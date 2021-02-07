10 US Cities With Plenty of Jobs and Cheap Housing

MoreISO / Getty Images/iStockphoto

With many American families struggling with high rent, credit card debt and student loans, as well as a global pandemic, it may be difficult to find an affordable place to lay down roots. Finding a place to live with good-paying jobs and affordable housing is certainly a delicate balance. Many U.S. cities have one or the other, with American families assuming that a city with decent wages will come with high housing costs. But luckily, there are plenty of cities that offer the best of both worlds.

In order to identify cities in the U.S. that have plenty of jobs and cheap housing, GOBankingRates gathered information on the top 150 biggest housing markets in the U.S., according to Zillow. We gathered data available on December 2020 typical home value, typical December 2020 monthly rent, and its unemployment rate, according to the 2019 American Community Survey.

The ten cities in the final ranking have values lower than the U.S. national average in all 3 of the above factors. Additional data on labor force participation and livability score was gathered from the American Community Survey and AreaVibes. All data was collected on and up to date as of January 22, 2021.

Find out if your city has cheap housing and job opportunities.

Last updated: Feb. 3, 2021

Amarillo, U.S.A. - May 21 2011: Texas, Route 66, the buildings of the city center

Amarillo, Texas

Typical home value: $145,410

Typical rent: $805

2019 unemployment rate: 3.6%

Labor force participation rate: 67%

Median household income: $52,725

Livability score: 80

Lubbock, Texas / USA - Circa September 2019 Various windmills in use on the Great Plains of America on display at the American Windmill Museum, in Lubbock , Texas.

Lubbock, Texas

Typical home value: $158,442

Typical rent: $896

2019 unemployment rate: 3.7%

Labor force participation rate: 65%

Median household income: $50,453

Livability score: 74

Lincoln, Nebraska skyline

Lincoln, Nebraska

Median list price: $214,863

Monthly market rent: $910

Unemployment rate: 3.4%

Labor force participation rate: 72%

Median household income: $57,746

Livability score: 81

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA cityscape in Bricktown at dusk.

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Median list price: $153,517

Monthly market rent: $925

Unemployment rate: 4.3%

Labor force participation rate: 67%

Median household income: $55,557

Livability score: 77

skyline of down town Springfield Missouri

Springfield, Missouri

Median list price: $162,174

Monthly market rent: $820

Unemployment rate: 4.9%

Labor force participation rate: 59%

Median household income: $36,856

Livability score: 63

Frozen pond in a park in downtown Omaha.

Omaha, Nebraska

Median list price: $214,150

Monthly market rent: $966

Unemployment rate: 4.3%

Labor force participation rate: 70%

Median household income: $60,092

Livability score: 76

Kansas City, Missouri, USA – Aug.

Kansas City, Missouri

Median list price: $178,823

Monthly market rent: $1,047

Unemployment rate: 4.8%

Labor force participation rate: 69%

Median household income: $54,194

Livability score: 58

Greenville, South Carolina at dusk

Greenville, South Carolina

Median list price: $223,539

Monthly market rent: $1,099

Unemployment rate: 4.3%

Labor force participation rate: 69%

Median household income: $56,609

Livability score: 74

View over the Dealey Plaza in the city of Dallas.

Dallas, Texas

Median list price: $240,473

Monthly market rent: $1,086

Unemployment rate: 4.7%

Labor force participation rate: 69%

Median household income: $52,580

Livability score: 73

This is Big Spring Park in Huntsville, Alabama during the spring time.

Huntsville, Alabama

Median list price: $201,217

Monthly market rent: $1,071

Unemployment rate: 5.3%

Labor force participation rate: 63%

Median household income: $55,305

Livability score: 76

Alexandria Bova contributed to the reporting for this article.

Methodology: In order to identify cities in the U.S. that have plenty of jobs and cheap housing, GOBankingRates gathered information on the top 150 biggest housing markets in the U.S., according to Zillow. To be considered for ranking, each city had to have data available on: (1) its December 2020 typical home value, according to Zillow, (2) its typical December 2020 monthly rent, according to Apartment List and (3) its unemployment rate, according to the 2019 American Community Survey. The ten cities in the final ranking have values lower than the U.S. national average in all 3 of the above factors. The highlighted ten cities were then scored on all three factors and ranked against each other, with factors (1) and (2) carrying half as much weight as factor (3). Supplemental information was also provided on each city’s labor force participation rate (for the population 16+) and median household income from the 2019 American Community Survey and livability score from AreaVibes. All data was collected on and up to date as of January 22, 2021.

