaving their old jobs and starting new jobs. As part of the reason why we've seen such strong wage gains in 2021, was that people are getting new jobs at higher wages, which is powering wage growth higher and higher." That’s leading some economists to say the trend dubbed the "Great Resignation" is more of a great reshuffling as people move into jobs with better pay, more flexibility or to try something new.Gianfranco Sorrentino, the owner of three Italian restaurants in Manhattan, is experiencing that firsthand. He bumped up the pay but says he’s still struggling to fill jobs. "We've been increasing our minimum wage. The minimum wage in New York should be $15 an hour. We pay $18 an hour for the first jobs, like a porter and dishwasher. We increased all the salary of our management, and we increased that about 15 - 20 percent… // But still, these benefits, they didn't help at all. I mean, we didn't see any increase in the demand of (for) job(s)." Not all people who quit are moving to better jobs. Economists say some people are struggling to work because of ongoing disruptions with childcare, and others have had to quit because they don't have paid sick time. Still others are rethinking what they do and how they spend their time.For Gabby Ianniello, overcoming her fear was the hardest part. “The thing was, I was so fearful of quitting, right? Because of the money, because of the judgment, because of all those things. But what I recognized was that if I continued to go down the path that I was currently going on, not only would I end up in the same shoes of my higher ups, which some of the people I was look looking up to, I wasn't really aspiring to be, like they weren't presenting the characteristics or the lifestyle that I wanted, but it just dawned on me. We live on this world, this Earth, for about anywhere from 60 to a hundred years, depending on how we take care of ourselves. And so I'd rather spend two or three years kind of struggling, right? Maybe being a little broke while I find that business, while I find that new venture, because then I'm giving myself the opportunity to kind of do what it is that lights me up for the rest of my life."

  • People Who Actually Like Their Jobs Are Sharing What They Do, And It's So Wholesome

    Didn't expect to see "accountant" on this list, but actually, I get it.View Entire Post ›

  • Forget the 4 for $4, Wendy's Has a New Deal on Its Menu

    The home of the square hamburger, the Frosty, and the Baconator wants to drive its customers to adopt one specific behavior.

  • The Great Acclimation: As labor shortages threaten growth, two local companies adapt on the fly

    Workers are adjusting their priorities and expectations, prompting companies to do some self-reflection of their own and embrace change like never before.

  • These Are the 10 Fastest-Growing Jobs Right Now

    The job market is heavily in flux, with 62% of working Americans considering a job change in 2022 and 24% currently looking, according to a recent LinkedIn survey of over 2,000 U.S. workers. And...

  • PayPal Shuts 4.5M Accounts: All You Need To Know

    PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) closed 4.5 million accounts and lowered its forecast for new customers after finding "bad actors" were exploiting its incentives and rewards programs, Bloomberg reports. PayPal no longer expects to achieve 750 million active accounts by 2025, abandoning a goal that contributed to a jump in spending last year on sales campaigns. PayPal admitted low-income customers were spending less due to rising prices amid the highest levels of U.S. inflation in decades. Rela

  • I’ll be 65 soon, have $320,000 in retirement savings and a paid-off home but I’m $46,000 in debt – should I take more money out of my investments?

    First – there are options for you to pay off your debt, and taking a lump sum from your retirement accounts should probably be the very last of them. Start by compiling a list of all of your debts, the exact balances, the interest rates they’re charging and if there are any other stipulations (such as a deadline to pay them before interest rates rise). Once you have that, you can see where the brunt of your debt is, and make a repayment plan.

  • 14 Key Signs You Will Run Out of Money in Retirement

    You don't want to go broke in retirement. Despite all your preparation, however, you might discover that your retirement is going to cost more than you planned. Read: Jaw-Dropping Stats About the...

  • Black Doctor Takes Legal Action Against Chase Bank For Refusing To Deposit Her Paycheck

    A Black doctor slammed JPMorgan Chase Bank with a whopping lawsuit for racial discrimination.

  • Semiconductor supplier Applied Materials considering Hutto for $2B project, sources say

    The Silicon Valley-based company, which has played a key role in Austin's semiconductor sector since the 1990s, may choose to bolster its manufacturing and research and development operations with a facility in the suburb of Hutto. Billions of dollars in capital investment and 800-plus new jobs are possible over the coming decade, although it appears that no final decision has been made and other locales are in the running.

  • U.S. Shale Surge Should Worry Oil Markets, Conoco CEO Says

    (Bloomberg) -- ConocoPhillips said traders should be worried about strong oil production growth coming out of the U.S. this year and in 2023, potentially echoing the supply surges of the past decade. Most Read from BloombergMeta Erases $251 Billion in Value, Biggest Wipeout in HistorySpotify’s Problems Grow as More Artists Join BoycottMeta Faces Historic Stock Rout After Facebook Growth StalledGiuliani’s ‘Masked Singer’ Cameo Reportedly Prompts Walk OffZuckerberg Tells Staff to Focus on Video Pr

  • CNN president resigns after work relationship

    CNN President Jeff Zucker has abruptly resigned after acknowledging a consensual relationship with another network executive. (Feb. 2)