10 Used Car Models That Are Selling for More Than the MSRP on New Models

Buying a used car has traditionally been much more affordable than buying a new car, but in the current auto market, several used cars are now selling for more than the suggested sticker price for the new version of the model.

"The problem is there aren't enough new vehicles being produced, and that's been true since the outbreak of COVID-19," said Henry Hoenig, data journalist at Jerry, an AI-powered car insurance comparison service. "That shortage of new cars has caused many people to look for lightly used ones instead, driving up prices for those vehicles. Our latest findings show that lightly used 2021 models of seven of the 10 best-selling cars are worth more than the sticker price of a new 2022 model."

This is true for three electric vehicle models as well.

Here's a look at the popular car models identified by Jerry with 2021 used car prices coming in higher than the MSRP of the new models.

Ford

Ford F-150

Average used car price (2021 model year): $31,627

MSRP for new (2022 model year): $31,520

Nissan Rogue

Average used car price (2021 model year): $30,289

MSRP for new (2022 model year): $27,150

Toyota

Toyota Camry

Average used car price (2021 model year): $28,998

MSRP for new (2022 model year): $25,845

Honda CR-V

Average used car price (2021 model year): $30,642

MSRP for new (2022 model year): $26,800

Honda Civic

Average used car price (2021 model year): $26,776

MSRP for new (2022 model year): $22,550

Toyota Highlander

Average used car price (2021 model year): $37,924

MSRP for new (2022 model year): $35,855

Toyota RAV4

Average used car price (2021 model year): $32,891

MSRP for new (2022 model year): $26,975

Volkswagen ID.4

Average used car price (2021 model year): $43,837

MSRP for new (2022 model year): $37,495

Ford Mustang Mach-E

Average used car price (2021 model year): $49,131

MSRP for new (2022 model year): $43,895

Tesla Model 3

Average used car price (2021 model year): $52,168

MSRP for new (2022 model year): $46,990

