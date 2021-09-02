10 unique floating shelves, perfect for your style

Nothing breaks up seamless wall décor more quickly than the unsightly brackets you often find hanging out beneath a shelf or series of shelves. There’s usually no thought given to their L-shape design, even though they are right out there for the world—or, at least, your house guests—to see.

Enter the floating shelf, a modern mystery of visual trickery that translates to smooth wall space so the eye can focus on your curios, instead. No brackets needed.

To help you clean up your décor style, we’ve rounded up 10 adorable floating shelves that will grace your walls, and do so simply.

1. Umbra Conceal Floating Bookshelf

Customers praised these floating bookshelves for their unconventional and fun design.

Stack your books horizontally, and you’ll cover every inch of these metal shelves for the illusion of floating literature. Made from sturdy metal, they’re available in two sizes with white or silver finishes.

The easy-to-hang shelves have earned over 4,000 5-star reviews for the “magic feel” they add to any décor. “These are so much fun,” says one shopper.

Get the Umbra Conceal Floating Bookshelf, set of 3, at Amazon starting at $22.34

2. Peter's Goods 2-tier Modern Rustic Floating Wall Shelves

Double-layered shelves are perfect for anyone who needs a little bit of extra storage space.

Perfect for a farmhouse-style space, this floating bookshelf boasts two tiers made from sustainably sourced paulownia wood (known as one of the strongest woods for its density). Combined with a black steel frame, it’s sturdy enough to display heavier items (up to 50 pounds).

With more than 3,800 5-star reviews, shoppers say “the wood is beautiful” and the shelves get high merits for sturdiness, value, and generous width.

Get the Peter's Goods 2-tier Modern Rustic Floating Wall Shelves at Amazon for $30.97

3. Mkono Mountain Floating Wall Shelf

Functional wall art that can double as a shelf–I'm sold!

This floating shelf is a piece of art in its own right, made of wood and reminiscent of a three-peak mountain range. It’s a natural place to display photos or maybe even mementos from your last hike. The metal wire backing adds a unique rustic touch.

Shoppers praise its gorgeous craftsmanship, and one said, “It was larger than I anticipated and built with thick sturdy material. Well worth the price.”

Get the Mkono Mountain Floating Wall Shelf at Amazon for $24.99

4. Niubee Kids Acrylic Floating Shelves

These modern shelves are practically invisible from a distance, and varying by size, can hold between 48 to 70 pounds.

While noted for use in a child’s room, these molded acrylic floating shelves can really be used anywhere you need an updated and modern look. The wide lip holds items (think books, smaller planters, decorative objects, or photos) in place.

Thick, high-quality acrylic and easy installation make these a winner, with 92% of reviewers giving the shelves 5 stars. They are “truly completely clear, sturdy, and very well made,” says one reviewer.

Get the Niubee Kids Acrylic Floating Shelves, set of 2, at Amazon for $59.99

5. Takara Live Edge Shelves

If you're someone who considers oneself in-tune with nature, then these rustic shelves should be at the top of your wishlist.

Made of reclaimed natural teak from felled trees, these shelves add an organic beauty to your wall, as you display books, photos, or other decorative objects. They’re available in four sizes, from extra small to large.

Unique curves and rich graining make each one-of-a-kind, and a sturdy hidden bracket keeps the shelf (and your items) safely in place.

Get the Takara Live Edge Shelves at West Elm starting at $88

6. Sawtooth Ridge Floating Shelves

These shelves have the potential to upgrade any space instantly.

Whether it’s in a country kitchen, a cozy bedroom, or a cottagecore family room, this simple set of two hand-crafted wooden shelves puts focus on your items. A lacquer finish ensures it stays refined for years, and the hollow nature keeps it lightweight, but sturdy. Available in eight rustic stains and six lengths.

Ratings average 4.9 for this made-to-order find. “This is quality construction and quality wood,” says one reviewer, while others note how the beautiful shelves far exceed expectations.

Get the Sawtooth Ridge Floating Shelves, set of 2, at Etsy for $115.95

7. Ekena Millwork Floating Shelf

This elegant shelf can be customized with a paint or finish to fit your home's color scheme.

Sporting decorative scrolls and florals similar to historical home molding, this shelf is truly unique and like something out of Bridgerton. While an indoors placement is a perfect match, the solid urethane material it is made of also makes it good for outdoor use.

One reviewer called this shelf “a wow.” Several love that it comes factory primed and ready for you to paint or finish as your décor dictates.

Get the Ekena Millwork Floating Shelf at Lowe’s for $122.28

8. Gracie Oaks Finkle 3-tier Floating Shelf

The best part about this 3-tier shelf set is its versatility.

This trio of streamlined shelves boasts a rustic vibe from manufactured wood in mahogany or gray and a sturdiness from PVC brackets—brackets that you can’t see.

Shoppers have placed these simple yet refined shelves all over their homes, from kitchens to bathrooms to home offices.

Connecting the floating shelves to the wall is very easy, and people (over 680 5-star reviews) love the simplistic style that goes with all types of décor.

Get the Gracie Oaks Finkle 3-tier Floating Shelf at Wayfair for $48.99

9. High and Mighty Floating Shelves

This duo is described on the QVC website as easy to install.

Whether you top them with stuffed animals in a nursery or coffee mugs in a country kitchen, this duo of shelves is a white addition to your wall décor. The small beveled edges keep items safe and sound, while the low-key white finish blends in.

“I cannot believe how beautiful these are, and how easy these are to install,” exclaims one shopper. Yet another calls them “the best thing ever!”

Get the High and Mighty Floating Shelves, set of 2, at QVC for $61.06

10. Reclaimed Wood Shadow Box Shelf

This barn wood shelf is the missing piece to your farm-style home.

This floating box is the perfect platform for storage and display—both inside its box-like enclosure and on top of it.

Made from reclaimed barn wood, the box’s weathered look is in wonderful support of a rustic or industrial charm. Available in a set of three squares or a rectangular, as well as three weathered washes.

Consumers are very impressed with these shelves and think they look cute on the wall.

Get the Reclaimed Wood Shadow Box Shelf at Amazon starting at $39.99

