10 Unexpected Jobs You Can Do From Home

The current pandemic has revealed one necessary truth about work: It doesn’t need to be done in an office. In fact, not having to commute and being able to work in your pajamas probably makes you even more productive.

But what kind of jobs can one do at home? You may have thought that it was a lot of marketing and writing. Customer service, sure. Maybe IT or engineering. But no — according to FlexJobs, it turns out that there are a variety of specialized remote jobs that (were you qualified) you could be doing right now.

Your next job could be on this list.

Last updated: April 28, 2021

Life Coach

Do you have a bachelor’s degree and several years of life coaching experience? If so, you could be a corporate life coach who helps employees set goals, create action plans and unlock their full potential.

You might also be interested in jobs as a health coach or a behavioral coach — all from the comfort of your own home.

Mixology and Bartending Instructor

If you know your way around a bar, then there’s an online job for you. As a mixology instructor, you’ll lead classes in how to make cocktails and serve them with flair. The only downside? No tips.

Festival Coordinator

Just because you can’t go outside doesn’t mean festivals are over. Sundance must go on. The festival coordinator will be the point person for all media questions, create timelines for advertising and track the marketing budget (among other things). Late nights are definitely a requirement.

Home Stylist

It’s time to put your interior design skills to work. If you have experience pulling a room together and your home is the envy of all your friends, then you might want to consider applying for this job; which bills itself as an opportunity to help clients discover their style and turn houses (bland) into homes (warm, comforting, inviting).

Unless your client wants their home to be a fortress of solitude. Then that’s fine, too.

Prop Styling Photographer

Do you have a passion for photography? Would you like the objects in your home featured in an online publication? Do you have the creativity to take a brief like “How To Get Out Stains” and turn in photographs worthy of the Getty Museum? If so, then you might want to seek out this opportunity, which will see you turning household tasks into works of art.

Artificial Intelligence Chatbot Writer

You’ve probably talked to a lot of chatbots without even thinking about the fact that someone somewhere wrote scripts for them — and that person could be you. In addition to creating content for chatbots, this role involves building and optimizing an AI chatbot, conducting market research and performing QA activities. At least a year of coding experience is required.

Coffee Making and Tasting Instructor

Although you may have become an impressive at-home barista during the pandemic, that, unfortunately, won’t qualify you for this remote job. But if you have three years or more of professional coffee industry experience — plus a laptop and a phone — this could be the ideal position for you. The coffee making and tasting instructor is responsible for coordinating and teaching virtual classes and experiences.

Math Video Creator

This remote role involves creating engaging step-by-step videos that demonstrate how to solve various math problems. You must have prior experience teaching or tutoring students on the subject of math to qualify for this unique job.

Digital Painter

Let your creative juices flow from wherever you are with a job as a remote digital painter. To get this job, you’ll need advanced Photoshop proficiency, painting skills, a sense of color, lighting and three-dimensional space, and prior professional entertainment or gaming experience.

Simulation Specialist

A San Francisco-based company is looking for a “simulation specialist” who can “puppeteer digital avatars and perform scenarios for the company’s clients.” At least five years of professional acting or improv experience is needed for this one-of-a-kind remote job.

Gabrielle Olya contributed to the reporting for this article.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Unexpected Jobs You Can Do From Home