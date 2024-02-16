I-10 and US 60 will be closed this weekend: What metro Phoenix drivers need to know

In the weekend following Valentine's Day, motorists can continue to spread neighborly love and avoid accidents by staying informed of notable road closures along Interstate 10, U.S. 60, Loop 101 and Loop 202.

The Arizona Department of Transportation advised drivers to prepare to spend extra time on the roads and plan alternate routes if necessary. Drivers were also asked to be ready to slow down and to merge safely when maneuvering through work zones.

Metro Phoenix drivers can check real-time travel and roadway conditions online at the Arizona Department of Transportations' az511.gov website.

Eastbound Interstate 10 closed between State Route 51 'Mini-Stack' and U.S. 60

Details: Eastbound I-10 will be closed between the State Route 51 "Mini-Stack" and U.S. 60 (Superstition Freeway) for work on the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project.

All eastbound I-10 on-ramps between Third Street and Baseline Road closed, including the southbound State Route 51 and westbound Loop 202 ramps to eastbound I-10.

Southbound I-17 connection to eastbound I-10 near Sky Harbor Airport closed.

Southbound I-17 on-ramps at Seventh Street and Seventh Avenue closed.

When: From 10 p.m. Friday, Feb. 16, to 4 a.m. Monday, Feb. 19.

Alternate Routes: Motorists heading eastbound on I-10 north of downtown Phoenix can consider using eastbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) to southbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) to westbound U.S. 60 or Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) to reach I-10 beyond the closure. In the West Valley, motorists can use southbound/eastbound Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway) to avoid the closure.

Eastbound U.S. 60 closed between Loop 202 and Crimson Road

Details: Eastbound U.S. 60 (Superstition Freeway) will be closed between Loop 202 (SuperRedTan Interchange) and Crismon Road in the east Mesa area for pavement improvement work.

Eastbound U.S. 60 on-ramp at Power Road closed.

Both Loop 202 ramps to eastbound U.S. 60 closed.

When: From 9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 16, to 5 a.m. Monday, Feb. 19.

Alternate Routes: Motorists should consider exiting ahead of the closure and use routes like eastbound Baseline Road or Southern Avenue to travel beyond the closure.

Northbound Loop 101 narrowed to 1 lane between Guadalupe Road and Loop 202

Details: Northbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) will be narrowed to one lane overnight between Guadalupe Road and Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) in Tempe for lane striping work.

When: From 9 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 18, to 5 a.m. Monday, Feb. 19.

Alternate Routes: Motorists should watch for highway crews and equipment when driving through work zones.

Westbound Loop 202 narrowed to 1-2 lanes in areas between Val Vista Drive and Arizona Avenue

Details: Westbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) will be narrowed to one or two lanes overnight in areas between Val Vista Drive and Arizona Avenue in southeast Valley for pavement maintenance.

Temporary closures of ramps in the area were possible.

When: From 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night from Sunday, Feb. 18, to Tuesday, Feb. 20.

Alternate Routes: Motorists should watch for highway crews and equipment when driving through work zones.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Metro Phoenix traffic: 1-10, US 60 freeway closures continue