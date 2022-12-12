10 unique artificial Christmas trees you can shop right now for a totally different look

From candy canes to rainbows, these are 10 unique artificial Christmas trees you can shop right now.

’Tis the season for shopping, wrapping and decorating for the holidays. If part of your holiday preparation includes purchasing an artificial Christmas tree for your home, you’re not alone.

There are pros and cons to artificial Christmas trees, but one of the biggest reasons to opt for a fake tree is the easy assemble and minimal upkeep. Plus, artificial Christmas trees are also a great way to show off your personal style and one-of-a-kind aesthetic, with plenty of styles outside of the traditional greens.

Here are 10 unique artificial Christmas trees you can shop right now.

1. Alternative Oak Christmas Tree

For a neutral holiday look, check out the Alternative Oak Christmas Tree from NaturalWoodCompany on Etsy.

The Alternative Oak Christmas Tree from Etsy has a swirling spindle of natural English oak that speaks to contemporary, Scandinavian design. The base has heft and is sturdy enough to support a tree up to seven feet tall. There’s no greenery, but this artificial tree looks gorgeous draped with glass garland or white angels.

From $68 on Etsy

2. Black Artificial Christmas Pine Tree

Lean into your dark side with a black artificial Christmas tree this holiday season.

Although they may seem bold and unconventional, black Christmas trees have been gaining popularity in recent years. This 6-foot black artificial Christmas tree from Best Choice Products is quick and easy to put up, as well as store, thanks to its thin, pencil style. The tree is not pre-lit, but you can add your own Christmas lights and pops of silver snowflake ornaments to make this tree sparkle.

$60 at Amazon

2. National Tree Company Pre-lit Artificial Christmas Tree

Shop a variety of colors in this tabletop artificial Christmas tinsel tree from National Tree company.

The National Tree Company Pre-lit Artificial Christmas Tree is perfect for tabletops and small spaces. The tree stands four feet fall and comes pre-lit with white lights. You can get this tinsel tree in colors like red, blue and turquoise.

From $27 on Amazon

3. LED Pop-up Silver Tinsel Tree

Add some sparkle to your holiday décor with this collapsible, pre-lit tinsel artificial Christmas tree.

Glam it up with this 5.9-foot Silver Tinsel Christmas Tree, complete with 100 warm white LED lights. The tree has its own stand, which makes it essentially ready right out of the box. When you're done using the tree, it collapses down flat into a pizza box-sized storage container. The collapsible tinsel Christmas tree also comes in green and white.

$76 on Amazon (with on-page coupon)

4. Faux Spruce Pink Christmas Tree

How about a pink artificial Christmas tree to appease the sugar plum fairies dancing in your head?

Available in two sizes, this striking faux spruce pink Christmas tree is the perfect centerpiece for any living room during the holiday season. Set up couldn’t be easier thanks to its hinged connections and included tree stand, while the high quality PVC material creates a true-to-life resemblance and anti-crush ability.

From $137 at Wayfair

5. Candy Cane Christmas Tree

Shop the Treetopia Candy Cane Artificial Christmas Tree for a unique holiday look.

The Treetopia Candy Cane Artificial Christmas Tree looks like something out of a movie with a red and white swirl design. Though the 7-foot tree doesn't come pre-lit, it does have 1,213 beautiful branches that are full and lush. A stand is included and the branches are hinged, making for easy storage when the holidays are over. This one will sell out fast, so don't wait to order it.

$200 at Amazon

6. Rainbow Unicorn Christmas Tree

The Treetopia Rainbow Unicorn Artificial Christmas Tree is one-of-a-kind.

We dare you to look at this rainbow Christmas tree and try not to smile. Made with densely packed hinged branches for easy setup and a beautifully full silhouette, the Treetopia Rainbow Unicorn Artificial Christmas Tree has iridescent needles for sparkles galore.

The artificial tree also comes with a color-coordinated tree stand so everything will look cohesive from tree top to bottom. This would look great in a playroom or kid's room for a whimsical Christmas vibe.

$200 at Amazon

7. Pre-lit Cactus Christmas Tree

Who says you can't have fun with your artificial tree? This pre-lit artificial cactus Christmas tree is sure bring cheer to your holiday season.

Who says a cactus can’t be a Christmas tree? The Costway Cactus Christmas Tree is six feet tall and comes decorated with LED lights and red and gold glass ball ornaments. You don't have to worry about this "tree" tipping over, as it features a high-density iron base to help it remain upright all season long for a lovely, festive look.

$90 at Walmart

8. Pre-lit Artificial Palm Tree

Bring the beach to you this Christmas and decorate a pre-lit artificial palm tree.

For a tropical take on your Christmas tree, take a look at this pre-lit artificial palm tree. The adorable 6-foot tree is made from PVC and metal. It's great for use indoors or outdoors, and it brings the beach to you this holiday season.

$94 on Amazon

9. Treetopia Knocked Upside Down Artificial Christmas Tree

Lean into your inner Dr. Seuss with an upside down Christmas tree.

An upside down artificial Christmas tree is sure to get your holiday guests talking as soon as they walk the door. The Treetopia Knocked Upside Down Artificial Christmas Tree is dressed to the nines with 500 LED candlelight clear lights. The 7-foot tree comes with a sturdy metal tree stand, foot pedal and extra bulbs and fuses.

$240 at Amazon

10. Snowman-shaped Artificial White Christmas Tree

Shop this white artificial snowman Christmas tree for the holidays.

Treetopia's snowman-shaped white artificial Christmas tree is surely one Frosty would approve of. This unique Christmas tree comes with 100 warm white LED lights and stands 59 inches tall. You can leave the snowman tree decorated as-is or add your own ornaments for a special touch.

$90 at Amazon

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: 10 unique artificial Christmas trees to shop now