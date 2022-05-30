10 Unexpected Jobs You Can Do From Home

Drazen_ / Getty Images

The pandemic has revealed one necessary truth about work: It doesn't need to be done in an office. In fact, not having to commute and being able to work in your pajamas probably makes you even more productive.

But what kind of jobs can one do at home? You may have thought that it was a lot of marketing and writing. Customer service, sure. Maybe IT or engineering. But no -- according to FlexJobs, it turns out that there are a variety of specialized remote jobs that (were you qualified) you could be doing right now.

Your next job could be on this list.

Educational Video Instructor

You can prepare and teach materials for a course for multiple people all from the comfort of your bedroom. Design your curriculum and deliver lectures from your own home and help other people learn a new skill. In order to qualify, you need to speak English fluently and have some prior experience developing educational video content.

Fantasy Sports Support Specialist

Do you love playing in your fantasy league? That passion is about to pay off. As a Fantasy Sports Support Specialist, you'll help people manage their fantasy accounts, while also getting to talk sports in the process. It's a perfect job for the sports fanatic.

Hero Care Specialist

Help in dire times of need by becoming a phone specialist. You'd be making outbound calls when people call in with emergencies. Military background or connection is preferred for this position.

Statistical Geneticist

If you have the skillset, you can do this all from the comfort of your bed. Crunch large datasets and build tools to connect genomics to insights. A Ph.D. is required, as well as extensive experience in statistical methods.

Appointment Setter

Cash in on your supreme organizing skills with this role that will handle sales calls, qualify customers and schedule appointments for admission representatives. Candidates should have sales experience, English fluency, and the ability to work any day of the week.

Media Reviewer for Podcasts

If you love listening to podcasts, you could get paid to do it from home! A person in this role would listen to podcasts and evaluate their content for parents with a focus on diversity, equality and inclusion of children. You must have expertise in radio, podcasts, or any other audio-centered media, plus an understanding of streaming audio content.

TikTok Video Content Curator and Strategist

Get paid to identify videos that could go viral, understand emerging social media trends, edit videos, and creatively resolve issues. You must have two or more years of video editing experience.

Food & Beverage Content Writer

This remote role involves creating engaging product descriptions advertising high-quality foods and beverages.

Social Listening Expert

Get more insight into what gamers are interested in and get paid for your findings. If you have previous experience in community management, you can apply for this role and help mold business strategy for gaming companies.

Nonfiction Book Writing Coach

If you're a nonfiction author or have experience coaching writers in some capacity, you can make some extra money coaching another writer craft their manuscript.

Gabrielle Olya contributed to the reporting for this article.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Unexpected Jobs You Can Do From Home